Matricelf Ltd. (TASE: MTLF) Reports Positive RNA Sequencing Results Demonstrating Promising Safety Profile of Its Personalized Spinal Cord Implant

NESS ZIONA, Israel, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matricelf Ltd. (TASE: MTLF), a regenerative medicine company developing personalized engineered neural tissue implants for the treatment of spinal cord injury, today announced positive results from advanced RNA sequencing analyses of its human tissue implant, supporting key safety characteristics required for progression toward clinical trials.

The analyses were conducted as part of a comprehensive safety characterization program aligned with international regulatory standards, including requirements of the US FDA.

Advanced Single Nucleus RNA Sequencing Analysis

Matricelf performed advanced genetic testing using single nucleus RNA sequencing technology seq snRNA on 4 separate implant batches to enable deep characterization of the cellular composition of its proprietary engineered neural tissue implant.

The findings support that all cell populations within the implant are in a post mitotic state, meaning there was no evidence of proliferative or dividing cells. The results indicate normal developmental progression of the engineered tissue and demonstrate that the cells have reached a stable stage of differentiation without continued cell division.

Importantly, the absence of proliferating cells significantly reduces potential risks such as uncontrolled cell growth or formation of unintended tissue, key considerations in the development of advanced cell based therapies.

Prof. Tal Dvir, CSO of Matricelf, stated, "The collective findings obtained to date support that the implant developed by the company demonstrates characteristics of maturity, stability and a promising safety profile. These data strengthen our assessment that the company's technology holds therapeutic potential for spinal cord injuries, subject to completion of advanced animal studies evaluating safety and efficacy ahead of first in human clinical trials, in accordance with regulatory requirements including those of the FDA".

Matricelf's Personalized Regenerative Technology

Matricelf is developing an autologous engineered neural tissue implant for patients suffering from paralysis due to spinal cord injury. The implant consists of both cellular and extracellular components derived from the patient's own body.

The cellular component is generated from a blood sample collected from the patient, from which induced pluripotent stem cells iPSCs are produced. In parallel, an omentum tissue sample, a fatty tissue surrounding abdominal organs, is harvested to create a proprietary hydrogel serving as the extracellular scaffold.

Using Matricelf's proprietary tissue engineering process, the cellular and extracellular components are combined to create a personalized engineered neural tissue implant intended to repair the patient's injured spinal cord.

The positive RNA sequencing results represent an important milestone in the company's regulatory and clinical development pathway as it prepares for advanced preclinical studies and future human clinical trials.

About Matricelf Ltd.

Matricelf Ltd. (TASE: MTLF) is a biotechnology company focused on developing personalized autologous regenerative therapies for spinal cord injury. The company's platform integrates stem cell technology and proprietary hydrogel based scaffolds to create engineered neural tissue implants tailored to individual patients.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements, including statements regarding the safety profile, maturity, stability and therapeutic potential of the company's implant, completion of advanced animal studies and initiation of human clinical trials. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that development will be completed or that regulatory approval for marketing will be obtained.

