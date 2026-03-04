Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.03.2026 13:10 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Plarium Global Ltd.: RAID: Shadow Legends Launches Brand New Faction to Celebrate 7th Anniversary

Enjoy the Festivities and Special In-game Events Now Through April 1st

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plarium announced the seventh anniversary celebration of its acclaimed dark fantasy RPG RAID: Shadow Legends with a month-long event featuring gifts and special LiveOps, community activities, and in-game tournaments beginning today through April 1st.

This year's "Festival of Creation" takes place in the homeland of RAID's newest faction, the Argonites, hosted by Legendary Champion Pelops the Victor. For the first time, the Argonites open their Gymanstikon, an Olympic-style competition coinciding with the Festival of Creation, welcoming champions from all factions to clash in events ranging from discus throwing and bull-jumping to titanic squid wrestling. Players can celebrate the anniversary with a seven-day login gift chain available through March 31st, and summon Pelops the Victor in a limited-time Classic Fusion event running from March 5th through the 21st.

"We're incredibly grateful for our passionate community who have loved and supported RAID over the last seven years, and of the development team whose collective passion drives the game forward," said Nanny Balas, Managing Director at Plarium. "This event is uniquely crafted with new experiences, resources, and a brand new faction to make RAID even more exciting for our fans."

Since its launch in 2019, RAID has amassed over 100M downloads on PC and mobile platforms and has achieved over $3B in lifetime revenue. The game has grown significantly in scope and impact with over 700+ champions , new game modes, major live events, and high profile brand partnerships.

RAID: Shadow Legends is available to download on mobile devices through The App Store, Google Play, Aptoide, as well as PC through the Microsoft Store,Epic Store,Steam, or the Plarium Play platform.

About Plarium
Plarium (www.plarium.com) is an international gaming company founded in 2009, headquartered in Israel, with over 1,300 employees across Europe. Plarium has built a global footprint for its games and a resilient business based on popular evergreen IPs. Its flagship title, RAID: Shadow Legends, is one of the top-grossing turn-based RPGs on mobile and PC. The studio also powers its success with PlariumPlay, a direct-to-consumer PC platform, and GoGame, a proprietary user acquisition and marketing platform built into its IT infrastructure. Plarium is part of Modern Times Group, an international mobile-first gaming group that owns and operates successful gaming studios with a diverse portfolio of casual and midcore games.
To learn more about Plarium, follow @PlariumGames on YouTube, @Plarium on Instagram, and Plarium on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:
Ross Blume
Fusion PR on behalf of Plarium
ross.blume@fusionpr.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.