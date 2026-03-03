Target Corporation: Target Outlines Strategic Plan for a New Chapter of Growth in 2026 and Beyond

Retailer plans to invest an incremental $2 billion in 2026, including more than $1 billion in additional capital expenditures and $1 billion in additional operating investments, all in service of accelerating growth

Plans include transforming in-store floor plans and displays, increasing payroll and training to elevate the guest experience, strengthening and evolving the assortment in key categories, and accelerating technology - including AI - to make shopping easier and more personalized

MINNEAPOLIS, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At its financial community meeting today, Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) unveiled its multi-year strategy under Chief Executive Officer Michael Fiddelke to accelerate its return to growth. The strategy includes plans to refresh the store experience across the chain, invest in store payroll and training to elevate the guest experience and strengthen key areas of the assortment.

"This new chapter of growth at Target is defined by clear choices and rooted in a deeper understanding of our unique lane in retail, the guests we serve and the areas where we're distinctly positioned to win," said Fiddelke. "This work is underway, and by putting style, design and value at the center of every decision, we're making big changes to lead with a trend-forward assortment, elevate the guest experience, accelerate with technology and equip our teams to deliver the most delightful experience in retail, for today and over the long term."

Target's strategic priorities

At the center of this work are four growth priorities that will guide Target's decisions and investments in 2026 and beyond:

Lead with merchandising authority by setting trends with differentiated, culturally relevant assortments that win in style, design and value.

by setting trends with differentiated, culturally relevant assortments that win in style, design and value. Elevate the guest experience by investing in digital discovery and the in-store experience while strengthening loyalty and engagement.

by investing in digital discovery and the in-store experience while strengthening loyalty and engagement. Accelerate technology to help teams move faster and create more personalized, joyful experiences for guests.

to help teams move faster and create more personalized, joyful experiences for guests. Strengthen team and communities by investing in training and career growth for teams and building on Target's long-standing commitment to communities.

Investing to accelerate growth

In 2026, Target is planning to make an incremental $1 billion operating investment to deliver a more consistent, elevated experience for guests. This includes:

More changes within all stores than any year in the last decade, including updated floor plans and enhanced in-store displays across the chain to spotlight top items, new styles and key partnerships.

Hundreds of millions of dollars in additional store payroll and training in 2026. The investment is designed to drive greater consistency and help teams deliver an in-store experience centered on being delightful, inspiring and easy.

Increasing spend on brand marketing and new technology, including AI.

Target also plans to increase its capital investment plans by more than $1 billion in 2026 - for a total of approximately $5 billion - to support new stores and ongoing remodels, technology and supply chain investments. The retailer expects to open more than 30 new stores this year as part of its path to 300 new stores by 2035, while investing in over 130 planned full-store remodels. Later this month, Target will mark a key milestone with the opening of its 2,000th store in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina.

Elevating key categories and scaling differentiated offerings

With a clear view of the value Target can deliver for busy families - which it defines as digitally savvy, style-focused and value-conscious consumers - the retailer is making more intentional choices and investments in key product areas where its differentiation in style, design, value and experience will accelerate growth. In 2026, Target will:

Home: Refresh the home experience with new items and improved in-store displays. This includes relaunching flagship owned-brand Threshold this summer, plus shop-in-shops in 200 stores that highlight seasonal looks and on-trend décor.

Refresh the home experience with new items and improved in-store displays. This includes relaunching flagship owned-brand Threshold this summer, plus shop-in-shops in 200 stores that highlight seasonal looks and on-trend décor. Beauty: Invest in beauty's next chapter by offering more premium and emerging brands, updating presentation and piloting an enhanced service model. Later this year, the retailer plans to introduce Target Beauty Studio, an immersive destination that pairs specialty-level presentation and service with Target's signature accessibility to further strengthen its beauty authority.

Invest in beauty's next chapter by offering more premium and emerging brands, updating presentation and piloting an enhanced service model. Later this year, the retailer plans to introduce Target Beauty Studio, an immersive destination that pairs specialty-level presentation and service with Target's signature accessibility to further strengthen its beauty authority. Baby: Elevate the shopping experience with new product displays that inspire discovery and make it easier to find and gift essentials, launch an expanded owned-brand Cloud Island assortment and introduce a premium baby boutique featuring partnerships with UPPAbaby, Bugaboo, Doona and Stokke.

Elevate the shopping experience with new product displays that inspire discovery and make it easier to find and gift essentials, launch an expanded owned-brand Cloud Island assortment and introduce a premium baby boutique featuring partnerships with UPPAbaby, Bugaboo, Doona and Stokke. Food and beverage: Further infuse style and design throughout the grocery experience while allocating more space for this category as the company builds new stores and remodels existing locations. Increase the amount of newness across the assortment by nearly 50% and lead with innovation across owned, emerging and national brands. In May, Target plans to become one of the first national retailers to offer families a cereal assortment made without certified synthetic colors.

Further infuse style and design throughout the grocery experience while allocating more space for this category as the company builds new stores and remodels existing locations. Increase the amount of newness across the assortment by nearly 50% and lead with innovation across owned, emerging and national brands. In May, Target plans to become one of the first national retailers to offer families a cereal assortment made without certified synthetic colors. Health and wellness: Strengthen its position as a destination for everyday wellbeing by building on the 30% wellness assortment expansion announced in January. The retailer plans to add thousands of new items and even more exclusives, as well as increase vitamin and nutrition offerings by about 20% chainwide in April.

Strengthen its position as a destination for everyday wellbeing by building on the 30% wellness assortment expansion announced in January. The retailer plans to add thousands of new items and even more exclusives, as well as increase vitamin and nutrition offerings by about 20% chainwide in April. Women's style: Maximize in-house design capabilities and trend-tracking technology to bring new styles to consumers faster. Assortments will lead with great denim and everyday essentials, with more seasonal styles and frequent partnerships driving year-round newness.

Maximize in-house design capabilities and trend-tracking technology to bring new styles to consumers faster. Assortments will lead with great denim and everyday essentials, with more seasonal styles and frequent partnerships driving year-round newness. Fandom and culture: Sharpen focus on categories within Fun101 that matter most to consumers such as sports, pop culture, toys and trading cards. Reimagine Fan Central with expanded shop-in-shops, elevated presentation and an enhanced licensing assortment.

Strengthening digital discovery, loyalty and delivery

Target will continue accelerating technology and AI to create an even more personalized shopping experience. The retailer is evolving its Target Circle loyalty program to deepen guest engagement while further scaling its paid Target Circle 360 membership program, retail media network Roundel, and third-party marketplace Target Plus.

The company will also enhance speed and efficiency across its leading suite of same-day fulfillment services, which already account for two-thirds of the retailer's digital sales. In addition, Target will meaningfully expand the reach of its next-day brown box delivery capabilities with the addition of 20 new metro areas this spring.

Additional details and supporting visuals are available on the Target corporate website.

Miscellaneous

Statements in this release regarding Target's future financial performance, including its investment plans, and our strategy for growth are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause Target's results to differ materially. The most important risks and uncertainties are described in Item 1A of Target's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Target does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

SOURCE Target Corporation