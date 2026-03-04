Built for group fitness studio and gym owners, this AI-powered monthly report turns data into personalized revenue, risk, and growth insights.

TeamUp, the leading group fitness studio and gym registration and management software has launched TeamUp AI Business Advisor.

This cutting edge feature uses each fitness business' individual data to surface key trends, risks, and opportunities unique to them. The AI-powered monthly report pulls directly from their performance data and leverages industry benchmark data from thousands of global studios, so businesses can quickly see strengths, weaknesses, and strategic insights.

What used to take days of manually analyzing spreadsheets, now is delivered instantly each month with strategic insights to quickly improve business growth and revenue.

By transforming raw operational data into clear recommendations, the tool enables fitness providers to:

Accelerate decision time by turning their data into actionable insights.

by turning their data into actionable insights. Unlock new revenue by surfacing untapped demand, high-performing segments, and strategic growth paths.

by surfacing untapped demand, high-performing segments, and strategic growth paths. Reduce churn and protect profitability by flagging leaks, underperformance, and risks.

by flagging leaks, underperformance, and risks. Get simple visibility with a single, digestible snapshot of strengths, risks, and opportunities.

"Data is one thing. Actionable insights are another. TeamUp AI Business Advisor delivers our global community of thousands of fitness providers with unique insights based on their own performance so they can make important decisions easily," said Marissa Alden, General Manager, TeamUp.

Fitness providers who have been using TeamUp AI Business Advisor have already benefitted from the report's valuable insights. "TeamUp AI Business Advisor has been a game changer for us. It's simple to use, great support, and it's helped us grow while keeping everything organized," said Daisy Grunfeld, Stroud Boxing Club.

According to research, the health and fitness industry is expected to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.83% until at least 2030. TeamUp AI Business Advisor can be the difference for fitness providers looking to be competitive and grow in 2026 and beyond.

About TeamUp:

TeamUp, a DaySmart company, creates software that empowers the world's best providers of group fitness experiences. In 2025 alone, TeamUp processed over 34 million fitness class bookings and memberships from 56 different countries. Studios and gyms use TeamUp to offer a variety of classes and memberships, provide a seamless registration experience, and save 8+ hours a week on administration.

