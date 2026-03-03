Cryoport, Inc.: Cryoport Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

FY 2025 revenue increased to $176.2 million, exceeding the high end of previous guidance

Life Sciences Services revenue grew 18% year-over-year in FY 2025, including a 22% rise in BioStorage/BioServices revenue

Commercial cell and gene therapy revenue increased 29% year-over-year to $33.4 million in FY 2025

Supported a record 760 global clinical trials and 20 commercially approved therapies as of December 31, 2025

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $190 million to $194 million (8%-10% growth y-o-y)

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) ("Cryoport" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of integrated temperature-controlled supply chain solutions for the life sciences, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter (Q4) and year ended (FY) December 31, 2025.

Jerrell Shelton, CEO of Cryoport, commented, "2025 was a year of strong progress for Cryoport. We delivered full-year revenue of $176.2 million, exceeding the high end of our previous guidance and reflecting continued momentum across our core markets. We achieved double-digit revenue growth driven by expanding cell and gene therapy ("CGT") activity, with revenue from the support of commercial CGTs increasing 29% year-over-year to a record $33.4 million for FY 2025. Revenue from the support of clinical trials also remained solid, growing 14% to $47.1 million for FY 2025. At year-end, we supported a record 760 global clinical trials, representing approximately 70% of CGT trials. We believe our leadership position across both clinical and commercial programs, and the breadth of the development pipeline we support, provide a substantial foundation for sustained long-term growth.

"We continued to execute on our strategy of expanding our revenue streams and capturing more revenue per client as our Life Sciences Services revenue increased 18% year-over-year for FY 2025, including 22% growth in BioStorage/BioServices revenue. This performance reflects the expanding scale of the clinical and commercial programs we support and the increasing value customers place on our differentiated high-end supply chain solutions. While our primary focus remains on accelerating revenue growth and strengthening our market position, we continue to enhance operational discipline across the organization as we advance on our pathway to profitability. In 2025, our cost reduction initiatives contributed to our consolidated gross margin of 47% and a $12 million year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations.

"Despite macro challenges, our Life Sciences Products segment grew 7% year-over-year and continues to support our Services businesses. MVE Biological Solutions' (MVE) focus on innovation and execution continues to further enhance its position as the global leader in the production of high- quality cryogenic systems. Recently MVE introduced integrated Condition Monitoring Solutions for its dry vapor shippers and also launched the Fusion® 800 Series, a revolutionary self-sustaining cryogenic freezer that can fit through a single door, which opens up substantial market opportunities.

"We also increased our investments into Cryoport Systems to support the traction that we are seeing across our broad portfolio of CGT clients. These targeted investments include the launch of our Global Supply Chain Center in Paris, France, the expansion of our Belgian operations to accommodate a key commercial client, and the facility buildout to consolidate three existing facilities in Irvine, California into one expansive Global Supply Chain Center in Santa Ana, California.

"Importantly, in 2025 we formed a strategic partnership with DHL Group, which included DHL's acquisition of CRYOPDP, providing a substantial capital infusion. Over time, we believe this relationship will enhance our positioning in the EMEA and APAC regions and strengthen our competitive industry profile. As part of our continuing strategic initiative to embed our market-leading solutions into the CGT ecosystem and improve our growth trajectory, we expanded our global partnerships by entering into strategic collaborations with Cardinal Health and Parexel.

"As we enter 2026 and balance the global macro puts and takes, we believe that our full-year revenue guidance of $190 million to $194 million is an appropriate starting point for the year," concluded Mr. Shelton.

