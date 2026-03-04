DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (U13E LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-March-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.5173 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 350234 CODE: U13E LN ISIN: LU1407887675 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407887675 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U13E LN LEI Code: 549300XKJ5Q0LC822158 Sequence No.: 419986 EQS News ID: 2285532 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 04, 2026 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)