EcoFlow has unveiled the single-phase Ocean 2 all-in-one battery inverter at Key Energy in Rimini. The system features a more compact 5 kWh LFP battery stackable up to 30 kWh and offering 100% depth of discharge, 3.4 kW discharge power, and IP66 protection.China-based storage system manufacturer Ecoflow has unveiled a new all-in-one battery inverter at the Key Energy tradeshow in Rimini, Italy. "The Ecoflow Ocean 2 is the evolution of the previous Ecoflow Ocean system," Idilio Ciuffarella, the company's Country Manager Italy, told pv magazine. "It is a smart inverter paired with an intelligent ...

