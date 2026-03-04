Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life's most essential resource, will host an Investor Day in New York City today beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET, as previously announced. The event is expected to conclude at approximately 12 p.m. ET.

Presentations will be made by John Stauch, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nick Brazis, Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the executive leadership team. Presentations will provide an in-depth review of Pentair's strategy, growth drivers, transformation initiatives, and long-term financial objectives, and will initiate new financial targets through fiscal 2028. The Company is reiterating its 2026 guidance as previously provided on February 3, 2026. The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session for in-person attendees to ask questions.

"Water scarcity and infrastructure modernization are irreversible global trends, and we believe we are uniquely positioned to lead as a global water solutions provider with many iconic brands to help our customers sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. By combining innovation, our Pentair Business System, strong operational execution and disciplined capital deployment, we expect to continue to drive long-term sales growth, margin expansion, adjusted earnings per share growth and stronger free cash flow. Our track record reflects the cash generating power of our model, and we believe we are still in the early stages of a multi-decade value creation runway," said Stauch. "We are excited to share our new 3-year target growth algorithm reflecting balanced contribution across our portfolio, continued Transformation and additional upside opportunities to drive shareholder value."

A live webcast of the presentation, along with the presentation materials, can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.pentair.com. The presentation materials will be made available on the Company's website at 9:00 a.m. ET. A replay of the webcast will be available under the "Events Presentations" section of the company's Investor Relations website shortly following the conclusion of the event.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains statements that we believe to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets," "plans," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "likely," "may," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "should," "would," "could," "positioned," "strategy," or "future" or words, phrases, or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include the overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business, including the strength of housing and related markets and conditions relating to international hostilities; supply, demand, logistics, competition and pricing pressures related to and in the markets we serve; the ability to achieve the benefits of our restructuring plans, cost reduction initiatives and Transformation Program; the impact of raw material, logistics and labor costs and other inflation; volatility in currency exchange rates and interest rates; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; risks associated with operating foreign businesses; the impact of seasonality of sales and weather conditions; our ability to comply with laws and regulations; the impact of changes in laws, regulations and administrative policy, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits or impact trade agreements and tariffs; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; and the ability to achieve our long-term strategic operating and sustainability goals and targets. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. All forward-looking statements, including all financial forecasts, speak only as of the date of this release. Pentair assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this release.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is a core large cap value S&P 500 equity stock focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2025 of approximately $4.2 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,000 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260304062198/en/

Contacts:

PENTAIR CONTACTS:

Shelly Hubbard

Vice President, Investor Relations

Direct: 763-656-5575

Email: shelly.hubbard@pentair.com

Rebecca Osborn

Vice President, Communications

Direct: 763-656-5589

Email: rebecca.osborn@pentair.com