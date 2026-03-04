European Wax Center, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Fiscal Year 2025 versus 2024

1,047 total centers in 44 states, a 1.9% decrease versus 1,067 centers in the prior year period.

System-wide sales of $947.3 million decreased 0.4%

Total revenue of $206.6 million decreased 4.7%

Same-store sales increased 0.2%

GAAP net income of $11.9 million decreased 19.2%

Adjusted Net Income of $36.2 million decreased 11.6%

Adjusted EBITDA of $73.3 million decreased 3.0%



PLANO, Texas, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, reports financial results for the 13 and 52 weeks ended January 3, 2026.

Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2025 versus Fiscal 2024

Franchisees opened 1 and closed 7 centers. We ended the quarter with 1,047 centers, representing a 1.9% decrease versus 1,067 centers in the prior year period.

System-wide sales of $225.6 million decreased 1.6% from $229.3 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by a shift in service mix.

Total revenue of $45.1 million decreased 9.3% from $49.7 million in the prior year period.

Same-store sales decreased 0.1%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") of $15.5 million increased 4.3% from $14.8 million in the prior year period. SG&A as a percent of total revenue increased 450 basis points to 34.3% from 29.8% primarily driven by strategic investments in headcount to support long-term growth initiatives and lower revenue primarily resulting from one-time support investments to franchisees.

Interest expense, net of $6.6 million increased from $6.4 million in the prior year period.

Income tax benefit decreased to $0.7 million from $1.6 million in the prior year period primarily due to an increase in state and local taxes, partially offset by the pretax loss in the current period.

Net loss of $1.5 million decreased 147.5% from net income of $3.1 million, and Adjusted Net Income of $4.2 million decreased 64.4% from $11.9 million in the prior year period. Net loss margin decreased 940 basis points to 3.2% from net income margin of 6.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $12.7 million decreased 33.1% from $19.0 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA Margin decreased 1,000 basis points to 28.1% from 38.1%.



Annual Results for Fiscal 2025 versus Fiscal 2024

Franchisees opened 11 and closed 31 centers in fiscal 2025.

System-wide sales of $947.3 million decreased 0.4% from $951.0 million compared to the prior year.

Total revenue of $206.6 million decreased 4.7% from $216.9 million in the prior year.

Same-store sales increased 0.2%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") of $58.4 million decreased 0.6% from $58.7 million in the prior year. SG&A as a percent of total revenue increased 110 basis points to 28.2% from 27.1% primarily driven by lower revenue, as SG&A expenses were generally consistent year-over-year.

Interest expense, net of $26.3 million increased from $25.5 million in the prior year.

Income tax expense increased to $4.7 million from $2.2 million in the prior year. The effective tax rate increased to 28.5% from 13.0% in the prior year-to-date period, primarily due to an increase related to our investment in EWC Ventures LLC, an increase related to state and local taxes, partially offset by decreases related to equity-based compensation.

Net income of $11.9 million decreased 19.2% from $14.7 million, and Adjusted Net Income of $36.2 million decreased 11.6% from $40.9 million in the prior year. Net income margin decreased 110 basis points to 5.7% from 6.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA of $73.3 million decreased 3.0% from $75.5 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased 70 basis points to 35.5% from 34.8%.

The Company repurchased approximately 1.4 million shares of its Class A Common Stock during the period for $5.7 million, bringing cumulative repurchases under the Company's current $50 million authorization to $45.9 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The Company ended the year with $76.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, $6.4 million in restricted cash, $386.0 million in borrowings outstanding under its senior secured notes and no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $7.8 million during the quarter and $53.0 million in fiscal 2025.

2026 Outlook and Conference Call Update

On February 10, 2026, European Wax Center, Inc. announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to be taken private by General Atlantic, a leading global investor, in an all-cash transaction. Upon completion of the transaction, European Wax Center's class A common stock will no longer be publicly listed, and European Wax Center will become a privately held company. In light of the transaction, European Wax Center will not host a conference call or provide financial guidance for fiscal year 2026 in conjunction with this quarter's report. For further detail concerning the Proposed Transaction, please refer to our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on February 10, 2026. For further detail and discussion of our financial performance, please refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2025 ended January 3, 2026 upon its filing with the SEC.

