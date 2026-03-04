Gold Li Holdings Berhad Signs Underwriting Agreement With M & A Securities For Ace Market Listing

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Gold Li Holdings Berhad ("Gold Li" or the "Group"), an established property developer specialising in landed residential developments and in-house construction services, has officially entered into an underwriting agreement with M & A Securities Sdn Bhd ("M & A Securities") in preparation for its upcoming Initial Public Offering ("IPO") on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

From Left to Right: Datin Lau Siew Su, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, Gold Li Holdings Berhad; Dato' Lee Tiau Huat, Managing Director, Gold Li Holdings Berhad; Mr. Gary Ting, Head of Corporate Finance, M & A Securities Sdn Bhd; Ms. Rachel Ho, Deputy Head of Corporate Finance, M & A Securities Sdn Bhd

Since its inception in 1999, Gold Li has focused on creating high-quality landed houses, primarily serving the districts of Muar, Tangkak, and Batu Pahat in Johor. The Group distinguishes itself through an integrated business model where it acts as the main contractor for its own development projects, allowing for stringent oversight of quality control, project timelines, and construction costs. As of 31 October 2025, Gold Li has successfully delivered a total of 110 residential and commercial projects, with 10 ongoing projects, 30 future projects, and 34 parcels of land for future development, establishing a deep-rooted reputation for reliability in the regional property market.

Based on the prospectus exposure, Gold Li's IPO involves a public issue of 117.0 million new ordinary shares and an offer for sale of 36.0 million existing shares, representing 25.5% of the Group's enlarged issued share capital of 600.0 million shares upon listing.

The allocation of shares is structured as follows:

Public Issue

Malaysian Public: 30.0 million shares or 5.0% of the enlarged issued share capital will be made available for application by the Malaysian public.

Eligible Persons: 6.0 million shares or 1.0% of the enlarged issued share capital will be allocated to eligible directors, employees, and persons who have contributed to the success of the Group.

Private Placement to Selected Investors: 42.0 million shares or 7.0% of the enlarged issued share capital are reserved for private placement to selected investors.

Private Placement to Bumiputera Investors: 39.0 million shares or 6.5% of the enlarged issued share capital are reserved for private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry ("MITI").



Offer for sale

Offer for sale of 36.0 million existing shares or 6.0% of the enlarged issued share capital by way of private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the MITI.

Under the terms of the agreement, M & A Securities will underwrite a total of 36.0 million shares, comprising the portions made available to the Malaysian public and the eligible persons under the Pink Form allocation. The remaining shares will be placed out to Bumiputera and selected investors via private placements.

Dato' Lee Tiau Huat, Managing Director of Gold Li Holdings Berhad, commented: "Executing this underwriting agreement is a fundamental step toward our debut on the ACE Market. Over the past 27 years, Gold Li has built a resilient foundation by focusing on the landed residential segment and maintaining in-house construction expertise. With the IPO proceeds, we intend to supplement our property development costs for upcoming projects and strengthen our working capital. This listing will provide the financial flexibility required to further expand our landbank and transition into high-rise residential developments, ensuring our continued growth within Johor's property landscape."

Mr. Gary Ting, Head of Corporate Finance of M & A Securities Sdn Bhd, added, "Gold Li's long-standing history and extensive track record of delivering over 100 projects demonstrate its operational strength and market acceptance in Johor. The Group's integrated approach and clear vision for portfolio diversification provide a solid platform for future value creation. M & A Securities is proud to support Gold Li as it takes this significant step in its corporate development."

According to the prospectus exposure, the IPO proceeds will be primarily utilized for working capital to fund property development costs for identified ongoing and future projects, as well as to cover estimated listing expenses. These strategic allocations are designed to reduce dependency on external financing and enable the Group to undertake more projects concurrently.

M & A Securities Sdn Bhd is the Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter and Placement Agent for the IPO.

ABOUT GOLD LI HOLDINGS BERHAD

Gold Li Holdings Berhad ("Gold Li" or the "Group") is a well-established property developer specialising in the delivery of landed residential properties in Johor, Malaysia. The Group's business roots date back to 1999 with the commencement of property development operations under Gold Li Development Sdn Bhd. Since its inception, Gold Li has focused on the creation of terrace, semi-detached, and detached houses, primarily serving the districts of Muar, Tangkak, and Batu Pahat. Over more than two decades, the Group has built a proven track record, completing a total of 110 residential and commercial projects as of October 2025. Distinguished by its in-house construction capabilities, Gold Li acts as its own main contractor to maintain stringent oversight of project quality, costs, and timelines. Supported by a sizeable landbank of approximately 56.8 acres for future development and led by a management team with 27 years of industry experience, Gold Li is committed to sustainable growth and the expansion of its portfolio into high-rise residential developments

For more information, visit https://www.goldli.com.my

