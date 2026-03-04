Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Nordic Fibreboard AS

NORDIC FIBREBOARD AS (reg nr11421437, address Rääma 31, Pärnu 80044) Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held on Wednesday, 4th of March 2026 in Nordic Fibreboard AS office, at Rääma 31, Pärnu.

The Extraordinary General meeting started at 10.00 and ended at 10:10

According to the Articles of Association, the company has a total of 8,499,061 votes, 6 915 284 votes are present representing 81,36% of the share capital and therefore the Extraordinary General Meeting was quorate to adopt resolutions on the items on the agenda.

There were 4 (four) Shareholders present, represented by proxy.

The circle of shareholders entitled to participate in the Shareholders' meeting was determined as of 25.02.2026 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system.

It was noted that the meeting had been convened in accordance with the requirements of the law and the Articles of Association.





Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting:

1. Changes to the Composition of the Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS

Proposal of the Supervisory Board:

To recall Sakari Wallin from the Supervisory Board of Nordic Fibreboard AS. To elect Tage Johansson as a new member of the Supervisory Board for a term of five (5) years as of the adoption of the resolution of the General Meeting.

The number of votes in favor of the resolution was 6 915 284 wich is 100,00% of registered votes.



Andrus Allikoja

Nordic Fibreboard AS

group@nordicfibreboard.com

