Mittwoch, 04.03.2026
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
PR Newswire
04.03.2026 13:30 Uhr
Huawei Launches Scenario-Specific Solutions for Office, Healthcare, and Education

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2026, Huawei unveiled a range of new scenario-specific solutions for office, healthcare, and education. By integrating intelligent and digital technologies into its video conferencing solutions, Huawei provides a solid technical foundation to drive enterprises' digital transformation.

Intelligent Conferencing and Office Solution: Creating an All-Scenario Device-Cloud Synergy Ecosystem

Huawei's intelligent conference and office solution introduces groundbreaking smart features, including a voice assistant for scheduling meetings, real-time translation with subtitles during meetings, and role-based post-meeting summaries to improve efficiency. Devices such as the IdeaHub S3 and other meeting displays integrate with leading cloud conferencing platforms outside China, using AI to meet the seamless cross-regional, cross-device collaboration needs of multinational companies.

Huawei IdeaHub series

Telemedicine Solution: Making Quality Medical Resources More Accessible

The uneven distribution of medical resources often hinders patients from receiving timely and effective diagnosis and treatment, a longstanding issue in the healthcare sector. Huawei's telemedicine system facilitates real-time remote communication between doctors and patients, breaking down barriers across departments, hospitals, and regions. The immersive telepresence system provides a face-to-face communication experience in scenarios such as remote multidisciplinary consultations and emergency command. Ge Fangmin, Director of the Internet Medicine Center at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University, delivered a keynote speech at the event on how AI-assisted digital collaboration is transforming the telemedicine ecosystem and helping small- and medium-sized medical institutions conveniently access remote medical resources from central hospitals. The keynote included practical experiences in scenarios such as multi-hospital collaboration and multi-disciplinary remote consultation.

Ge Fangmin, Director of the Internet Medicine Center at the Second Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University, delivered a keynote speech

AI Classroom: Redefining Education

Huawei also introduced the AI smart classroom solution, centered on the IdeaHub K3 series in various sizes, to foster a new way of teaching that emphasizes AI, efficient interactions, and environmental sustainability. In partnership with industry-leading companies such as ULearning and Chaoxing, Huawei has developed smart teaching platforms to deliver a seamless educational experience.

The IdeaHub K3 boasts physical anti-blue light and ultrasonic projection capabilities, and it seamlessly adapts to multiple systems and ecosystems. The IdeaManager facilitates unified device operation and management, promoting energy saving. Huawei and Chaoxing Fanya jointly launched the Newvar AI-LMS smart teaching platform. This platform seamlessly integrates online and offline learning, enables instant, personalized AI-driven instruction, and introduces a new hybrid teaching model that leverages AI data to improve learning outcomes. The AI classroom solution will accelerate the digital transformation of education.

AI Classroom Solution Global Launch

Looking forward, Huawei will continue to innovate its products and technologies, working closely with global intelligent collaboration partners to drive the digital transformation of vertical industries. Huawei's vision is to facilitate efficient interconnection and collaboration among people, teams, and organizations, and build a fully connected, intelligent world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925848/Huawei_IdeaHub_series.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925849/Ge_Fangmin_Director_Internet_Medicine_Center_Second_Affiliated_Hospital_Zhejiang.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925850/AI_Classroom_Solution_Global_Launch.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-scenario-specific-solutions-for-office-healthcare-and-education-302703841.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
