The facility is the largest debut Samurai issuance by a European company

Avolon announces the successful completion of its inaugural Samurai loan facility ('Samurai Facility'), raising a total of US$420 million equivalent of unsecured financing from a consortium of Japanese and International banks.

The dual tranche five-year facility comprises c. US$346 million and ¥11.7 billion (c. US$75 million), representing the largest and longest tenor debut Samurai issuance of a European issuer. The transaction also represents Avolon's first non-USD borrowing. A Samurai loan facility is a cross-border syndicated loan structured and distributed in the Japanese loan market.

The financing attracted strong demand, and the 12-bank syndicate included nine new banking partners. All participating lenders are Japanese banks or international banks with Tokyo branches, underscoring the unique access provided by the Samurai loan structure and enabling further diversification of Avolon's sources of capital. The transaction was arranged by MUFG, SMTB and DBJ acting as mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners. MUFG served as agent for the facility.

Avolon has successfully raised US$1.9 billion in new unsecured facilities so far in Q1, including the Samurai Facility and US$1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes announced on 18 February 2026.

Ross O'Connor, Avolon CFO, commented: "This inaugural Samurai Facility further diversifies our capital base and expands our global banking relationships through the addition of new institutional lenders. This transaction further demonstrates the strong global appetite for unsecured lending to aviation leasing companies and reflects confidence in Avolon's performance and growth outlook."

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 139 airlines in 61 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,132 aircraft, as of 31 December 2025. www.avolon.aero

