Jiuzi Holdings Inc.: JZXN Announces Groundbreaking US$1 Billion Plan to Acquire 10,000 BTC from Strategic Investor, Strengthening Global Cryptocurrency Partnership

HANGZHOU, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: JZXN) (the "Company" or "JZXN") today announced a transformative strategic agreement with a prominent global digital asset investor. Under the proposed landmark plan, the strategic investor will transfer 10,000 Bitcoins (BTC) to JZXN in exchange for equity consideration valued at approximately US$1 billion, while the two parties establish a deep, long-term strategic partnership to strengthen collaboration across the global cryptocurrency ecosystem.

This definitive strategic plan represents a major milestone in JZXN's digital asset expansion roadmap. The acquisition of 10,000 BTC will significantly enhance the Company's digital asset treasury reserves, reinforce balance sheet strength, and elevate JZXN's position within the global cryptocurrency market.

The strategic investor, a highly respected global digital asset institution with extensive experience, deep liquidity networks, and a strong track record in cryptocurrency investment and treasury management, brings not only substantial Bitcoin holdings but also robust global market resources and ecosystem partnerships. The equity-based transaction structure underscores the investor's strong confidence in JZXN's long-term strategic direction and execution capabilities.

Beyond the BTC acquisition itself, the core of this strategic cooperation lies in the expansion of joint cryptocurrency initiatives, including digital asset treasury optimization, cross-border crypto settlement capabilities, liquidity management collaboration, and ecosystem-level strategic coordination. The two parties intend to work closely to improve capital efficiency, enhance treasury governance frameworks, and expand participation in the evolving global crypto market infrastructure.

JZXN believes that securing a large-scale, globally recognized and highly liquid Bitcoin reserve will materially strengthen the Company's financial flexibility, improve its resilience across market cycles, and create long-term shareholder value through disciplined treasury strategy execution.

Management of JZXN commented, "Today's announcement marks a defining step in our cryptocurrency strategy. The planned acquisition of 10,000 BTC is not merely a treasury allocation decision - it is a strategic positioning move designed to reinforce our role in the global digital asset landscape. We believe this partnership will significantly enhance our capital base, strengthen our treasury capabilities, and accelerate our long-term digital asset roadmap."

The Company further emphasized that the transaction remains subject to definitive agreement execution, customary closing conditions, and applicable regulatory compliance. Further disclosures will be made in accordance with SEC reporting requirements.

Forward-Looking Statements

