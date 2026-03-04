Revival Gold Inc.: Revival Gold Intercepts 4.2 g/t Gold Over 25 Meters at the Mercur Gold Project in Utah

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV:RVG)(OTCQX:RVLGF) ("Revival Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the latest drilling results from the 2025 drilling program at the Company's Mercur Gold Project ("Mercur" or the "Project") located in Utah.

Highlights

Assay results have been received from an additional eighteen drill holes.

Intersections at South Mercur include: 4.2 g/T gold over 25 meters width at 43 meters downhole in RMC25-028; including 9.8 g/T gold over 5.7 meters width at 55 meters downhole.

Intersections at Main Mercur include: 6.5 g/T gold over 7.1 meters width at 35 meters downhole in RMC25-025; and 0.79 g/T gold over 32 meters width at 50 meters downhole in RM25-169.

Revival Gold's first drill holes completed in the South Mercur area present high-grade intercepts and further highlight the exploration potential at Mercur.

"Mercur was the first Carlin-style system mined in the US Great Basin and a substantial portion of the Project's historical gold production was sourced from high-grade ore. Today's near-surface drill results mark the first reported by Revival Gold for the South Mercur area. The high-grade intercepts encountered by the Company highlight the robust nature of gold zones that occur in the Mercur system and point to the exciting exploration opportunity we see ahead", said Hugh Agro, President & CEO.

"Final results from the 2025 Mercur drilling program are expected later this month and the Company's 2026 Mercur drilling program is scheduled to start in April", added Agro.

Mercur Drilling Details

The 2025 drilling program at Mercur finished in December with 115 RC and core holes completed. 107 holes have been released to-date. Data collected will support the Company's planned Prefeasibility Study targeting release in Q1 2027, a major milestone on the path to restarting gold production at Mercur. Figure 1 describes drill hole locations at Main Mercur.

Figure 1: Mercur Drill Plan Map March 4, 2026

Table 1: Detailed Drill Results

Hole Number Area Note Azi-muth (deg.) Dip (deg.) From (m) To (m) Drilled Width (m)1 Fire Assay Gold Grade (g/t)2 AuCN/ AuFA Ratio (%)3 RM25-138 Marion Hill 305 60 25.9 30.5 4.6 0.57 76 36.6 39.6 3.0 0.58 78 RM25-154 Rover 110 60 21.3 24.4 3.0 0.36 100 RM25-166 Marion Hill 130 65 68.6 80.8 12.2 0.42 73 RM25-1644 Marion Hill 100 65 21.3 45.7 24.4 0.56 95 RM25-168 Marion Hill 150 65 74.7 94.5 19.8 0.36 84 RM25-169 Marion Hill 280 75 50.3 82.3 32.0 0.79 86 RM25-173 Mercur Hill Backfill 140 65 15.2 29.0 13.7 0.23 35 83.8 86.9 3.0 0.65 68 RM25-174 Marion Hill 90 60 68.6 79.2 10.7 0.41 80 RM25-1755 Mercur Hill Backfill 180 75 6.1 13.7 7.6 1.05 18 73.2 86.9 13.7 0.72 92 RM25-176 Marion Hill 15 65 57.9 76.2 18.3 0.22 72 RM25-177 Marion Hill 320 70 48.8 59.4 10.7 0.90 47 RMC25-024 Mercur Hill 0 90 57.9 83.8 25.9 0.42 86 RMC25-025 Mercur Hill 0 90 35.0 42.1 7.1 6.52 62 Including 36.5 40.4 4.0 10.53 61 46.5 61.6 15.1 1.37 57 Including 57.8 58.8 1.1 8.69 90 99.8 111.6 11.8 0.45 81 RMC25-026 Mercur Hill Backfill 0 90 0.0 18.3 18.3 0.57 40 33.5 46.2 12.7 0.63 55 RMC25-0275 Sacramento 270 70 12.2 25.4 13.2 0.24 75 28.1 48.2 20.2 0.36 79 105.9 112.8 6.9 0.20 88 RMC25-028 South Mercur 25 75 43.0 68.28 25.3 4.15 78 Including 54.7 60.4 5.7 9.77 94 UG Workings 68.3 72.2 3.9 No Sample 72.2 72.9 0.7 2.95 100 UG Workings 72.9 76.1 3.2 No Sample 76.1 76.8 0.7 2.98 96 81.7 88.39 6.7 0.37 90 92.0 99.36 7.4 0.53 98 RMC25-029 South Mercur 195 60 52.2 54.86 2.7 1.09 39 58.5 68.12 9.7 2.90 11 Including 62.8 65.7 2.9 7.11 6 RMC25-0305 South Mercur 290 70 103.3 124.5 21.2 0.85 96

1True width for all holes is estimated to be 60-100% of drilled width. Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

2 Mineralized intercepts calculated based on a 0.17 g/t cutoff grade allowing up to 2 intervals of internal dilution.

3 AuCN/AuFA is the ratio of cyanide soluble gold assay to total gold in fire assay and provides an indication of potential heap leach recoverability for the material sampled.

4 Drillhole lost short of target stratigraphy

5 No recovery and non-assayed intervals are assigned a 0 value for intercept calculation.

The Mercur property includes interests optioned from Barrick Resources (USA) Inc. and others as summarized in the PEA.

QA/QC Program

Quality Assurance/Quality Control consists of the regular insertion of certified reference materials, duplicate samples, and blanks into the sample stream. Sample results are analyzed immediately upon receipt, and all discrepancies are investigated. Samples are submitted to the ALS Geochemistry sample preparation facility in Elko, Nevada. Gold analyses are performed at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, British Columbia, and multi-element geochemical analyses are completed at the ALS Minerals laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS Minerals is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited lab.

Gold assays are determined on reverse circulation drill cuttings and quarter-sawn PQ core by fire assay and Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) on a 30-gram nominal sample weight (Au-AA23). One quarter of the PQ core samples were submitted for assay, one quarter is kept for sample archive, and one half is preserved for future metallurgical column tests. For samples containing greater than 100 ppb Au as determined by Fire Assay, gold content is also determined by cyanide leach with an AAS finish on a nominal 30-gram sample weight (Au-AA13). Multi-element geochemical analyses are completed on composites samples from selected drill holes using the ME-MS 41 method.

Qualified Persons

Technical information included in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. John Meyer, P.Eng., a QP and Vice President, Engineering and Development for the Company, and Mr. Dan Pace, RM SME, a QP and Chief Geologist for the Company.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold is one of the largest, pure gold mine developers in the United States. The Company is advancing development of the Mercur Gold Project in Utah and mine permitting preparations and ongoing exploration at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho. Revival Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "RVG" and trades on the OTCQX Market under the ticker symbol "RVLGF". The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with its exploration and development office located in Salmon, Idaho.