In tabular form, Q4 2025 and FY 2025 revenue compared to Q4 2024 and FY 2024, respectively, were as follows:

Cryoport, Inc. and Subsidiaries











Revenue













Three Months Ended

December 31,

(unaudited) Years Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Life Sciences Services $ 25,005 $ 21,476 16 % $ 96,497 $ 82,044 18 % BioLogistics Solutions 20,305 17,479 16 % 78,137 67,019 17 % BioStorage/BioServices 4,700 3,997 18 % 18,360 15,025 22 % Life Sciences Products $ 20,445 $ 19,976 2 % $ 79,680 $ 74,725 7 % Total Revenue $ 45,450 $ 41,452 10 % $ 176,177 $ 156,769 12 %

BioLogistics Solutions revenue increased 17% year-over-year for FY 2025, supported by increasing customer activity and program advancement within the CGT market. BioStorage/BioServices revenue continued to experience strong year-over-year growth, increasing 22% for FY 2025, reflecting our clients' interest in our expanded and integrated services offering that provides a seamless and secure handling of temperature-sensitive materials through our global network.

Revenue from the support of commercial CGTs increased 29% year-over-year to $33.4 million and we supported twenty (20) commercial therapies as of December 31, 2025.

As of year-end, Cryoport supported a total of 760 global clinical trials, a net increase of 59 clinical trials over FY 2024, with 86 of these clinical trials in Phase 3. The number of trials by phase and region are as follows:

Cryoport Supported Clinical Trials by Phase Clinical Trials December 31, 2023 2024 2025 Phase 1 282 299 313 Phase 2 311 321 361 Phase 3 82 81 86 Total 675 701 760







Cryoport Supported Clinical Trials by Region Clinical Trials December 31, 2023 2024 2025 Americas 519 537 571 EMEA 112 116 138 APAC 44 48 51 Total 675 701 760









In Q4 2025, five Biologics License Applications (BLA) / Marketing Authorization Applications (MAA) filings occurred. Post quarter-end, two additional BLA filings have occurred. During the fourth quarter, Cryoport's customer, Fondazione Telethon received FDA approval for their gene therapy Waskyra for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome (WAS). During the fourth quarter, Bristol Myers Squibb received supplemental approval from the European Commission (EC) to expand the label of Breyanzi® as a third line treatment for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. Lastly, in late December, Cryoport's customer Inovio Pharmaceuticals' BLA filing for INO-3107 was accepted by the FDA as a potential treatment for adults with Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP). For 2026, we anticipate 13 BLA/MAA application filings (including the two already filed), nine new therapy approvals and an additional two approvals for label/geographic expansions. In the near term, Cryoport has three clients that are anticipating new therapy approval decisions in March and April 2026.

Operational milestones

Life Sciences Services

Launched state-of-the-art Global Supply Chain Center at the Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris, France, with our fourth Global Supply Chain Center in Santa Ana, California targeted for opening in late 2026.

IntegriCell ® , with cryopreservation service centers located near Liège, Belgium and in Houston, Texas, onboarded its first clients from whom we will have revenues throughout 2026.

Launched cGMP sterile fulfillment/kitting services out of our Liège, Belgium facility supporting manufacturing needs for a key commercial client and the broader market.

Cryoport Systems successfully achieved certification under ISO 21973:2020, the international standard for transportation of cells for therapeutic use published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), underscoring its commitment to safety and traceability within supply chain management of the rapidly expanding CGT industry.

Life Sciences Products

MVE Biological Solutions (MVE) introduced its integrated Condition Monitoring Solutions for its SC 4/2V and 4/3V dry vapor shippers, combining MVE's trusted cryogenic systems with advanced, real-time condition monitoring technology supplied by Tec4med, a Cryoport company.

MVE launched its new Fusion® 800 Series, the next evolution of MVE's patented, award-winning Fusion technology, a self-sustaining cryogenic freezer that eliminates the need for a continuous liquid nitrogen (LN2) supply, delivering exceptional reliability, safety, and sustainability in a compact footprint designed for space-constrained environments.

Financial Highlights

On June 11, 2025, the Company completed its previously announced divestiture of its specialty courier CRYOPDP business to DHL Supply Chain International Holding B.V. ("DHL") as a part of a strategic partnership with DHL. The divestiture and strategic partnership are expected to enhance the Company's ability to develop its business, particularly in the EMEA and APAC regions, and to provide differentiated and high-value services aligned with Cryoport's long-term growth strategy. The results of CRYOPDP, a former business within Cryoport's Life Sciences Services segment, are presented as discontinued operations for all periods presented within the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets included in this press release and are also not included in the non-GAAP financial measures presented herein.

