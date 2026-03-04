FREELANCER LIMITED

Modest revenue growth combined with careful cost control resulted in record adjusted operating profit and net income for FY25. Increasing demand in the Loadshift business helped drive Freelancer divisional gross marketplace volume (GMV) and revenue growth. While Escrow.com volumes were down, better pricing supported revenue growth. In FY26, the company is focused on enhancing core marketplace engagement, accelerating AI-driven innovation, lifting the award rate in Loadshift, powering large-scale deployments in enterprise and expanding into more verticals in Escrow.com.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...