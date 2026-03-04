The new set of tools includes Video to GIF Converter, GIF Compressor, and PDF Compressor to help marketers prepare and optimize campaign assets for faster loading.

Getsitecontrol has launched three free file optimization tools designed to help email marketers create smaller, faster-loading campaign assets. The new release expands Getsitecontrol's collection of free tools and addresses a common challenge in email marketing: preparing files that are both visually engaging and lightweight.

"Marketing teams frequently need to optimize GIF and PDF files for email campaigns," says Anthony S., Lead Developer at Getsitecontrol. "These tools help them create lightweight, email-ready assets that load quickly and perform better across devices."

Video to GIF Converter

Free Video to GIF Converter turns short videos into lightweight animated GIFs optimized for email campaigns. Users can crop and trim clips, adjust speed and frame rate, and overlay text captions. This makes it easy to showcase product demos and highlights in emails where video playback is not supported.

GIF Compressor

Free GIF Compressor reduces GIF file sizes while preserving visual quality with compression presets. Additional editing options include cropping, trimming, and text captions. Smaller files load faster for recipients and reduce the risk of deliverability issues caused by large attachments.

PDF Compressor

Free PDF Compressor optimizes file sizes for attachments and downloadable resources. Three compression levels are available to balance file size and quality based on user needs. This makes it easier to send catalogs, guides, and reports through email without slowing delivery.

Optimized for email and beyond

The new tools continue Getsitecontrol's expansion of free, browser-based utilities designed to simplify everyday marketing tasks. While designed for email campaigns, the tools are equally useful for preparing assets for social media, websites, and paid campaigns. All tools are available online with no signup, watermarks, or usage limits.

To explore the new tools, visit:

Video to GIF Converter: https://getsitecontrol.com/video-to-gif-converter/

GIF Compressor: https://getsitecontrol.com/gif-compressor/

PDF Compressor: https://getsitecontrol.com/pdf-compressor/

About Getsitecontrol

Getsitecontrol is an email marketing platform helping businesses grow their audience and boost revenue through on-site popups and automated email campaigns. Developed by Getwebcraft Limited, Getsitecontrol is used by thousands of brands worldwide.

