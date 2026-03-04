DJ Amundi Core EUR High Yield Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core EUR High Yield Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (GHYA LN) Amundi Core EUR High Yield Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-March-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core EUR High Yield Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 5.0334 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20325454 CODE: GHYA LN ISIN: LU3206575048 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3206575048 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYA LN LEI Code: 2138003FHPDRELNVFZ11 Sequence No.: 419993 EQS News ID: 2285546 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2285546&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 04, 2026 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)