The Texxecure PV Quality Rating evaluates solar modules, inverters, and entire projects using uniform technical criteria, condensing technical risk into a single AAA-to-D score for developers, investors, banks, and insurers.From pv magazine Deutschland The Texxecure Rating Foundation has introduced a standardized quality rating for PV systems. The system assesses individual components and complete projects against consistent criteria, producing a compact risk score from AAA to D. It is designed for project developers, asset owners, banks, investors, and insurance companies. The rating allows users ...

