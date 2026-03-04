A new report from the International Energy Agency Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (IEA PVPS) Task 17 outlines how photovoltaic systems can be effectively integrated with electric vehicle charging infrastructure through optimized sizing, intelligent control, and site-specific design.The report, "PV-Powered Charging Stations: Sizing, Optimization and Control," analyzes workplace charging sites, microgrid configurations, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) operation, battery swapping concepts, and electric bus charging infrastructures . As its authors explain, matching charging demand with solar production ...