About European Wax Center, Inc.

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) is the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. European Wax Center locations perform approximately 23 million services per year, providing guests with an unparalleled, professional personal care experience administered by highly trained wax specialists within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax® formulated with the highest quality ingredients to make waxing a more efficient and relatively painless experience, along with its collection of proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. By leading with its values - We Care About Each Other, We Do the Right Thing, We Delight Our Guests, and We Have Fun While Being Awesome - the Company is proud to be Certified by Great Place to Work®. European Wax Center, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas. Its network, which includes more than 1,000 centers in 44 states, generated sales of $947 million in fiscal 2025. For more information, including how to receive your first wax free, please visit: https://waxcenter.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to European Wax Center, Inc.'s strategy, outlook and growth prospects, its operational and financial outlook for fiscal 2025, expected center openings and closures, its capital allocation strategy, including the share repurchase program and its long-term targets and algorithm, including but not limited to statements under the headings "Fiscal 2025 Financial Outlook" and "Fiscal 2025 Net New Center Outlook" and statements by European Wax Center's chief executive officer. Words including "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "likely," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "will," or "would," or, in each case, the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements or information that refer to expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, performance or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different than the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the key factors that could cause actual results to differ from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the following risks related to its business: the operational and financial results of franchisees; the ability of its franchisees to enter new markets, select appropriate sites for new centers or open new centers; the effectiveness of the Company's marketing and advertising programs and the active participation of franchisees in enhancing the value of its brand; the failure of its franchisees to participate in and comply with its agreements, business model and policies; the Company's and its franchisees' ability to attract and retain guests; the effect of social media on the Company's reputation; the Company's ability to compete with other industry participants and respond to market trends and changes in consumer preferences; the effect of the Company's planned growth on its management, employees, information systems and internal controls; the Company's ability to retain and effectively respond to a loss of key executives; recruitment efforts; a significant failure, interruptions or security breach of the Company's computer systems or information technology; the Company and its franchisees' ability to attract, train, and retain talented wax specialists and managers; changes in the availability or cost of labor; the Company's ability to retain its franchisees and to maintain the quality of existing franchisees; failure of the Company's franchisees to implement business development plans; the ability of the Company's limited key suppliers, including international suppliers, and distribution centers to deliver their products; changes in supply costs and decreases in the Company's product sourcing revenue, including due to the imposition of tariffs; the Company's ability to adequately protect its intellectual property; the Company's substantial indebtedness; the impact of paying some of the Company's pre-IPO owners for certain tax benefits the Company may claim; changes in general economic and business conditions, including changes due to tariff policy and geopolitical tensions; the Company's and its franchisees' ability to comply with existing and future health, employment and other governmental regulations; complaints or litigation that may adversely affect the Company's business and reputation; the seasonality of the Company's business resulting in fluctuations in its results of operations; the impact of global crises on the Company's operations and financial performance; the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the Company's business; the Company's access to sources of liquidity and capital to finance its continued operations and growth strategy and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" under Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 4, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and Investors Relations section of the Company's website at www.waxcenter.com.

These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any forward-looking statement that the Company makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not have any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures presented in this release in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Net Leverage Ratio. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enable management, investors, and others to assess the operating performance of the Company.

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We believe that EBITDA, which eliminates the impact of certain expenses that we do not believe reflect our underlying business performance, provides useful information to investors to assess the performance of our business.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain additional non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of our core operations. These items include non-cash equity-based compensation expense, non-cash gains and losses on remeasurement of our tax receivable agreement liability, contractual cash interest on our tax receivable agreement liability, loss on disposal or impairment of assets, transaction costs, business transformation costs and other one-time expenses and/or gains. Business transformation costs primarily include expenses related to our business transformation and optimization efforts that do not qualify as capital expenditures under applicable accounting principles.

We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue.

