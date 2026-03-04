Anzeige
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
ACCESS Newswire
04.03.2026 13:02 Uhr
Announcing the 2026 Winnipeg Consumer Choice Award Winners

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Winnipeg region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Winnipeg Consumer Choice Award Winners.

WINNIPEG AWARD RECIPIENTS

Action Car Detailing
AUTOMOBILE DETAILING
www.actioncardetailing.ca

Advanced Massage Therapy
MASSAGE THERAPY
www.advanced-massage.ca

Anderson Family Vision Care
OPTICIANS / OPTOMETRIST
www.andersonvisioncare.ca

Arctic Spas
HOT TUBS & SPAS
www.arcticspasmanitoba.com

Belvidere Construction
WATERPROOFING AND FOUNDATION REPAIR
www.belvidereconstruction.com

Ben's Concrete Works Inc.
CONCRETE CONTRACTOR / CONCRETE REPAIR
www.bensconcreteworks.com

Bistro on Notre Dame
RESTAURANTS - CASUAL DINING
www.bistroonnotredame.com

Budget Blinds of Winnipeg
WINDOW TREATMENTS/COVERINGS
www.budgetblinds.com

Camco Electric
ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR
www.camcoelectric.ca

CAZ 3D Printing
3D PRINTING COMPANY
www.caz3d.com

Children's Dental World
ORTHODONTISTS
www.childrensdentalworld.ca

Class A Service Ltd
HOUSE CLEANING SERVICES
www.classaservice.com

Cleanr Property Maintenance
SNOW REMOVAL
www.gocleanr.com

Constant C Technology Group
IT SERVICES / COMPUTER CONSULTANTS - MANAGED IT SERVICES
www.constantc.com

Creative Design Contractors
HOME RENOVATION/CONSTRUCTION - GENERAL CONTRACTORS
www.creativecontractors.ca

Curtis Carpets Ltd
FLOORING - CARPET RETAILER
www.curtiscarpets.ca

Dawson Rentals
CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT RENTAL
www.dawsonrentalsltd.ca

Donvito Collision & Glass
AUTOMOBILE BODY SHOP/AUTOMOBILE WINDSHIELD REPAIR
www.donvitocollision.com

Exchange District Pharmacy
INDEPENDENT PHARMACY/DRUGSTORE
www.exchangedistrictrx.com

Floor Country Canada
FLOORING - HARDWOOD
www.floorcountry.ca

Glastar Sunrooms by Sunshade Ltd.
SOLARIUMS, SUNROOMS, & SKYLIGHTS
www.sunshadeltd.com

Gorilla Property Services
PRESSURE WASHING
www.gorillapropertyservices.com /franchisees/winnipeg-property-services/

Green Blade Lawn Care
LAWN MAINTENANCE
www.greenbladewinnipeg.ca

Griffith Plaster and Stucco Inc
STUCCO
www.griffithplaster.ca

H2O Academy
SWIMMING LESSONS
www.h2oacademy.ca

Hi-Tech Energy Windows & Doors
WINDOWS & DOORS
www.hitechwindows.ca

Homecare Solutions for Everyone
HOME HEALTHCARE SERVICES
www.hsewinnipeg.com

Impact Security Group
SECURITY GUARD SERVICES
www.impactsecuritygroup.ca

Infinite Fire & Mechanical Inc.
FIRE SYSTEM INSPECTION SERVICES
www.infinitefire.ca

Integrity Roofing
ROOFING CONTRACTOR
www.integrityroofinginc.ca

Jamrock Security
ALARM SYSTEMS
www.jamrocksecurity.ca

Judy Lindsay Team Realty
REAL ESTATE - RESIDENTIAL
www.judylindsay.com

KCD Quartz & Granite Inc
COUNTERTOPS
www.kcdcountertops.ca

Kildonan Tree Service
TREE SERVICES
www.kildonantreeservice.com

Lasik MD
LASER VISION CORRECTION
www.lasikmd.com/clinics/winnipeg

LifeSmart Medical Osborne
MEDICAL CLINIC - PRIVATE
www.lifesmarthealth.ca

Little Luxuries House & Carpet Cleaning Ltd.
CARPET & RUG CLEANING
www.littleluxuries.ca

Lockmish Locksmith Services
LOCKSMITH
www.lockmish.com

Minuk & Koster Denture Clinic
DENTURISTS
www.MinukandKoster.com

Mission Repair Centre
COMPUTER / CELL PHONE SERVICE & REPAIR
www.missionrepaircentre.ca

MNP Ltd.
LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE
www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/winnipeg

Mr. Garbage Winnipeg Bin Rentals
WASTE AND JUNK REMOVAL
www.mrgarbage.ca

Olympic Building Centre
BUILDING MATERIALS
www.olympicbuildingcentre.ca

Penta Protective Coatings Ltd.
INSULATION CONTRACTOR
www.penta.ca

Perfect Placement Systems
EMPLOYMENT AGENCY
www.perfect-placement.ca

Picture Perfect Window Cleaning
WINDOW CLEANING
www.pictureperfectwindowcleaning.com

Pinette Hair Restoration Clinic
HAIR RESTORATION
www.pinettehair.com

Purity Duct Cleaning
DUCT AND FURNACE CLEANING
www.purityductcleaning.com

RBM Photo Booth
PHOTO BOOTH RENTALS
www.rbmphotobooth.ca

River City Environmental
MOULD INSPECTION REMEDIATORS
www.rivercityenvironmental.ca

River City Environmental Asbestos
ASBESTOS ABATEMENT
www.rivercityenvironmental.ca

Santa Lucia Pizza
RESTAURANTS - PIZZA
www.santaluciapizza.com

Sarbit Travel Centre Inc.
TRAVEL AGENCIES
www.sarbittravel.ca

Sport Manitoba Clinic
SPORTS INJURY CLINIC
www.sportmanitoba.ca/clinic

Tesseract Environmental Consulting
ENVIRONMENTAL CONSULTANT
www.tesseractenviro.com

The Autoshow Winnipeg
TRUCK SALES & LEASING / AUTOMOBILE DEALERS - PRE-OWNED
www.autoshowwinnipeg.com

The Pleasant Plumber
PLUMBING/FURNACE AND HEATING CONTRACTOR
www.thepleasantplumber.ca

Total Wrapture Medi Spa
MEDI SPA/COSMETIC PROCEDURES
www.totalwrapture.ca

Trapp Doors Inc.
GARAGE & OVERHEAD DOORS
www.trappdoors.ca

Treads by Design
STAIRS AND RAILINGS
www.treadsbydesign.com

U-Drive Car Rental
CAR RENTAL
www.ddrive.ca

Upper Edge Property Management
PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
www.upperedgepm.com

Vandenbergs Fine Jewellery
JEWELLERS
www.vandenbergs.ca

Vintage and Vogue Photography
PHOTOGRAPHERS
www.vintageandvoguephotography.ca

Voyage Funeral Home and Crematorium
FUNERAL SERVICES
www.voyagefuneralhomes.com

Windeck Ltd
DECK & PATIO CONTRACTORS
www.windeck.ca

Winnipeg Hearing Centres
HEARING SERVICES
www.connecthearing.ca

Wraptors Decals
AUTOMOBILE WRAPPING
www.wraptorsdecals.ca

Wrapture Beauty Academy
SCHOOL - ESTHETICS
www.wrapturebeautyacademy.com

Learn more about 2026 Winnipeg Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/announcing-the-2026-winnipeg-consumer-choice-award-winners-1143122

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
