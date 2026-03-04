Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
Odine, a Global Technology Partner, Signs Strategic Cooperation MOU with Everpure at Mobile World Congress

ISTANBUL, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Odine, a global technology partner focused on cloud, data and AI-driven transformation, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Everpure at 2026 Mobile World Congress.

Odine, a Global Technology Partner, Signs Strategic Cooperation MOU with Everpure at Mobile World Congress

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Everpure is a publicly traded American technology company recognized globally for redefining enterprise data storage through modern, software-defined architectures and high-performance data platforms. Its technology enables AI workloads, advanced analytics and mission-critical digital environments across leading enterprises worldwide.

Under the signed cooperation framework, the parties will join forces to assess opportunities in artificial intelligence infrastructure, high-performance computing and large-scale data management projects across public and private sectors. Advanced data platforms will be combined with strong integration and execution capabilities to translate strategic intent into tangible, scalable projects.

The MOU establishes a structured collaboration across Data Storage, Data Services, Data Management, Cloud Native and Application Transformation. It also creates a pathway for future definitive agreements as identified opportunities mature and commercial alignment is achieved.

Announced at MWC, this partnership strengthens Odine's international technology ecosystem and reflects a shared ambition to build resilient, high-performance and future-ready digital infrastructures across Türkiye and the wider EMEA region.

About Odine:

Odine (BIST: ODINE) is a global technology partner combining consultancy, system integration, and AI-powered product innovation. With over 25 years of experience, Odine enables organizations to modernize and transform their digital infrastructures with precision, resilience, and scalability. Our expertise spans from designing and integrating next-generation networks to developing intelligent, cloud-native solutions that empower both telecom operators and enterprises. By combining vendor-neutral advisory, deep integration capabilities, and cutting-edge AI innovation, Odine supports its customers in building future-ready infrastructures that drive efficiency, agility, and long-term growth.?

www.odine.com

About Everpure:

Everpure (NYSE: PSTG) allows organizations to take control of their data with an industry-leading, ever-evolving storage and data management platform. We help companies unleash the power of their data by ensuring it is secure, accessible, intelligent, and ready to perform in the AI era. We make data management effortless while simultaneously scaling performance and significantly reducing energy consumption. With one of the highest Net Promoter Scores for over a decade, Everpure is the choice of the world's most innovative organizations.

For more information, visit www.Everpuredata.com

Contacts:
Harika Nihan Gündem,
Head of Marketing,
harika.gundem@odine.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925807/Odine_EVERPURE.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/odine-a-global-technology-partner-signs-strategic-cooperation-mou-with-everpure-at-mobile-world-congress-302703695.html

