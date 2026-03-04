The new heterojunction solar module concept is based on co-extruded EVA/POE/EVA (EPE) encapsulant with UV downshifting (UV-DS) films, which convert harmful UV light into blue light, protecting cells and slightly boosting short-circuit current by 1.5-1.75%.Researchers at France's National Solar Energy Institute (INES) - a division of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) - and 3SUN, the PV module manufacturing unit of Italian renewable specialist Enel Green Power (Enel Group), have fabricated mini HJT PV panels based on a co-extruded EVA/POE/EVA (EPE) encapsulant containing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...