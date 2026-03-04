Radian Arc, part of inferX, Submer's AI cloud and GPU infrastructure platform has partnered with VNPT, and COMIT, to launch Cloud Gaming powered by Radian Arc's GPU Edge Platform and Blacknut's global cloud gaming service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260303986657/en/

Radian Arc, VNPT and Blacknut Launch GPU infrastructure in Vietnam, enabling cloud gaming and AI services

This deployment expands Radian Arc and Blacknut's global cloud gaming partnership into the Vietnam market with VNPT and lays the foundation for future AI-native services and sovereign infrastructure together with COMIT. The deployment represents a commercial proof point of Radian Arc's carrier-embedded GPU model, combining monetizable consumer services today with scalable AI infrastructure that can support sovereign AI workloads.

"With VNPT's market reach and Blacknut's premium gaming catalog we're bringing the next generation of interactive entertainment and computing directly to Vietnam's 5G users," said David Cook, CEO of Radian Arc. "Cloud gaming is often the first large-scale consumer application of edge GPU infrastructure, and it creates the foundation for broader AI and enterprise services built on the same sovereign platform."

"At Blacknut, we are always thrilled to work hand in hand with telecom operators to bring cloud gaming to new audiences. Expanding into Vietnam with VNPT is an important step for us, and a real pleasure to collaborate with such a strong and forward-looking partner," said Olivier Avaro, CEO of Blacknut. "This launch reflects our shared ambition to make high-quality gaming accessible to everyone, across devices and without barriers."

Through this launch, VNPT users can instantly stream and play over 1000 premium PC and console-quality games from Blacknut's curated catalog, directly on mobile devices, smart TVs, and PCs without the need for expensive hardware or downloads. The service is bundled with VNPT's consumer data plans, offering customers seamless access to cloud gaming as part of their existing connectivity packages.

The partnership also lays the groundwork for Radian Arc's AI Points of Presence (AI PoPs) across Vietnam as part of its AI Sovereign Infrastructure model. These localized GPU deployments are designed to provide secure, in-country AI inferencing capacity for governments, enterprises, and developers, ensuring compliance with national data residency requirements while delivering low-latency performance.

"This collaboration represents a significant milestone for VNPT in expanding Vietnam's digital media ecosystem," said Mr. Nguyen Duc Hung, Director, VNPT. "By combining VNPT's strong digital media platform with Radian Arc's GPU-powered edge and Blacknut's extensive gaming catalog, we are empowering Vietnam's consumers with cutting-edge cloud gaming experiences while paving the way for future innovation in AI and digital entertainment."

Mr. Le Hong Son, Chairman CEO of COMIT: "As we evolve into a new-generation digital enterprise, COMIT is proud to be the integration partner bringing cloud gaming services powered by the world's most advanced GPU infrastructure platform to Vietnam. This partnership exemplifies our new vision: delivering next-generation entertainment experiences to users today, while building a solid technological foundation for sovereign AI infrastructure and future cloud services."

This launch forms part of Radian Arc's broader Southeast Asia expansion strategy, following GPU edge deployments in India, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia. As part of inferX and Submer, Radian Arc is building a unified core-to-edge AI platform across the region combining carrier-edge GPU compute, AI cloud services, and infrastructure designed for sovereignty, performance, and energy efficiency.

ENDS

About Radian Arc, inferX and Submer Technologies

Radian Arc delivers a carrier-embedded GPU edge computing platform already deployed across 70+ telecom and edge customers worldwide, enabling low-latency, sovereign AI inference directly within telecom networks. Radian Arc is a core pillar of inferX, Submer's AI cloud and AI-as-a-Service platform, which empowers AI workloads to be deployed, operated, and monetized across enterprise, hyperscale, and telecom environments. Built on over a decade of leadership in liquid cooling, Submer designs, builds, and manages AI-ready datacenter infrastructure, taking full accountability end to end.

Together, Radian Arc, inferX, and Submer deliver a unified core-to-edge AI platform, combining carrier-edge GPU compute, AI cloud services, and modular, high-density infrastructure. Learn more at radianarc.io and inferX.com.

About Blacknut

Blacknut is the world's leading pure player cloud gaming service dedicated to the general public, distributed both Direct to consumers and B2B through ISPs, device manufacturers, OTT services Media companies. Blacknut offers the largest catalog of premium games with over 1000 titles via 150+ licensing partnerships carefully selected for the whole family, all included in a monthly subscription. The service is available in more than 65 countries across Europe, Asia, LATAM, MENA, North America on a wide range of devices, including mobiles, set-top-boxes and Smart TVs. Learn more at www.blacknut.com.

About VNPT

Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) is the leading digital services provider in Vietnam, at the forefront of the nation's digital transformation. With a robust and seamless ecosystem spanning high-speed Mobile (5G), Fiber-to-the-home, and MyTV digital television platforms, VNPT serves millions of individual and household customers across the country. By pioneering the launch of cloud gaming for all three core segments, VNPT continues to redefine home entertainment, delivering world-class digital experiences and innovative technology solutions to every Vietnamese family.

About COMIT

Since its establishment, COMIT has grown into a leading regional provider of communications services and solutions, including Test Measurement, RAN Planning Optimization, and BSS/OSS support systems. With enthusiastic and creative employees, inspired by an experienced management team and subsidiaries in Vietnam, Myanmar, and the Philippines, COMIT serves clients across Southeast Asia and Africa, expanding into Smart Factory and AI-enabled security solutions.

COMIT is evolving into a new-generation digital enterprise and a premier integration partner for advanced technology in Southeast Asia. Specializing in deployment and integration of world-class GPU infrastructure, COMIT enables cloud gaming and sovereign AI workloads through strategic partnerships-delivering data residency, low-latency performance, and future-ready innovation for Vietnam's digital economy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260303986657/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Emilia Cloverdale

Strategic Communications Director

Emilia.Coverdale@submer.com