Revenue

Total revenue for Q4 2025 was $45.5 million, compared to $41.5 million for Q4 2024, a year-over-year increase of 10%, or $4.0 million. Life Sciences Services revenue for Q4 2025 (representing 55% of our total revenue) was $25.0 million, compared to $21.5 million for Q4 2024, up 16% year-over-year, including BioStorage/BioServices revenue of $4.7 million, up 18% year-over-year. Life Sciences Products revenue for Q4 2025 (representing 45% of our total revenue) was $20.4 million, compared to $20.0 million for Q4 2024, up 2% year-over-year.

Total revenue for FY 2025 was $176.2 million, compared to $156.8 million for FY 2024, a year-over-year increase of 12%, or $19.4 million. Life Sciences Services revenue for FY 2025 was $96.5 million, compared to $82.0 million for FY 2024, up 18% year-over-year, including BioStorage/BioServices revenue of $18.4 million for FY 2025, compared to $15.0 million for FY 2024, up 22% year-over-year. Life Sciences Products revenue for FY 2025 was $79.7 million, compared to $74.7 million for FY 2024, up 7% year-over-year.



Gross Margin

Total gross margin was 47.8% for Q4 2025, compared to 47.0% for Q4 2024. Gross margin for Life Sciences Services was 48.6% for Q4 2025, compared to 48.8% for Q4 2024. Gross margin for Life Sciences Products was 46.8% for Q4 2025, compared to 45.1% for Q4 2024.

Total gross margin was 47.1% for FY 2025 compared to 44.4% for FY 2024. Gross margin for Life Sciences Services was 48.8% for FY 2025, compared to 46.9% for FY 2024. Gross margin for Life Sciences Products was 45.2% for FY 2025, compared to 41.7% for FY 2024.



Operating Costs and Expenses

Operating costs and expenses were $31.7 million for Q4 2025, compared to $32.2 million for Q4 2024. Operating costs and expenses for FY 2025 decreased to $119.9 million, compared to $191.3 million for FY 2024. The decrease for FY 2025 reflects an impairment charge of $63.8 million in Q2 2024, which was primarily related to the write off of remaining goodwill for MVE. Excluding the impairment charge, non-GAAP adjusted operating costs and expenses for FY 2025 were $119.9 million, compared to $127.5 million for FY 2024.

Loss from Continuing Operations

Loss from continuing operations was $8.5 million for Q4 2025, compared to a loss of $17.2 million for Q4 2024. Loss from continuing operations for FY 2025 was $34.0 million compared to a loss of $104.7 million for FY 2024.

Net Income (Loss) - including Discontinued Operations

Net loss for Q4 2025 was $11.6 million and net income for FY 2025 was $78.3 million, compared to net losses of $18.7 million and $114.8 million for the same periods in 2024, respectively. Net income for FY 2025 was primarily driven by the divestiture of our CRYOPDP specialty courier business during Q2 2025, which contributed $112.3 million, net of taxes, to income from discontinued operations.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders for Q4 2025 was $13.6 million, or $0.27 per share. Net income attributable to common stockholders for FY 2025 was $70.3 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares to net losses attributable to common stockholders of $20.7 million, or $0.42 per share, and $122.8 million, or $2.49 per share, for Q4 2024 and FY 2024, respectively.

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss was $34.0 million for FY 2025, compared to $69.5 million for FY 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was a negative $1.4 million for Q4 2025, compared to a negative $2.9 million for Q4 2024. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for FY 2025 was a negative $5.8 million, compared to a negative $17.8 million for FY 2024.

Cash, Cash equivalents, and Short-Term Investments

Cryoport held $411.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of December 31, 2025.

Share Repurchase Programs

During 2025, the Company purchased 1,340,608 shares of its common stock under its repurchase programs, at an average price of $7.45 per share, for an aggregate amount of $10.0 million. These shares were returned to the status of authorized but unissued shares of common stock. Following these repurchases, the Company had approximately $63.9 million in total repurchase authorization available under its remaining repurchase program.

