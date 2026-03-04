Reggie Watts and Shane Mauss Headline Church of Ambrosia's 6th Annual 'Spirituality and Beyond' Easter Weekend Celebration

Three-day gathering brings comedy, music, consciousness exploration, and community to Oakland's Humanist Hall

OAKLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Spirituality and Beyond, the annual celebration of spirituality, science, and art hosted by Church of Ambrosia Pastor Dave Hodges, returns for its sixth year over Easter weekend, April 3rd through April 5th, at Oakland's Humanist Hall.

"Spirituality and Beyond is always Easter weekend, but Easter moves every year, and the dates always land on something we wouldn't expect. Last year it was 4/20. This year, we open on the anniversary of Dr. King's passing. You can't make this stuff up," Pastor Dave said. "Every year we bring a different mix. We've had neuroscientists, rappers, healers, and now comedians. This year it's Reggie Watts and Shane Mauss. Six years in, what this community builds together every Easter still blows me away."

On Friday, April 3rd, the opening ceremony will be co-hosted with Solestial Church, a Bay Area community of healers, artists, and activists. The evening sets the stage for a weekend of reflection on justice, liberation, and awareness.

Saturday, April 4th, marks the annual observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s passing. The day will open with a tribute honoring his legacy and the ongoing fight for justice, liberation, and freedom.

Later Saturday, award-winning comedian and science communicator Shane Mauss will join Pastor Dave for a candid dialogue exploring consciousness, creativity, and the high-dose psychedelic experience. Mauss hosts the Here We Are podcast, featuring more than 400 conversations with scientists on life's biggest questions, and his work has been featured on Comedy Central's Tales From the Trip and the Amazon documentary Psychonautics.

That evening at 8 p.m., Mauss performs TRIPS: Third Dose, a live installment of his psychedelic comedy series, at Humanist Hall (separate ticket). His new comedy special, TRIPS: First Dose, filmed at Meow Wolf in Denver with 360° visuals from 20 psychedelic artists, premieres March 3rd at https://800pgr.lnk.to/Trips

On Easter Sunday, Reggie Watts will join Monica Cadena for a wide-ranging conversation exploring creativity, culture, and consciousness.

Watts is an internationally renowned musician, comedian, and improvisational creative force, best known as the bandleader on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The New York Times called Watts "the most influential absurdist in comedy today." His Netflix special, Spatial, received critical acclaim, and his memoir, Great Falls, MT, was published by Penguin.

Monica Cadena (@sacred.alchemist) is an Afro-Indigenous psychedelic writer and advocate based in Oakland. She is a contributor to Lucid News and DoubleBlind Magazine.

The weekend also features harm reduction talks, Indigenous-led programming, a panel on psychedelic facilitation, arts and craft vendors, and a community stage with open programming throughout the event.

Pastor Dave founded Church of Ambrosia and Zide Door in Oakland, which is now the world's largest psychedelic church, with more than 137,000 members. Known as an advocate for religious liberty, he has been featured in Forbes, the SF Chronicle, and Newsweek. On Saturday, Pastor Dave will speak on psychedelic safety and stewardship. On Sunday, he will deliver his annual Easter Sermon.

Humanist Hall is located at 390 27th St., Oakland, CA.

