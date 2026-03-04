Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026
04.03.2026 12:46 Uhr
Milepost AB: Milepost acquires Jämtkraft's charging station

STOCKHOLM, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milepost AB, Sweden's first independent EV-charging operator, acquires all charging stations owned by Jämtkraft.

Milepost and Jämtkraft have entered into an agreement whereby Milepost acquires Jämtkraft's more than 90 charge points used for every-day charging. These charge points are established in several places in Jämtland such as Östersund and Åre. They are also part of Ladda i Mittstråket, an initiative to establish EV-charging infrastructure along the E14 from Sundsvall to Storlien, in cooperation between Länsstyrelsen Västernorrland, Länsstyrelsen Jämtland, Sundsvall Energi and Jämtkraft.

In cooperation with Jämtkraft, Milepost will now plan the integration of the acquired charging stations into Milepost's network of charging stations. The integration is planned to be completed towards the end of May 2026.

Lars Isaksson, head of business development and operations in Milepost, says: "We are very pleased to have Jämtkraft's trust in taking over and further developing Jämtkraft's charging stations for everyday charging, and also becoming a part of the Ladda i Mittstråket initiative. This acquisition also adds 4 new municipalities where Milepost provides its EV-charging services."

About Milepost

Milepost develops and operates EV-charging solutions in partnership with municipalities and property owners. Its charge points are available across Sweden, enabling drivers to charge where they live, work, or visit. Milepost is backed by Obligo Investment Management and Milepost's management team.



For more information, please contact: Lars Isaksson, head of business development and operations, Milepost AB. +46108885530 Email: info@milepost.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
