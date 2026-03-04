Anzeige
TPAY MOBILE: tpay Wins MEFFYS 2026 Award in Payment & Commerce

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tpay, the leading payment connector in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META), has won the MEFFYS 2026 Award in the Payment & Commerce category for its solution, "Enabling Food Ordering & Delivery Payments via Direct Carrier Billing in Türkiye."

Presented by the Mobile Ecosystem Forum in Barcelona, the MEFFYS Awards recognize innovation and excellence across the global mobile ecosystem.

The award-winning solution enables food ordering & delivery payments via Direct Carrier Billing through tpay Mobile Türkiye 'Payguru', allowing consumers to complete transactions using only their mobile number. Payments are directly added to the users' next monthly mobile bills, eliminating the need for bank cards and simplifying the checkout experience.

With access to 42.8 million Turkcell subscribers, the initiative expands digital commerce accessibility at scale. In partnership with Tikla Gelsin, the solution supports leading food brands including Burger King, Popeyes, Arby's, Subway, Sbarro, Usta Dönerci, and Usta Pideci, delivering faster, more inclusive payment experiences to millions of users across Türkiye.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to simplifying digital transactions and expanding financial access," said Isik Uman, Group CEO of tpay. "By enabling food ordering/delivery payments through Direct Carrier Billing in Türkiye, we are helping merchants scale and providing frictionless, inclusive payment experiences to millions of users across the META region."

The win underscores tpay's leadership in shaping the future of digital payments across the META region.

For media inquiries, please contact:
safaa.elbanna@tpaymobile.com

About tpay

tpay is the leading payment connector in the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META), dedicated to empowering digital transactions and expanding access to services across the region. With presence in 30+ countries and partnerships with hundreds of merchants and operators, tpay enables simple, secure payments through mobile numbers. Trusted by global tech leaders including Google, Huawei, MBC, Tencent and more, tpay continues to transform digital commerce and inclusion across META.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adc94d98-14d3-492a-be32-7dc3ac00fc52