We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss) adjusted for the impact of certain additional non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance of our core operations. These items include non-cash equity-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, debt extinguishment costs, non-cash gains and losses on remeasurement of our tax receivable agreement liability, contractual cash interest on our tax receivable agreement liability, loss on disposal or impairment of assets, transaction costs, business transformation costs and other one-time expenses and/or gains. Prior to the first quarter of 2025, the Company did not include amortization of intangible assets in the calculation. However, the Company revised the definition in the first quarter of 2025 as a result of a change in the way management reviews Adjusted Net Income (Loss) in order to remove the impact of the non-cash amortization of intangible assets which management does not view as part of our core operations. Management believes excluding this enables investors to evaluate more clearly and consistently the Company's core operating performance in the same manner that management evaluates its core operating performance. The comparative period was also adjusted based on the revised definition.

We define Net Leverage Ratio as the total principal balance of our outstanding debt ("total debt") less cash and cash equivalents, then divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months.

Please refer to the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their GAAP equivalents located at the end of this release. This release includes forward-looking guidance for certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income. These measures will differ from net income (loss), determined in accordance with GAAP, in ways similar to those described in the reconciliations at the end of this release. We are not able to provide, without unreasonable effort, guidance for net income (loss), determined in accordance with GAAP, or a reconciliation of guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the Company is not able to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or nature of all items that will be included in net income (loss).

Glossary of Terms for Our Key Business Metrics

System-Wide Sales. System-wide sales represent sales from same day services, retail sales and cash collected from wax passes for all centers in our network, including both franchisee-owned and corporate-owned centers. While we do not record franchised center sales as revenue, our royalty revenue is calculated based on a percentage of franchised center sales, which are 6.0% of sales, net of retail product sales, as defined in the franchise agreement. This measure allows us to better assess changes in our royalty revenue, our overall center performance, the health of our brand and the strength of our market position relative to competitors. Our system-wide sales growth is driven by net new center openings as well as increases in same-store sales.

Same-Store Sales. Same-store sales reflect the change in sales over a comparable 52-week period year over year from services performed and retail sales for the same-store base. We define the same-store base to include those centers open for at least 52 full weeks. If a center is closed for greater than six consecutive days, the center is deemed a closed center and is excluded from the calculation of same-store sales until it has been reopened for a continuous 52 full weeks. This measure highlights the performance of existing centers, while excluding the impact of new center openings and closures. We review same-store sales for corporate-owned centers as well as franchisee-owned centers. Same-store sales growth is driven by increases in the number of transactions and average transaction size.

EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) January 3, 2026 January 4, 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 76,060 - 49,725 Restricted cash 6,421 6,469 Accounts receivable, net 10,957 7,283 Inventory, net 17,772 19,070 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,329 5,292 Total current assets 116,539 87,839 Property and equipment, net 10,788 2,313 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,378 3,313 Intangible assets, net 412,826 432,160 Goodwill 39,112 39,112 Deferred income taxes 141,332 140,315 Other non-current assets 1,285 2,015 Total assets - 725,260 - 707,067 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities - 25,118 - 17,354 Long-term debt, current portion 4,000 4,000 Tax receivable agreement liability, current portion 8,735 9,353 Deferred revenue, current portion 4,057 4,149 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,234 1,255 Total current liabilities 43,144 36,111 Long-term debt, net 374,827 373,246 Tax receivable agreement liability, net of current portion 192,735 194,917 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 4,732 5,836 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,244 2,318 Deferred tax liability 845 738 Other long-term liabilities 1,859 2,309 Total liabilities 620,386 615,475 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock ($0.00001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of January 3, 2026 and January 4, 2025, respectively) - - Class A common stock ($0.00001 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 53,576,183 and 51,713,132 shares issued and 43,757,406 and 43,323,183 outstanding as of January 3, 2026 and January 4, 2025, respectively) - - Class B common stock ($0.00001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized, 10,628,216 and 12,005,172 shares issued and outstanding as of January 3, 2026 and January 4, 2025, respectively) - - Treasury stock, at cost, 9,818,777 and 8,389,949 shares of Class A common stock as of January 3, 2026 and January 4, 2025, respectively (86,240 - (80,148 - Additional paid-in capital 257,246 244,611 Accumulated deficit (91,734 - (100,416 - Total stockholders' equity attributable to European Wax Center, Inc. 79,272 64,047 Noncontrolling interests 25,602 27,545 Total stockholders' equity 104,874 91,592 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 725,260 - 707,067

EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands)

For the Thirteen Weeks Ended For the Years Ended January 3,

2026 January 4,

2025 January 3,

2026 January 4,

2025 REVENUE Product sales - 22,574 - 26,348 - 112,566 - 121,453 Royalty fees 12,508 12,780 52,409 53,094 Marketing fees 7,222 7,330 30,107 30,171 Other revenue 2,799 3,283 11,544 12,198 Total revenue 45,103 49,741 206,626 216,916 OPERATING EXPENSES Cost of revenue 11,907 12,762 53,834 57,313 Selling, general and administrative 15,482 14,845 58,365 58,696 Advertising 7,883 4,276 30,898 32,949 Depreciation and amortization 5,377 5,033 20,402 20,279 Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets - - 125 (2 - Gain on sale of centers - - - (81 - Total operating expenses 40,649 36,916 163,624 169,154 Income from operations 4,454 12,825 43,002 47,762 Interest expense, net 6,560 6,449 26,307 25,492 Other expense 83 4,864 91 5,399 (Loss) income before income taxes (2,189 - 1,512 16,604 16,871 Income tax expense (benefit) (728 - (1,561 - 4,735 2,190 NET (LOSS) INCOME - (1,461 - - 3,073 - 11,869 - 14,681 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (874 - 1,105 3,187 4,219 NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC. - (587 - - 1,968 - 8,682 - 10,462

EUROPEAN WAX CENTER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

For the Years Ended January 3, 2026 January 4, 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income - 11,869 - 14,681 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,402 20,279 Amortization of deferred financing costs 5,924 5,590 (Decrease) provision for inventory obsolescence (61 - 259 Provision for bad debts 17 570 Gain on sale of centers - (81 - Loss on disposal of property and equipment 125 3 Deferred income taxes 4,345 2,334 Remeasurement of tax receivable agreement liability 91 5,399 Equity compensation 6,531 5,150 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,690 - 1,327 Inventory, net 1,359 1,418 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,315 2,800 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 7,566 (417 - Deferred revenue (1,196 - (1,704 - Other long-term liabilities (1,598 - (1,102 - Net cash provided by operating activities 52,999 56,506 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,912 - (521 - Cash received for sale of center - 135 Net cash used in investing activities (2,912 - (386 - Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt (4,000 - (4,000 - Distributions to EWC Ventures LLC members (3,754 - (4,313 - Repurchase of Class A common stock (6,092 - (40,148 - Taxes on vested restricted stock units paid by withholding shares (171 - (557 - Dividend equivalents to holders of EWC Ventures units (10 - (789 - Payments pursuant to tax receivable agreement (9,773 - (9,347 - Net cash used in financing activities (23,800 - (59,154 - Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 26,287 (3,034 - Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 56,194 59,228 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period - 82,481 - 56,194 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest - 21,671 - 21,894 Cash paid for income taxes - 214 - 498 Non-cash investing activities: Property purchases included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities - 105 - 593 Property purchases included in additional paid-in capital - 6,526 - 116 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities - 1,199 - 592



Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income:

For the Thirteen Weeks Ended For the Years Ended January 3,

2026 January 4,

2025 January 3,

2026 January 4,

2025 (in thousands) Net (loss) income - (1,461 - - 3,073 - 11,869 - 14,681 Share-based compensation(1) 1,165 945 6,531 5,150 Remeasurement of tax receivable agreement liability(2) 83 4,864 91 5,399 Gain on sale of center(3) - - - (81 - Loss on disposal or impairment of assets(4) - - 125 - Legal settlements(5) - 15 261 (724 - Executive severance(6) - - 465 1,548 Reorganization costs(7) - 140 240 630 Business transformation costs(8) 1,686 - 2,236 - Terminated debt offering costs(9) - (3 - - 941 Tax effect of adjustments to net income(10) (1,064 - (916 - (1,108 - (1,930 - Adjusted Net Income, as previously defined - 409 - 8,118 - 20,710 - 25,614 Amortization of intangible assets(11) 4,834 4,834 19,335 19,335 Tax effect of adjustments to net income(10) (1,025 - (1,092 - (3,860 - (4,003 - Adjusted Net Income - 4,218 - 11,860 - 36,185 - 40,946

(1) Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense.

