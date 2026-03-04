Existing In-Country Deployments, Military-Commercialized Configuration and Kyiv Joint Office Establish Execution Baseline

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU), a dual-use Defense Security platform company focused on non-kinetic effects, directed-energy technologies, electronic warfare and software-orchestrated defense systems, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nuburu Defense LLC, together with Tekne S.p.A. ("Tekne"), has executed a strategic cooperation agreement with Engineering Bureau "BERYL" LLC, an established Ukrainian industrial company currently producing and supplying vehicles to Ukrainian military forces, to support structured deployment of the TEKNE GRAELION platform within Ukraine.

Tekne has already delivered multiple GRAELION vehicles in Ukraine to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine for demining operations. These vehicles are operational in-country. No additional deliveries are contemplated under that civil-emergency framework.

The present initiative advances deployment of the existing military configuration of the GRAELION platform previously commercialized in Italy and now enters the formal Ukrainian military qualification pathway.

As part of the execution structure, Nuburu Defense and Tekne will establish a joint representative office in Kyiv, serving as the program's operational, industrial and compliance coordination hub.

Industrial Framework Anchored by Proven Assets

The deployment platform is anchored by:

Operational GRAELION units already active in Ukraine.

An established military configuration with prior commercialization track record.

Beryl's in-country industrial footprint and experience supplying Ukrainian armed forces.

The program roadmap centers on qualification, structured deployment and coordinated industrial scaling not platform development.

Defined Three-Phase Revenue Scaling Model

The agreement establishes a phased industrial expansion pathway:

Phase 1 (0-12 months): €5-10 million annual revenue target.

Phase 2: €30-50 million annual revenue target.

Phase 3 (Steady-State): €80-120 million annual revenue target.

These benchmarks represent structured annual program volume targets under the agreement's KPI framework, establishing a defined industrial scaling trajectory aligned with Ukrainian qualification milestones and phased deployment protocols.

The cooperation agreement governs governance, exclusivity and compliance matters. Technical specifications, pricing, volumes and commercial terms remain subject to definitive agreements.

Structured Economic Participation for NUBURU

NUBURU participates structurally through:

Joint pricing and margin approval authority.

Program governance and coordinated capital participation.

Potential integration of higher-margin non-kinetic and software subsystems.

A 2.9% minority equity position in Tekne, with potential subject to Italian Government authorization under Golden Power regulation to increase ownership up to 70% in connection with a potential controlling-interest transaction, including conversion of shareholder loan capital.

This framework positions NUBURU for scalable economic participation aligned with program expansion, subject to regulatory approvals and execution milestones.

Governance, Compliance and Industrial Discipline

Tekne retains sole design authority and IP ownership of the GRAELION platform. All binding commercial proposals require joint technical and financial approval.

The framework includes:

ITAR, EAR and EU export-control compliance protocols.

Sanctions-monitoring safeguards.

Conditional two-year exclusivity for Ukrainian Ministry of Defense participation.

The Kyiv office will oversee qualification progress, pricing discipline, regulatory compliance and industrial coordination.

Management Commentary

Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO of NUBURU, stated: "The presence of operational GRAELION units in Ukraine and the availability of a commercialized military configuration provide a defined execution baseline. The structured revenue roadmap toward €80-120 million steady-state reflects disciplined industrial scaling anchored in proven assets."

Dario Barisoni, Co-CEO of NUBURU and CEO of Nuburu Defense LLC, added: "This initiative centers on qualification, structured deployment and industrial oversight. The Kyiv office establishes coordinated regulatory and operational alignment as the program advances through Ukrainian military approval procedures."

Ambrogio D'Arrezzo, CEO of Tekne S.p.A., commented: "GRAELION is already operational in Ukraine for demining activities and has a commercialized military configuration in Italy. The program now advances through formal military qualification within a structured industrial framework."

About Nuburu, Inc

Founded in 2015, Nuburu is executing a strategic transformation from a laser-technology company into a dual-use Defense Security platform provider. Through a combination of proprietary directed-energy technologies, non-kinetic defense capabilities, mission-critical software, and targeted industrial partnerships and acquisitions, Nuburu addresses high-value defense, security, and operational-resilience markets.

For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

About Nuburu Defense LLC

A subsidiary of NUBURU, Nuburu Defense delivers advanced solutions for defense, security, and critical-infrastructure applications, supporting NUBURU's Defense Security Hub strategy.

For more information, visit also:

www.orbitopenplatform.com

TEKNE S.p.A. SPECIAL VEHICLES ELECTRONICS

About Maddox Defense Incorporated

Maddox Defense Incorporated ("Maddox Defense") is a U.S.-based defense manufacturing company focused on advanced production capabilities supporting unmanned systems, mission-critical components, and defense modernization initiatives. The company serves U.S. defense and allied markets through engineering-driven manufacturing solutions designed to enhance operational readiness and industrial resilience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, identified by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "seek," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," or their negatives or variations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (1) the ability to meet applicable securities exchange listing standards; (2) the impact of the loss of the Company's patent portfolio through foreclosure; (3) failure to achieve expectations regarding business development and acquisition strategies; (4) inability to access sufficient capital; (5) inability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) adverse economic, business, or competitive factors; (8) financial market volatility due to geopolitical and economic factors; and (9) other risks detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These filings address additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

