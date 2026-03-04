LeadDesk Oyj: LeadDesk Plc Financial Statement Bulletin 1.1.-31.12.2025: Revenue grew by 25%, EBITDA at all-time high (17%), driven by Zisson acquisition

LeadDesk Plc press release 4 March 2026 at 1.05pm EET. Unofficial translation of the company release published on 4 March 2026 at 1.00 pm EET. In case the document differs from the original, the Finnish version prevails.

LeadDesk Plc Financial statement bulletin 1.1.-31.12.2025: Revenue grew by 25%, EBITDA at all-time high (17%), driven by Zisson acquisition

July-December 2025

Revenue EUR 19,828 (16,122) thousand, growth 23.0%

Revenue growth 21.9% on a comparable currency basis

Annual recurring revenue contract base EUR 32,249 (26,003) thousand, growth 24.0%

EBITDA EUR 3,923 (2,638) thousand, 19.8% (16.4%) of revenue

January-December 2025

Revenue EUR 39,373 (31,589) thousand, growth 24.6%

Revenue growth 23.8% on a comparable currency basis

Annual recurring revenue contract base EUR 32,249 (26,003) thousand, growth 24.0%

Annual recurring revenue contract base growth on a comparable currency basis 22.7%

EBITDA EUR 6,659 (4,715) thousand, 16.9% (14.9%) of revenue

EBIT EUR -1,093 (-418) thousand, -2.8% (-1.3%) of revenue

Result for the period EUR -2 257 (556) thousand

Operating cash flow EUR 6,115 (4,535) thousand

Earnings per share EUR -0.41 (0.10)

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year unless otherwise stated. Comparable figures have been calculated by translating foreign currency denominated amounts into euros using the average exchange rate of the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Key figures, Group consolidated

1 000 EUR 10-12/2025 10-12/2024 7-12/2025 7-12/2024 2025 2024 Revenue 10,054 8,382 19,828 16,122 39,373 31,589 Revenue growth, % 20.0 % 11.0 % 23.0 % 8.3 % 24.6 % 7.6 % Revenue growth on a comparable currency basis, % 18.6 % 11.2 % 21.9 % 8.5 % 23.8 % 7.9 % Annual recurring revenue contract base 32,249 26,003 32,249 26,003 32,249 26,003 Annual recurring revenue contract base growth, % 24.0 % 2.3 % 24.0 % 2.3 % 24.0 % 2.3 % Annual recurring revenue contract base growth on a comparable currency basis, % 23.2 % 3.4 % 23.2 % 3.4 % 22.7 % 3.4 % EBITDA, % of Revenue 19.6 % 15.2 % 19.8 % 16.4 % 16.9 % 14.9 % EBIT, % of Revenue -0.6 % -0.3 % -2.6 % 0.2 % -2.8 % -1.3 % Return on Equity (ROE), % -3.4 % 36.9 % -8.0 % 16.7 % -14.3 % 3.4 % Return on Invested Capital (ROI), % -0.3 % 7.4 % -1.6 % 7.6 % -4.0 % 6.0 % Equity ratio, % 40.1 % 52.5 % 40.1 % 52.5 % 40.1 % 52.5 % Net gearing ratio, % 62.0 % 18.5 % 62.0 % 18.5 % 62.0 % 18.5 % Earnings per Share -0.10 0.28 -0.23 0.26 -0.41 0.10 Earnings per Share (diluted) -0.09 0.28 -0.22 0.25 -0.39 0.10 Headcount at the end of the reporting period 216 195 216 195 216 195

CEO, Olli Nokso-Koivisto:

Four consecutive quarters of improved profitability

LeadDesk delivered improved profitability and strengthened its market position in 2025. Our full-year EBITDA margin increased to 16.9% (14.9%). At the same time, our revenue grew to EUR 39.4 million (EUR 31.6 million), driven by the Zisson acquisition. Overall, we are satisfied with the performance.

