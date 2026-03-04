

[Hong Kong - 4 March 2026] Newborn Town Inc. (Newborn Town or the company, stock code: 09911.HK), a leading global social entertainment company, issued a positive profit alert for the year ended December 31, 2025, reporting solid revenue growth and a significant increase in profits. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, total revenue is expected to range between RMB 6,760 Million and RMB 7,000 Million, representing year-on-year growth of approximately 32.8% to 37.5%. Net profit attributable to owners of the Company is expected to be between RMB 900 Million and RMB 940 Million, reflecting year-on-year growth of 87.5% to 95.8%. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to range from RMB 1,180 Million to RMB 1,220 Million, up approximately 22.5% to 26.7% compared with the previous year. AI Integration Strengthens Social Product Portfolio According to the announcement, Newborn Town's strong performance growth was primarily driven by the continued integration and optimization of AI technologies across its business operations, which supported the steady growth of its diversified social product portfolio. In 2025, Newborn Town's social networking business delivered robust growth and remained a key contributor to the Company's profits. Social gaming platform TopTop sustained growth in both user scale and monetization performance. Meanwhile, live-streaming platform MICO and voice-based social platform YoHo maintained their positions within niche segments, contributing stable revenue and profit. During the year, the Company's flagship products continued to expand in key markets including the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). In 2025, TopTop further strengthened its user reach and monetization performance, with downloads and revenue ranking among the leading titles in its category. Recognizing its innovation and growth in the "social + gaming" segment, TopTop was named "Best Social Game Platform" at the Sensor Tower APAC Awards, which recognize leading mobile apps and games in the Asia-Pacific region. The platform has also expanded its presence in new markets. Leveraging its differentiated product positioning and localized strategy, TopTop entered the top tier of Japan's App Store charts. At the technology level, the Company continued to deepen the integration of AI across its business operations. Its self-developed multimodal algorithm model, Boomiix, has undergone ongoing iterations, driving improvements in key operating metrics such as payment conversion and ARPU, thereby enhancing the long-term monetization potential of its core social products. Newborn Town also launched Siyu AI, an internal data intelligence platform designed to streamline operational workflows, enabling faster access to comprehensive data insights within 15 minutes and improving efficiency in processes such as data queries, anomaly detection and report generation. Meanwhile, its proprietary AI-powered design platform KIVI continued to evolve, supporting key creative functions including the production of virtual gifts and marketing assets, and further enhancing operational efficiency across the platform. The Company's diverse-audience social networking portfolio also continued to develop steadily in overseas markets. Through enhanced user lifecycle management, iterative product features and ongoing optimization of its content ecosystem, the platforms saw improved user engagement and deeper interaction among communities. HeeSay, the flagship product of this business segment, further strengthened its presence in key markets through branding and social responsibility initiatives such as HeeSay GALA and HeeCares. Innovative Businesses Gain Momentum, Emerging as New Growth Drivers In 2025, alongside the continued expansion of its core social networking business, Newborn Town's innovative business segment also achieved strong growth. Revenue from the segment reached approximately RMB 730 Million to RMB 770 Million for the year, representing year-on-year growth of 55.7% to 64.2%, and becoming an increasingly important contributor to overall business growth. Since first generating revenue in 2024, the Company's quality games business has entered a profitability phase. Its flagship titles have transitioned into long-term operation, providing stable profit contributions. At the same time, the deeper integration of AI across R&D and operations, together with the gaming team's accumulated experience, has improved development efficiency. The Company's pipeline of new game titles is also progressing steadily. In addition, the Company's social e-commerce segment continued to expand through service upgrades, diversified product offerings and enhanced user acquisition efforts. In 2025, Heer Health further strengthened its presence in the fields of HIV prevention and sexual health services, while accelerating the expansion of its product portfolio. In June 2025, Newborn Town officially established its global headquarters in Hong Kong, further strengthening its international footprint. The Hong Kong headquarters serves as a coordination hub, working closely with the Company's global R&D and operations centers to support continued overseas expansion. Through technological innovation and localized operations, the Company aims to create positive emotional value for users worldwide. During the year, the Company conducted share repurchases totaling approximately HK$260 million. The Board stated that the buyback reflects its confidence in the Company's business outlook and long-term prospects, and is expected to enhance shareholder value. Alongside its strong financial performance, Newborn Town has also seen growing attention from the capital markets. On February 13, 2026, Hang Seng Indexes Company announced the results of its quarterly review, under which Newborn Town was included in the Hang Seng Composite Index, reflecting the market's recognition of the Company's business growth, development potential, and investment value. Looking ahead, potential eligibility for the Stock Connect program could attract broader participation from southbound investors, which may further enhance the stock's liquidity and market visibility. 