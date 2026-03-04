Announcing the 2026 Winnipeg Consumer Choice Award Winners

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Winnipeg region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Winnipeg Consumer Choice Award Winners.

WINNIPEG AWARD RECIPIENTS

Action Car Detailing

AUTOMOBILE DETAILING

www.actioncardetailing.ca Advanced Massage Therapy

MASSAGE THERAPY

www.advanced-massage.ca Anderson Family Vision Care

OPTICIANS / OPTOMETRIST

www.andersonvisioncare.ca Arctic Spas

HOT TUBS & SPAS

www.arcticspasmanitoba.com Belvidere Construction

WATERPROOFING AND FOUNDATION REPAIR

www.belvidereconstruction.com Ben's Concrete Works Inc.

CONCRETE CONTRACTOR / CONCRETE REPAIR

www.bensconcreteworks.com Bistro on Notre Dame

RESTAURANTS - CASUAL DINING

www.bistroonnotredame.com Budget Blinds of Winnipeg

WINDOW TREATMENTS/COVERINGS

www.budgetblinds.com Camco Electric

ELECTRICAL CONTRACTOR

www.camcoelectric.ca CAZ 3D Printing

3D PRINTING COMPANY

www.caz3d.com Children's Dental World

ORTHODONTISTS

www.childrensdentalworld.ca Class A Service Ltd

HOUSE CLEANING SERVICES

www.classaservice.com Cleanr Property Maintenance

SNOW REMOVAL

www.gocleanr.com Constant C Technology Group

IT SERVICES / COMPUTER CONSULTANTS - MANAGED IT SERVICES

www.constantc.com Creative Design Contractors

HOME RENOVATION/CONSTRUCTION - GENERAL CONTRACTORS

www.creativecontractors.ca Curtis Carpets Ltd

FLOORING - CARPET RETAILER

www.curtiscarpets.ca Dawson Rentals

CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT RENTAL

www.dawsonrentalsltd.ca Donvito Collision & Glass

AUTOMOBILE BODY SHOP/AUTOMOBILE WINDSHIELD REPAIR

www.donvitocollision.com Exchange District Pharmacy

INDEPENDENT PHARMACY/DRUGSTORE

www.exchangedistrictrx.com Floor Country Canada

FLOORING - HARDWOOD

www.floorcountry.ca Glastar Sunrooms by Sunshade Ltd.

SOLARIUMS, SUNROOMS, & SKYLIGHTS

www.sunshadeltd.com Gorilla Property Services

PRESSURE WASHING

www.gorillapropertyservices.com /franchisees/winnipeg-property-services/ Green Blade Lawn Care

LAWN MAINTENANCE

www.greenbladewinnipeg.ca Griffith Plaster and Stucco Inc

STUCCO

www.griffithplaster.ca H2O Academy

SWIMMING LESSONS

www.h2oacademy.ca Hi-Tech Energy Windows & Doors

WINDOWS & DOORS

www.hitechwindows.ca Homecare Solutions for Everyone

HOME HEALTHCARE SERVICES

www.hsewinnipeg.com Impact Security Group

SECURITY GUARD SERVICES

www.impactsecuritygroup.ca Infinite Fire & Mechanical Inc.

FIRE SYSTEM INSPECTION SERVICES

www.infinitefire.ca Integrity Roofing

ROOFING CONTRACTOR

www.integrityroofinginc.ca Jamrock Security

ALARM SYSTEMS

www.jamrocksecurity.ca Judy Lindsay Team Realty

REAL ESTATE - RESIDENTIAL

www.judylindsay.com KCD Quartz & Granite Inc

COUNTERTOPS

www.kcdcountertops.ca Kildonan Tree Service

TREE SERVICES

www.kildonantreeservice.com Lasik MD

LASER VISION CORRECTION

www.lasikmd.com/clinics/winnipeg LifeSmart Medical Osborne

MEDICAL CLINIC - PRIVATE

www.lifesmarthealth.ca Little Luxuries House & Carpet Cleaning Ltd.

CARPET & RUG CLEANING

www.littleluxuries.ca Lockmish Locksmith Services

LOCKSMITH

www.lockmish.com Minuk & Koster Denture Clinic

DENTURISTS

www.MinukandKoster.com Mission Repair Centre

COMPUTER / CELL PHONE SERVICE & REPAIR

www.missionrepaircentre.ca MNP Ltd.

LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE

www.mnpdebt.ca/en/offices/winnipeg Mr. Garbage Winnipeg Bin Rentals

WASTE AND JUNK REMOVAL

www.mrgarbage.ca Olympic Building Centre

BUILDING MATERIALS

www.olympicbuildingcentre.ca Penta Protective Coatings Ltd.

INSULATION CONTRACTOR

www.penta.ca Perfect Placement Systems

EMPLOYMENT AGENCY

www.perfect-placement.ca Picture Perfect Window Cleaning

WINDOW CLEANING

www.pictureperfectwindowcleaning.com Pinette Hair Restoration Clinic

HAIR RESTORATION

www.pinettehair.com Purity Duct Cleaning

DUCT AND FURNACE CLEANING

www.purityductcleaning.com RBM Photo Booth

PHOTO BOOTH RENTALS

www.rbmphotobooth.ca River City Environmental

MOULD INSPECTION REMEDIATORS

www.rivercityenvironmental.ca River City Environmental Asbestos

ASBESTOS ABATEMENT

www.rivercityenvironmental.ca Santa Lucia Pizza

RESTAURANTS - PIZZA

www.santaluciapizza.com Sarbit Travel Centre Inc.

TRAVEL AGENCIES

www.sarbittravel.ca Sport Manitoba Clinic

SPORTS INJURY CLINIC

www.sportmanitoba.ca/clinic Tesseract Environmental Consulting

ENVIRONMENTAL CONSULTANT

www.tesseractenviro.com The Autoshow Winnipeg

TRUCK SALES & LEASING / AUTOMOBILE DEALERS - PRE-OWNED

www.autoshowwinnipeg.com The Pleasant Plumber

PLUMBING/FURNACE AND HEATING CONTRACTOR

www.thepleasantplumber.ca Total Wrapture Medi Spa

MEDI SPA/COSMETIC PROCEDURES

www.totalwrapture.ca Trapp Doors Inc.

GARAGE & OVERHEAD DOORS

www.trappdoors.ca Treads by Design

STAIRS AND RAILINGS

www.treadsbydesign.com U-Drive Car Rental

CAR RENTAL

www.ddrive.ca Upper Edge Property Management

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

www.upperedgepm.com Vandenbergs Fine Jewellery

JEWELLERS

www.vandenbergs.ca Vintage and Vogue Photography

PHOTOGRAPHERS

www.vintageandvoguephotography.ca Voyage Funeral Home and Crematorium

FUNERAL SERVICES

www.voyagefuneralhomes.com Windeck Ltd

DECK & PATIO CONTRACTORS

www.windeck.ca Winnipeg Hearing Centres

HEARING SERVICES

www.connecthearing.ca Wraptors Decals

AUTOMOBILE WRAPPING

www.wraptorsdecals.ca Wrapture Beauty Academy

SCHOOL - ESTHETICS

www.wrapturebeautyacademy.com

Learn more about 2026 Winnipeg Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