The improvement in results is a direct outcome of determined execution of our strategy. Our strategy consists of two phases: first, we strengthen profitability, after which we accelerate investments in growth. In 2025, we successfully focused on the first phase and managed to capture scale synergies through the successful integration of Zisson. We therefore expect profitability to strengthen further in 2026.

Focus on customer service

In our Nordic home market, growth was driven by the Zisson acquisition. The transaction strengthened our expertise and expanded our customer base, particularly in the public sector and healthcare. We succeeded in turning Zisson's revenue development positive, and we expect this to continue. The focus of our new sales in our home market is on customer service software.

Organically, our revenues grew especially in Spain, although regulatory changes in Spain and the Netherlands impacted our performance negatively in the second half of the year. To date, our expansion in Continental Europe has focused on sales enablement software. In response to the evolving regulatory environment, we are placing greater emphasis on customer service software, where we see strong potential.

Demand is growing for secure sovereign European solutions. The market remains highly fragmented, and industry consolidation is still firmly on our agenda. We are progressing determinedly toward our objective of becoming Europe's leading provider of customer service and sales enablement software (CCaaS).

Customers adopting AI solutions

Thanks to improvements in artificial intelligence technology, our product portfolio has developed rapidly. We operate as the core system for managing our customers' customer contacts, connecting real and agentic worlds. This provides us with a unique advantage in delivering AI-based services to our customers. Usage of our new AI tools more than doubled in 2025, and we are expecting this trend to continue.

Our popular products, such as AI Transcriber and the recently launched AI Insights, demonstrate that voice channel interactions are undergoing transformation. Voice is becoming a more intelligent and automated part of our customers' business. The Voicebot being piloted at the beginning of 2026 and the Fluentic acquisition completed in February further strengthen our position as a pioneer in multilingual and efficient customer service.

Internally, we are actively actively leveraging AI across the organization. Naturally we have a wide range of agentic tools in use for software development, and we have also embraced AI for example to improve our productivity in sales and admin processes.

Organization fit to scale

During 2025, we prepared for the next growth phase by renewing our Management Team. We appointed Teemu Rautiainen as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Michael Østgaard as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and Samuel Lehtonen as VP of Operations. These appointments strengthen our capabilities in enterprise sales, execution of profitability improvement programs, commercialization of our product portfolio, and the building of scalable processes.

We are entering 2026 stronger, better aligned, and ready to scale. With our renewed Management Team and a clear focus on scalable processes, we have built the foundation for the next growth phase. I would like to warmly thank our employees for their commitment, and our customers and shareholders for their trust.

Outlook

Guidance for 2026

The company expects its EBITDA margin to be 15-20% in 2026.

Topics impacting revenue growth and profitability

Based on its strategy, LeadDesk continues to execute actions aimed at improving its profitability and aims to reach 20.0 % EBITDA margin in the short term. The actions, including continuing on the rationalization work related to acquisitions, may entail giving up less profitable customers and products and thus may impact negatively on its revenue development. Therefore, the company does not guide on revenue development in 2026.

In longer term, LeadDesk sees opportunities to grow its business organically both in the Nordics and in Continental Europe, driven by its customers' AI investments. LeadDesk has invested in AI product portfolio since 2023 and brought in total 8 AI products to the market. In addition, current market fragmentation provides LeadDesk with opportunities for further acquisitions.

Financial reporting in 2026

The company will release the following financial releases, which will also be available on the company's website https://investors.leaddesk.com/en/investors/reports_and_presentations:

Financial Statements and Report by the Board of Directors 2025: 4 March 2026

Business Review January-March 2025: 24 April 2026

Half Year Review January-June 2025: 14 August 2026

Business Review January-September 2025: 23 October 2026

Additionally, the company will release an invitation for the Annual General Meeting, which will be held on 25 March 2026.

Results briefing

LeadDesk will organise a virtual briefing for investors, media, and analysts on 4 March 2026 at 2:00pm EET. The company has released the invitation with instructions for signing up on 18 February 2026.

LeadDesk Plc

Board of Directors

