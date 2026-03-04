Classover Holdings Inc.: Classover Announces Strategic Collaboration with YuGuang AI to Advance AI-Driven Curriculum and Intelligent Content Development

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ)(NASDAQ:KIDZW) ("Classover" or the "Company"), a leading provider in K-12 educational AI, today announced a strategic collaboration with YuGuang AI, an artificial intelligence education technology company specializing in artificial intelligence generated content (AIGC)-enabled instructional content and AI-powered course production.

The collaboration will focus on the joint exploration and development of AI-driven curriculum solutions, including the application of artificial intelligence to educational content creation, instructional design, and video-based learning experiences. The companies plan to leverage AI technologies to enhance how educational courses are designed, produced and delivered across a range of academic and professional learning scenarios.

YuGuang AI brings expertise in AIGC technologies, including AI-assisted video generation, rendering, and intelligent content workflows, supporting instructor-led teaching and structured course delivery. Its solutions have been adopted across higher education and adult learning environments, with established collaborations involving more than 200 universities and institutions.

By combining Classover's experience in global online education delivery, curriculum development, and scalable teaching operations with YuGuang AI's capabilities in AI-enabled content production and instructional technologies, the two companies intend to collaboratively develop AI-enhanced courses and educational content frameworks. These efforts are expected to support both companies' ongoing initiatives in expanding intelligent education offerings and improving content efficiency and learning engagement.

As part of the collaboration, the companies plan to:

Explore AI-powered approaches to curriculum and instructional content development

Apply AIGC technologies to support video-based and instructor-led course delivery

Collaborate on the development of AI-enabled educational courses and learning materials

Advance the use of artificial intelligence in higher education and adult learning contexts

"Artificial intelligence is playing an increasingly important role in how educational content is created and delivered," said Stephanie Luo, CEO of Classover. "This collaboration allows us to explore AI-driven course development and content innovation while continuing to focus on high-quality instructional experiences."

The collaboration is intended to be an initial step toward deeper cooperation between the two companies in AI-enabled education. Classover and YuGuang AI expect to continue evaluating opportunities to jointly develop intelligent curriculum solutions and innovative learning content for diverse educational audiences.

The collaboration is non-binding and does not create a legally binding obligation on either party.

About YuGuang AI

YuGuang AI is an education technology company specializing in AIGC-enabled instructional content, AI-powered video generation, and intelligent course development solutions for higher education and adult learning.

About Classover

Classover Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KIDZ) is an AI-driven education technology company transforming extensive live teaching experience into proprietary AI-powered learning systems. By integrating artificial intelligence, AI agents, and robotics, Classover is building the next generation of global education infrastructure designed to make learning outcomes measurable, verifiable, and accessible across borders. The Board believes focused investment in AI, intelligent agents, and robotics aligns with the Company's mission and positions it to capture the next wave of educational technology innovation.

