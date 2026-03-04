Huawei Elevates Financial AI Solutions to Power Digital and Intelligent Transformation in Global Finance

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei hosted the finance session themed "Powering Resilient Intelligence, Co-creating Finance Future". At the event, Huawei announced a comprehensive upgrade of its Banking AI and Foundation Model Solutions, elevating core capabilities in Scenario, Technology, Systems Engineering, and Ecosystem.

Jason Cao, CEO of Huawei Digital Finance BU, highlighted that in today's world of uncertainty, banks must build resilience across multiple dimensions, ensuring multi-active redundancy to prevent system failures, reinforcing multi-layer security against cyberattacks, and laying a solid foundation for global financial institutions to accelerate into the AI era.

Alvin Feng, President of Huawei Digital Finance International, delivered a speech titled "Beyond Digital: Towards AI-Infused Finance." He emphasized that the transition from traditional banks to AI-driven banks brings profound changes in customer interactions, human-machine collaboration, decision-making approaches, system architecture, and customer experience. Banks need a clear blueprint that links business strategy with technology execution.

Drawing on global experience with leading financial institutions, Huawei created the Intelligent Finance Value Implementer to meet this need. It provides a structured approach to scenario selection, enterprise architecture, and AI deployment, enabling banks to build both digital and AI foundations. Supported by systems engineering and an open ecosystem, it helps banks realize both technological and business value. This reflects a fundamental shift: technology is no longer a support function-it is now a value center at the heart of the business.

Alvin Feng added that the key to AI banking lies in using systems engineering to unify AI infrastructure with open ecosystems, reengineering banking processes through Human Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence collaboration.

To this end, Huawei has comprehensively upgraded its Banking AI and Foundation Model Solutions:

Huawei unveiled its latest SuperPoD offerings, AI Data Platform, and Xinghe AI Network, to help financial customers build resilient infrastructure for both general-purpose and AI computing. By building end-to-end capabilities in intelligent operations & maintenance, specialized model tuning, agent development, and scenario design, Huawei has leveraged systems engineering to reduce the agent development cycle from months to weeks, improve the prompt accuracy by 10%, and cut the end-to-end latency by over 60%. The RongHai Program has been upgraded to include over 150 solution partners and over 11,000 consulting, sales, service, and integration partners worldwide to build an ecosystem spanning customer operations, risk management, and automation, and jointly innovate AI in all scenarios with financial institutions.

Looking ahead, Huawei remains committed to continuous innovation, helping global financial institutions build intelligent, autonomous, and resilient digital infrastructure. With its open ecosystem and systems engineering capabilities, Huawei will drive the deep integration of AI into core financial scenarios.

