Mittwoch, 04.03.2026
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
04.03.2026 11:06 Uhr
MEXC Ranks No. 1 in XAUT Perpetual Volume Globally, Demonstrating Strong Liquidity and User Activity

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, has achieved No. 1 ranking across multiple major platforms in Tether Gold (XAUT) perpetual volume globally. This demonstrates the platform's deep liquidity and growing user activity in digital commodity asset trading.

MEXC Ranks No. 1 in XAUT Perpetual Volume Globally, Demonstrating Strong Liquidity and User Activity

As spot gold prices hit new all-time highs in early 2026, broader market demand for tokenized gold assets has continued to grow. In response, MEXC has steadily broadened its real-world asset (RWA) offerings and trading access.

Multiple third-party data platforms confirm MEXC's standing in the XAUT perpetual market. Both CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko data show that MEXC ranks No. 1 in 24-hour XAUT perpetual volume.

CoinMarketCap List

CoinGecko List

CoinGlass data shows that MEXC's total XAUT perpetual volume has reached $3.43 billion, keeping it well ahead of other exchanges.

CoinGlass List

Meanwhile, the MEXC "Commodity Zero-Fee Gala" is ongoing. From February 5 to March 7, 2026 (UTC), it offers zero-fee trading on eligible spot tokens and futures pairs, including XAUT, PAXG, SLVON, GOLD (XAUT)/USDT, and SILVER (XAG)/USDT. Multiple rewards are also available, with a total prize pool of up to $1 million. For more information about the event, visit here.

By offering zero-fee trading, a wide selection of tokenized commodity assets, and deep liquidity across global markets, MEXC continues to put users first, empowering users to seize new opportunities, act efficiently, and maximize every market move.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.
MEXC Official Website| X | Telegram |How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924658/20260302_171018.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924656/image.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924657/image_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924655/CoinGlass_List.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2668118/MEXC_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mexc-ranks-no-1-in-xaut-perpetual-volume-globally-demonstrating-strong-liquidity-and-user-activity-302703468.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
