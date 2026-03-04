Estonia's cumulative solar capacity reached around 1,430 MW by the end of last year. Year-on-year installations slowed as the country's solar market begins to saturate, with future growth expected to be driven by supplementing solar parks with batteries.Estonia installed 105 MW of solar in 2025, according to figures compiled by the Estonian Chamber of Renewable Energy (Eesti Taastuvenergia Koda). The figure is down on 2024's record year for solar deployment in Estonia, when 513 MW was added, and takes cumulative capacity to around 1,430 MW. Silver Sillak, Eesti Taastuvenergia Koda director, ...

