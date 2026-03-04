The Descartes Systems Group Inc: Descartes Expands AI Innovation on Global Logistics Network with AI Agents for Freight Visibility

Over 720,000 AI-powered driver engagements accelerate network expansion, connecting 435,000+ more drivers in just months to improve freight tracking accuracy.

LONDON and ATLANTA, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced expanded artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities on its multimodal Global Logistics Network (GLN) with the introduction of Descartes MacroPoint OpsForce, a suite of AI agents designed to automate freight visibility workflows, maintain tracking continuity and improve execution across complex, inter-enterprise supply chains.

Built on the scale and real-time data of the GLN, OpsForce leverages trusted, clean and formatted network intelligence to power automated driver engagement, exception management and documentation workflows for shippers, brokers, carriers and logistics service providers. In just months, over 435,000 more drivers have been connected to the GLN through 720,000+ AI-powered driver outreaches. In addition, since first launched, OpsForce has helped our customers eliminate up to 100% of manual check calls and achieve, on average, a 30% increase in no-touch tracking automation, 1.5x productivity gains for tracking teams, and 15% faster settlement through automated proof of delivery (POD) capture.

"AI innovations in our real-time visibility solution are designed to improve accuracy and responsiveness across freight execution," said Dan Cicerchi, General Manager, Transportation Management at Descartes. "Even with electronic logging devices (ELD), transportation management system (TMS) connections, and geofencing, brokers and shippers still face manual follow-ups, tracking drops, uncertain arrival events and missing documentation. By applying intelligent agents to these exception workflows, OpsForce eliminates repetitive tasks while connecting brokers and shippers to more carriers, improving data accuracy, strengthening customer satisfaction and accelerating order to cash cycles with no action required from their people."

As part of the GLN, Descartes MacroPoint connects to hundreds of thousands of carriers and logistics service providers globally, along with millions of individual drivers to deliver real-time shipment visibility. When needed, the solution's AI agents are automatically activated to:

Guide mobile app onboarding to expand tracking coverage

Restore tracking if it fails to start or stops unexpectedly

Confirm arrival and departure milestones when geofence data is uncertain

Collect missing proof-of-delivery documentation

By automating these exception-based workflows, OpsForce reduces manual check calls, increases no-touch tracking, and enhances tracking compliance against customer visibility mandates.

"As customers expand their own AI strategies, the need for large volumes of trusted, real-time inter-enterprise data becomes even more critical," said Ken Wood, EVP Product Management at Descartes. "The GLN delivers that data at scale, connecting hundreds of thousands of trading partners and continuously processing real-world transactions to keep goods moving efficiently and securely. By combining agentic AI with the reach and collective intelligence of the GLN, we're helping customers automate execution while strengthening the data foundation that powers smarter supply chain decisions."