Guidance for Full-Year Fiscal 2026

The Company provides full-year 2026 revenue guidance in the range of $190.0 million to $194.0 million. The Company's 2026 guidance is dependent on its current business and expectations, which may be impacted by, among other things, factors that are outside of our control, such as national economic factors, the global macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, supply chain constraints, inflationary pressures, any U.S. federal government shutdown, tariffs and other trade restrictions and/or the effects of foreign currency fluctuations, as well as the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in the "Risk Factors" section of its most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC.

Note: All reconciliations of GAAP to adjusted (non-GAAP) figures above are detailed in the reconciliation tables included later in the press release.

Additional Information

Further information on Cryoport's financial results is included in the attached condensed consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations, and additional explanations of Cryoport's financial performance are provided in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which is expected to be filed with the SEC on March 6, 2026. Additionally, the full report will be available in the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of Cryoport's website at www.cryoportinc.com.

Cryoport, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









Three Months Ended

December 31,

(unaudited) Years Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue







Life Sciences Services revenue $ 25,005 $ 21,476 $ 96,497 $ 82,044 Life Sciences Products revenue 20,445 19,976 79,680 74,725 Total revenue 45,450 41,452 176,177 156,769 Cost of revenue:







Cost of services revenue 12,859 10,987 49,429 43,564 Cost of products revenue 10,880 10,972 43,694 43,548 Total cost of revenue 23,739 21,959 93,123 87,112 Gross margin 21,711 19,493 83,054 69,657 Operating costs and expenses:







Selling, general and administrative 27,276 28,091 102,819 109,809 Engineering and development 4,466 4,155 17,041 17,710 Impairment loss - - - 63,809 Total operating costs and expenses: 31,742 32,246 119,860 191,328 Loss from operations (10,031) (12,753) (36,806) (121,671) Other income (expense):







Investment income 3,357 1,427 9,798 9,895 Interest expense (634) (578) (2,361) (3,977) Gain on extinguishment of debt, net - - - 18,505 Other income (expense), net (87) (5,402) (2,801) (7,101) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (7,395) (17,306) (32,170) (104,349) Provision for income taxes (1,126) 134 (1,799) (359) Income (loss) from continuing operations $ (8,521) $ (17,172) $ (33,969) $ (104,708) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net (3,123) (1,497) 112,270 (10,048) Net income (loss) $ (11,644) $ (18,669) $ 78,301 $ (114,756) Paid-in-kind dividend on Series C convertible preferred stock (2,000) (2,000) (8,000) (8,000) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (13,644) $ (20,669) $ 70,301 $ (122,756) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:







Basic $ (0.27) $ (0.42) $ 1.40 $ (2.49) Weighted average common shares issued and outstanding:







Basic 49,759,264 49,616,806 50,071,665 49,349,624

Cryoport, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





December 31,

2025 2024 (in thousands)



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 250,494 $ 34,137 Short-term investments 160,714 216,460 Accounts receivable, net 33,359 25,304 Inventories 23,188 21,476 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,419 7,943 Current assets held for sale - 36,251 Total current assets 476,174 341,571 Property and equipment, net 85,448 80,013 Operating lease right-of-use assets 39,720 39,920 Intangible assets, net 138,082 147,927 Goodwill 22,400 20,569 Deposits 2,092 1,951 Deferred tax assets 1,073 842 Long-term assets held for sale - 70,699 Total assets $ 764,989 $ 703,492





Current liabilities



Accounts payable and other accrued expenses $ 15,283 $ 15,895 Accrued compensation and related expenses 12,980 11,209 Deferred revenue 943 1,061 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,133 3,399 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 422 315 Current portion of convertible senior notes, net 185,094 14,298 Current portion of notes payable 163 143 Current portion of contingent consideration - 2,808 Current liabilities held for sale - 15,435 Total current liabilities 219,018 64,563 Convertible senior notes, net - 183,919 Notes payable, net 1,087 1,114 Operating lease liabilities, net 39,078 38,551 Finance lease liabilities, net 741 800 Deferred tax liabilities 1,354 804 Other long-term liabilities 444 295 Contingent consideration, net 629 3,751 Long-term liabilities held for sale - 7,797 Total liabilities 262,351 301,594 Total stockholders' equity 502,638 401,898 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 764,989 $ 703,492

