Mycom and Ibis Solutions announce strategic partnership to accelerate growth for Communication Service Providers in Europe and Africa

LONDON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycom, a global leader in Assurance, offering AI, Data and Automation solutions for some of the world's largest Communications Service Providers (CSPs), today announced a strategic partnership with Ibis Solutions to implement Mycom's Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance applications.

The partnership will support Mycom's continued expansion across Europe, while enabling CSPs in the region to enhance operational performance and customer experience.

Ibis Solutions is a leading Europe-based software developer and system integrator, partnering with global OSS/BSS vendors to deliver advanced enterprise solutions. Through agile delivery, strategic collaboration, and the intelligent application of AI, Ibis Solutions enables CSPs to deploy scalable, future-ready platforms that drive sustainable business growth. With an established presence in Southeast Europe and expansion plans across Central Asia and Africa, the partnership with Mycom strengthens Ibis Solutions' ability to deliver high-value system integration and consulting services to CSPs across emerging and mature markets.

By combining Mycom's comprehensive Service Assurance portfolio-trusted by some of the world's largest and most complex Tier-1 CSP networks-with Ibis Solutions' deep expertise in next-generation enterprise systems and regional delivery capabilities, the partnership will strengthen both companies' presence across the broader EMEA region and accelerate CSPs' digital transformation initiatives.

"Our partnership with Ibis Solutions reinforces our commitment to supporting Tier-1 CSPs in the region with advanced automation and AI-driven assurance solutions," said John Turnbull, Chief Revenue Officer at Mycom. "Together, we will enable CSPs to enhance network performance, improve customer experience, and efficiently support growing demand across 4G, 5G, and FTTx services."

"Mycom's Service Assurance portfolio brings powerful AI- and automation-driven capabilities that will help CSPs accelerate time-to-value and maximize return on investment," said Ilija Lazovic, Executive Director, Business Development at Ibis Solutions. "With over 20 years of OSS/BSS experience, we are confident that combining our regional expertise and delivery strength with Mycom's industry-leading assurance solutions will significantly improve operational efficiency and service quality for CSPs across the region."