(2) Represents non-cash adjustments related to the remeasurement of our tax receivable agreement liability.

(3) Represents gain on the sale of a corporate-owned center.

(4) Represents the loss on disposal or impairment of assets

(5) In the current fiscal year, the amount represents the estimated exposure to the Company resulting from a lawsuit, and in the prior fiscal year, the amount represents the collection of cash proceeds from a legal judgment, both of which were not resulting from our core operations.

(6) Represents cash severance paid or payable to former executives.

(7) Represents costs associated with the Company's return-to-office mandate.

(8) Represents costs related to our business transformation and optimization efforts that do not qualify as capital expenditures under applicable accounting principles.

(9) Represents costs related to a debt offering the Company evaluated and subsequently decided to terminate.

(10) Represents the estimated income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments computed by applying our estimated blended statutory tax rate to our share of the identified items and incorporating the effect of nondeductible and other rate impacting adjustments. The tax effect of the add-back of share-based compensation results in a further increase to net income due to the elimination of the Section 162(m) permanent difference that resulted from nondeductible officer share-based compensation.

(11) Represents the amortization of franchisee relationships and reacquired rights.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:

For the Thirteen

Weeks Ended For the Years Ended Trailing Twelve Months Ended January 3,

2026 January 4,

2025 January 3,

2026 January 4,

2025 January 3,

2026 (in thousands) Net (loss) income - (1,461 - - 3,073 - 11,869 - 14,681 - 11,869 Interest expense, net 6,560 6,449 26,307 25,492 26,307 Income tax expense (benefit) (728 - (1,561 - 4,735 2,190 4,735 Depreciation and amortization 5,377 5,033 20,402 20,279 20,402 EBITDA - 9,748 - 12,994 - 63,313 - 62,642 - 63,313 Share-based compensation(1) 1,165 945 6,531 5,150 6,531 Remeasurement of tax receivable agreement liability(2) 83 4,864 91 5,399 91 Gain on sale of center(3) - - - (81 - - Loss on disposal or impairment of assets(4) - - 125 - 125 Legal settlements(5) - 15 261 (724 - 261 Executive severance(6) - - 465 1,548 465 Reorganization costs(7) - 140 240 630 240 Business transformation costs(8) 1,686 - 2,236 - 2,236 Terminated debt offering costs(9) - (3 - - 941 - Adjusted EBITDA - 12,682 - 18,955 - 73,262 - 75,505 - 73,262 Total revenue - 45,103 - 49,741 - 206,626 - 216,916 - 206,626 Net income (loss) margin (3.2 )% 6.2 - 5.7 - 6.8 - 5.7 - Adjusted EBITDA Margin 28.1 - 38.1 - 35.5 - 34.8 - 35.5 -

(1) Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense.

(2) Represents non-cash adjustments related to the remeasurement of our tax receivable agreement liability.

(3) Represents gain on the sale of a corporate-owned center.

(4) Represents the loss on disposal or impairment of assets

(5) In the current fiscal year, the amount represents the amount recorded to SG&A relating to a lawsuit, and in the prior fiscal year, the amount represents the collection of cash proceeds from a legal judgment, both of which were not resulting from our core operations.

(6) Represents cash severance paid or payable to former executives.

(7) Represents costs associated with the Company's return-to-office mandate.

(8) Represents costs related to our marketing transformation and optimization efforts that do not qualify as capital expenditures under applicable accounting principles.

(9) Represents costs related to a debt offering the Company evaluated and subsequently decided to terminate.

Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Leverage Ratio:

Trailing Twelve Months

January 3, 2026 (in thousands) Total debt - 386,000 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (76,060 - Net Debt - 309,940 Adjusted EBITDA 73,262 Net Leverage Ratio 4.2 x