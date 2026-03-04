Litime: LiTime Showcases Lithium Leisure Batteries at UK Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime presented its lithium leisure battery range at the Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show in Birmingham from 17 to 22 February, as growing demand for longer off-grid capability and a broader shift from traditional lead-acid systems to lithium alternatives drive interest in upgraded power system solutions across the UK motorhome market.

The company reported steady footfall at its stand over the six-day event, with discussions focusing on off-grid endurance, installation constraints in compact European motorhomes, and compliance with European regulatory requirements, including CE marking and the Radio Equipment Directive (RED) for Bluetooth-enabled systems.





As demand grows for longer off-grid operation and stable onboard power in European motorhomes, the limits of traditional lead-acid systems are becoming clearer. Although some visitors still see lithium as costly, falling prices have made lithium leisure battery options more accessible. Compared with lead-acid setups, a high-capacity LiFePO4 battery reduces weight, increases usable energy, and delivers over 4,000 cycles, offering stronger long-term value.

At the show, LiTime presented several motorhome leisure battery models tailored to Europe's compact vehicle layouts:

12V 320Ah W190 with Bluetooth Battery : Sized for under-seat installation in vehicles such as the Fiat Ducato and Peugeot Boxer, offering high energy density and sustained runtime.

: Sized for under-seat installation in vehicles such as the Fiat Ducato and Peugeot Boxer, offering high energy density and sustained runtime. 12V 165Ah Bluetooth Battery : Designed to fit standard battery boxes, this 165Ah battery offers higher usable capacity than a typical 100Ah battery within the same footprint. Built-in Bluetooth enables real-time monitoring of battery status.

: Designed to fit standard battery boxes, this 165Ah battery offers higher usable capacity than a typical 100Ah battery within the same footprint. Built-in Bluetooth enables real-time monitoring of battery status. 12V 100Ah Slim Metal Case Battery: At just 66mm thick, engineered for installation under seats or within narrow storage compartments in compact motorhomes.





LiTime is scheduled to attend the U.S. Bassmaster expo from 13-15 March and ISC West from 25-27 March, continuing to showcase lithium batteries and solutions for motorhome, marine, and broader outdoor applications under its "Life & Discovery" brand philosophy.

About LiTime

Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations!

LiTime, the energy technology explorer, delivers reliable LiFePO4 power systems for RV, marine, solar, and off-grid use-energy you can plan on. Guided by Life & Discovery, LiTime combines 16 years of R&D and rigorous manufacturing with 380+ certifications to make lithium energy solutions smarter, safer, more flexible, and more affordable-helping explorers and professionals go farther with clean energy, from dream to plan to journey.

Learn More

Company: LiTime USA/Germany/Japan

Visit: www.litime.com

Contact: marketpr@litime.com

Contact Person: Jelly Xie

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb0ce065-4c2f-4f4a-8a7d-22e14b90897b