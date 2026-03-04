The upgraded OB unit is designed around a software platform to support hybrid workflows, helping broadcasters scale live coverage more efficiently and reliably.

As part of its strategy to deliver flexible and scalable media solutions, NEP Europe-part of NEP Group-has redesigned an outside broadcast (OB) unit to help broadcasters and rightsholders across Europe scale live coverage more efficiently and reliably. The modernized unit, EU-03, manages broadcast tools using a software platform, providing customers with the ability to scale up or down depending on the needs of each event. The upgrade also includes a full SMPTE ST 2110 IP transition and supports the growing demand for reliable, high-quality 1080p HDR productions.

The launch of EU-03 marks an important step in the continued evolution of live production services across the region. EU-03 introduces a more software-enabled production environment to the European market, supporting the use of license-based broadcast tools to scale dynamically based on production requirements. This flexibility gives customers more options in how productions are delivered and enables teams to configure the right blend of software and traditional hardware workflows for each project.

EU-03's software-defined approach-using a common processing platform that can host different applications over time-also helps future-proof the unit, allowing new production capabilities to be added through software updates instead of major rebuilds, keeping it modern and efficient.

Adding EU-03 to NEP's European fleet, alongside the Nordics' only fully IP-based fleet of its kind, strengthens NEP's position in the region by supporting customers with end-to-end media services from capture through delivery and beyond.

"Our clients want the freedom to produce more content in smarter ways, without taking risks on quality or reliability," said Lise Heidal, President of NEP Europe. "EU-03 gives customers more flexibility in how productions are delivered, backed by the operational discipline and resilience NEP is known for."

Designed around what customers need most: reliability, flexibility and efficiency

Strategically based in Oslo, EU-03-the unit's new name under a refreshed naming approach for NEP Europe's fleet-will primarily serve customers in the Nordics, launching in April with coverage of the Norwegian Football League, among other projects.

The unit is also designed to support remote production workflows, connecting directly to NEP's production hub in Oslo. This enables certain production roles to be handled from the hub when appropriate, helping reduce travel, simplify logistics and improve overall cost efficiency while maintaining the delivery standards expected for high-profile live events.

"What matters most to customers is that live production works every time, and that it can adapt quickly when needs change," said Eirik Nakken, Director of Technology for NEP Norway

"EU-03 is built to scale from smaller shows to major events, while helping customers optimize footprint and associated costs. Across Europe and around the world, we're investing in this software platform-based approach, combining the flexibility of modern software workflows with the proven resilience and redundancy required for mission-critical live events. We're very proud of the innovative solutions we're providing to our customers."

Supporting the next phase of live production

The EU-03 upgrade is part of NEP's continued investment in flexible live production services across Europe and globally. It strengthens NEP's ability to deliver end-to-end services-from capture and production to distribution and operational support-while giving customers more choice in how productions are staffed and operated.

Nearly a decade ago, NEP began investing in software that makes live production simpler to run and easier to scale. That commitment and vision led to the development of TFC, NEP's broadcast orchestration platform that brings key production tools into one environment, helping teams manage complex IP workflows with greater visibility, control and reliability.

Today, TFC supports live productions across more than 120 NEP facilities worldwide, and is also available for broadcasters, rightsholders, leagues, federations, news organisations and streamers to use within their own operations.

Celebrating 40 years of innovation, NEP is the world's most trusted media services partner for content creators of live sports and entertainment. With a global network of experts, cutting-edge technology, and an expansive portfolio of customer-driven, innovative solutions, we empower our customers to tell their stories in breakthrough ways.

Headquartered in the United States and operating in 25 countries, our teams have supported thousands of major productions and events on every continent with innovation, excellence and reliability. See how we bring content to life at nepgroup.com.

