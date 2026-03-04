Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A.: RubyPlay and Codere Online join forces to elevate gaming offering in Mexico

Leading Mexican operator leverages provider's content ecosystem to diversify casino offering

Mexico City, Mexico, March 4, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) RubyPlay, a studio-based content ecosystem, has strengthened its presence in Mexico through a new partnership with Codere Online (Nasdaq: CDRO), one of the leading digital sports betting and casino operators in the country.

The deal has seen Codere Online integrate a broad selection of RubyPlay's most popular titles, including player favourites such as J Mania® Loco Habanero, Grand Express Diamond Class, and Zeus Rush Fever® Deluxe SE.

The partnership also includes content incorporated from Koala Games, one of the fast-growing studios within RubyPlay's ecosystem, including popular hits Voltage Blitz® Rapid and Voltage Blitz® Vortex, while providing Codere Online with access to additional content from across RubyPlay's wider studio network as further titles are introduced.



This collaboration reinforces RubyPlay's expansion across the LATAM region, where its content is strongly performing with multiple leading brands. At the core of this growth is RubyPlay's multi-layered content ecosystem, which is benefiting operators of all sizes with a greater variety of games. The model enhances RubyPlay's ability to develop tailored, relevant content while leveraging a unified distribution network. This approach enables faster delivery cycles, greater portfolio diversity, and improved responsiveness to both operator requirements and evolving player preferences.

The NASDAQ-listed operator has established itself as a leader across its core Spanish-speaking markets, including Mexico. Through this latest partnership, RubyPlay's portfolio will reach an even broader audience in Mexico, the second-largest market in Latin America, supporting Codere Online's ongoing commitment to delivering a high-quality and engaging online casino experience for players in the region.

Dima Reiderman, CCO at RubyPlay, said: "Partnering with Codere Online represents a significant milestone in our expansion across Mexico and the wider LATAM region. The operator's strong brand recognition and vast customer base make them an ideal partner to reach even more players within the region.

"Through our studio-based ecosystem, including Koala Games and Mad Hat Games, we can leverage additional market-focused content to support Codere Online's evolving strategy in Mexico and the wider LATAM region"

Sarit Adania, Head of Casino Product at Codere Online added: "RubyPlay's consistently high-performing titles through its impressive content ecosystem will become a significant addition to our online casino offering in Mexico.

"By integrating content from both RubyPlay and Koala Games, we are seamlessly diversifying our games portfolio and continuing to deliver the engaging, premium experiences our players expect."

About?RubyPlay?

RubyPlay is a B2B iGaming company operating as a studio-based, layered content ecosystem.

The company is built around multiple market-focused studios, all supported by a shared technology, infrastructure and distribution platform. Each of our studios, RubyPlay Studio, Koala Games, Mad Hat Games, and Xslots, develops its own dedicated catalog aligned with specific markets and audiences. Together, these studios form an extended proprietary content library.

RubyPlay also operates a dedicated studio focused exclusively on bespoke, branded and white-label content, enabling operators to assemble tailored games by combining creative, technical, and market capabilities from across the ecosystem. Rather than leading with a single supplier brand, RubyPlay is designed to support operator-led branding, allowing clients to adapt content to their own identity, strategy, and market needs.

This model positions RubyPlay as a long-term content partner for operators seeking flexibility, relevance and brand control.

About Codere Online

Codere Online refers, collectively, to Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. and its subsidiaries. Codere Online launched in 2014 as part of the renowned casino operator Codere Group. Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile applications. Codere currently operates in its core markets of Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Panama and Argentina. Codere Online's online business is complemented by Codere Group's physical presence throughout Latin America, forming the foundation of the leading omnichannel gaming and casino presence.