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements, which are presented on the basis of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 are included in this release: adjusted operating costs and expenses, adjusted net loss, and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations. Non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating costs and expenses, adjusted net loss, and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted operating costs and expenses is defined as operating costs and expenses, excluding impairment losses, if any. Adjusted net loss is defined as net income (loss), excluding impairment losses, net gain on extinguishment of debt, and income (loss) from discontinued operations, including gain on sale, if any. Management believes these measures, when read in conjunction with, and as supplemental to, the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide useful measures to investors of Cryoport's expenses and operating results, meaningful comparisons with historical results, and insight into Cryoport's operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is defined as loss from continuing operations adjusted for net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration costs, cost reduction initiatives, investment income, unrealized loss on investments, foreign currency loss, net gain on extinguishment of debt, impairment loss, changes in fair value of contingent consideration and charges or gains resulting from non-recurring events, as applicable.

Management believes that adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations provides a useful measure of Cryoport's operating results, a meaningful comparison with historical results and with the results of other companies, and insight into Cryoport's ongoing operating performance. Further, management and the Company's board of directors utilize adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to gain a better understanding of Cryoport's comparative operating performance from period to period and as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is also a significant performance measure used by Cryoport in connection with its incentive compensation programs. Management believes adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, when read in conjunction with Cryoport's GAAP financials, is useful to investors because it provides a basis for meaningful period-to-period comparisons of Cryoport's ongoing operating results, including results of operations, against investor and analyst financial models, helps identify trends in Cryoport's underlying business and in performing related trend analyses, and it provides a better understanding of how management plans and measures Cryoport's underlying business.

Cryoport, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Reconciliation of GAAP operating cost and expenses to Non-GAAP adjusted operating cost and expenses











Three Months Ended

December 31,

(unaudited) Years Ended

December 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands)







GAAP operating costs and expenses $ 31,742 $ 32,246 $ 119,860 $ 191,328 Non-GAAP adjustments to operating costs and expenses







Impairment loss - - - (63,809) Non-GAAP adjusted operating costs and expenses $ 31,742 $ 32,246 $ 119,860 $ 127,519









Cryoport, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss)















Three Months Ended

December 31,

(unaudited) Years Ended

December 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands)







GAAP net income (loss) $ (11,644) $ (18,670) $ 78,301 $ (114,756) Non-GAAP adjustments to net income (loss)







Income (loss) from discontinued operations, including gain on sale (3,123) - 112,270 - Gain on extinguishment of debt, net - - - 18,505 Impairment loss - - - (63,809) Non-GAAP adjusted net loss $ (8,521) $ (18,670) $ (33,969) $ (69,452)

Cryoport, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Reconciliation of GAAP loss from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA



(unaudited)









Three Months Ended

December 31, Years Ended

December 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands)







GAAP loss from continuing operations $ (8,521) $ (17,172) $ (33,969) $ (104,708) Non-GAAP adjustments to loss:







Depreciation and amortization expense 6,355 5,992 25,153 23,565 Acquisition and integration costs 6 3 75 655 Cost reduction initiatives - 310 642 842 Investment income (3,357) (1,427) (9,798) (9,895) Unrealized loss on investments 82 2,445 702 5,038 Foreign currency loss 248 3,130 2,769 2,352 Interest expense, net 634 579 2,361 3,977 Stock-based compensation expense 2,431 3,644 10,066 16,567 Gain on extinguishment of debt, net - - - (18,505) Impairment loss - - - 63,809 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (225) (5,178) (1,827) Income taxes 1,126 (134) 1,799 359 Other adjustments (401) - (401) - Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ (1,397) $ (2,855) $ (5,779) $ (17,771)

