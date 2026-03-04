NervGen Pharma Corp.: NervGen Pharma Appoints Shamim Ruff as Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer and Christine McSherry as SVP, Patient Advocacy and Clinical Affairs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NervGen Pharma Corp. ("NervGen" or the "Company") (TSXV: NGEN) (NASDAQ: NGEN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class neuroreparative therapeutics for spinal cord injury (SCI) and other neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions, today appointed Shamim Ruff as Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer and Christine McSherry as Senior Vice President (SVP), Patient Advocacy and Clinical Affairs.

"We are assembling a world-class leadership team as the company moves into a critical period of execution," said Adam Rogers, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of NervGen. "Shamim's regulatory expertise and proven track record of success will be crucial as we advance NVG-291 toward potential approval as the first pharmacologic treatment for SCI, while Christine's unique combination of authentic patient advocacy and clinical development experience ensures the patient and family voice remains at the forefront of NVG-291's path forward. These appointments build on NervGen's momentum and further elevate our ability to execute at the level of rigor the SCI community deserves and demands."

Shamim Ruff brings more than 30 years of strategic leadership in regulatory affairs to NervGen, where she will oversee the company's regulatory strategy and work closely with the executive team to support the realization of NervGen's mission to transform the lives of individuals living with SCI. Most recently, Ms. Ruff served as Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer and SVP, Head of Quality Assurance at Stoke Therapeutics, leading regulatory strategy for the company's RNA medicine platform. Prior to Stoke, Ms. Ruff served as Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer at Sarepta Therapeutics, where she built the company's regulatory affairs and quality organizations and led regulatory strategy for its rare and infectious disease pipelines. She also served as Chair of the Development Advisory Board and Strategic Regulatory Advisor to the CEO and NDA Submissions Team at Soleno Therapeutics and on the Board of Directors of Reata Pharmaceuticals until its acquisition by Biogen. Her earlier career included leadership roles at Sanofi-Genzyme, Amgen, Abbott, and AstraZeneca. Ms. Ruff holds a master's degree in analytical chemistry from the University of Loughborough, U.K., and a bachelor's degree in chemistry and biology from the University of Leicester, U.K.

"I've spent my career advancing novel therapeutics through regulatory pathways to approval, with the goal of delivering meaningful benefit to patients and their families," said Shamim Ruff, Chief Regulatory Affairs Officer of NervGen. "NVG-291 represents a compelling opportunity in the treatment of SCI and is supported by promising clinical data from the Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI Study, indicating evidence of nervous system repair. I'm honored to join the company and look forward to working closely with the team to guide NVG-291's continued development and regulatory strategy."

Christine McSherry brings more than 30 years of experience bridging patient advocacy and clinical development. She will play a pivotal role in ensuring the voice of the SCI community is central to NervGen's clinical strategy. Previously, Ms. McSherry co-founded Casimir, a clinical research organization that worked across more than 20 rare diseases, capturing and quantifying patient and caregiver perception of treatment benefit. Casimir's work pioneered the development of outcome measures to advance the FDA's patient-focused drug development initiative. Ms. McSherry served as CEO of Casimir until its acquisition by Emmes. In 2001, she founded the Jett Foundation, after the diagnosis of her son, Jett, with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The Foundation became a leading voice for affected families and played a central role in the advocacy efforts that contributed to the FDA's approval of Exondys 51, the first approved therapy for DMD. Ms. McSherry continues to serve as a Director of the Jett Foundation and previously served on the Board of Directors of the Duchenne Alliance. She holds a BSN from Northeastern University and is a registered nurse.

"I know what it means to be a family fighting for access to a treatment capable of changing lives, and that experience has shaped both my life and my career," said Christine McSherry, SVP, Patient Advocacy and Clinical Affairs of NervGen. "The most successful clinical programs are designed alongside the communities they are meant to serve, and NervGen's commitment to that approach is what drew me to the company. For too long, those living with SCI have been overlooked, defined by the belief that recovery was unattainable. We are determined to redefine that narrative through NVG-291, because every individual deserves the opportunity to live life to the best of their ability."

About NervGen Pharma

NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (NASDAQ: NGEN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class neuroreparative therapeutics for spinal cord injury (SCI) and other neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions. The Company's mission is to transform the lives of individuals living with SCI by enabling the nervous system to repair itself. NervGen's lead therapeutic candidate, NVG-291, is a subcutaneously administered, neuroreparative peptide. NVG-291 was evaluated in the Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI Study in individuals with chronic SCI between 1 to 10 years post-injury and is the first pharmacologic candidate to demonstrate durable improvement in function, independence, and quality of life. The Company's Phase 1b/2a CONNECT SCI Study in individuals with subacute SCI is ongoing, alongside preparation for a Phase 3 clinical trial in chronic SCI. NVG-291 has received Fast Track designation from the FDA and Orphan Drug designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of SCI. Through NVG-291 and the Company's next-generation candidate, NVG-300, NervGen is pursuing a pharmacologic approach to transform the treatment paradigm for neurotraumatic and neurologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. For more information, visit www.nervgen.com and follow NervGen on X and LinkedIn

