Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy (CNTE): CNTE at KEY ENERGY 2026: Showcases STAR H-PLUS Outdoor Liquid-Cooled Energy Storage System

RIMINI, Italy, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy (CNTE), a global energy storage provider invested by CATL, unveiled its latest innovation-the STAR H-PLUS Outdoor Liquid-Cooled All-in-One Energy Storage System-at KEY ENERGY 2026 (Booth B7-362). This flagship product underscores CNTE's commitment to performance, safety, and lifecycle value in outdoor energy storage.

Smart, Efficient, and Easy to Deploy

The STAR H-PLUS system (125 kW / 254 kWh) integrates intelligent thermal control, high energy density, and simplified operation to meet diverse global energy storage needs. With an energy density of 83.6 kWh/m³, up to 14 units (3.56 MWh) fit in a 40-ft container, reducing transport and storage costs.

Its maintenance-friendly design streamlines field service: one-button start/stop enables fast commissioning, a lightweight configuration tool replaces traditional software, and rear-access service plus quick connectors cut maintenance time. The liquid cooling system supports automatic coolant replenishment, and the upgraded combustible gas detector is maintenance-free for 10 years, lowering operational costs.

Quiet, Intelligent, Reliable

STAR H-PLUS operates at ~65 dB under full load, suitable for noise-sensitive sites. AI-driven adaptive temperature control keeps cell variance =3?°C, enhancing longevity and stability in extreme conditions.

High Performance and Fast Response

Powered by CATL LFP 306?Ah cells with =10,000 cycle life, STAR H-PLUS delivers >88% round-trip efficiency. Optional 314?Ah cells support specific project needs. The system allows parallel operation of up to 10 units (2.54?MWh) and rapid frequency regulation (<200?ms response). Paired with an STS transfer cabinet, it ensures seamless switching between grid-tied and off-grid modes for uninterrupted power.

Global Certifications and Readiness

Meeting grid requirements in 45 countries and holding IEC and UN38.3 certifications, STAR H-PLUS is ready for reliable international deployment.

For more information: https://en.cntepower.com/

About CNTE

Invested by CATL, CNTE specializes in integrated energy storage solutions, offering R&D, intelligent manufacturing, global sales, and localized service. With strict quality control and standardized delivery, CNTE provides high-safety, high-efficiency systems that drive the global energy transition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925562/image1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cnte-at-key-energy-2026-showcases-star-hplus-outdoor-liquidcooled-energy-storage-system-302703381.html