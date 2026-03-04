Announcing the world's first multimodal journey planning app with AI-generated personalized travel recommendations

Citymapper today announced the launch of its in-app AI features designed to help users make smarter, faster decisions when planning public transit journeys.

The new AI features were introduced to Citymapper CLUB subscribers, with rollout to all users expected over the coming weeks.

When planning a journey in the app, users are now presented with AI-recommended transit options that can take the user's historical travel preferences into account. To assist users with choosing between the options, the app also displays an AI summary of the key tradeoffs associated with each route, such as speed, cost, walking distance, real-time service disruption, and reliability.

"Our vision has always been to make urban travel stress-free. With the launch of these new features, Citymapper is moving beyond simple route-finding to a truly personalized travel companion," said Nithya Sowrarijan, Chief Product Officer of Via. "We're not just showing the multitude of public transit options available to you we're guiding you towards the best journey for you, ensuring every public transit trip offered is thoughtfully meeting the needs of the rider."

