Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Affinity Metals Corp. (CSE: AFF) (the "Company" or "Affinity Metals") announces that it proposes to undertake an up to $100,000 non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 2,000,000 units (the "Units") to be sold to eligible purchasers at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.06 at any time on or before that date which is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering. The Units are being offered to qualified purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation. The proceeds received from the sale of the Units will be used for general working capital.

All securities issued and sold under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from their date of issuance in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws.

It is anticipated that insiders of the Company will participate in the Offering. The participation of any insiders may be considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such insider participation will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on any of the exchanges or markets outlined in subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, and the fair market value of the securities to be distributed to the insiders will not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Affinity Metals Corp.:

Affinity Metals is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of strategic metal deposits within North America.

The Company holds the 100% owned Regal high grade silver property located near Revelstoke, British Columbia and has also optioned the Discovery Lake property located near Sioux Lookout, Ontario.

ON BEHALF OF AFFINITY METALS CORP.

"Robert Edwards"

Robert Edwards, President & CEO

Further information about Affinity Metals can be found on its website at: www.affinity-metals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by the Company as of the date hereof. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what the Company's management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such statements.

The forward-looking statements in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those identified in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286209

Source: Affinity Metals Corp.