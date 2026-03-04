Daktronics, Inc. Announces 2026 Fiscal Third Quarter Results

Sales +22% YoY

Orders +8% YoY

Product Backlog entering Q4 of $342 million, up 25% from prior year

Execution and financial results on track with long-term financial goals

BROOKINGS, S.D., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) (the "Company", "Daktronics", "we", or "us"), a recognized industry leader in the design and manufacturing of best-in-class dynamic video communication displays and control systems for customers worldwide, today reported results for its fiscal 2026 third quarter which ended January 31, 2026.

Fiscal Q3 2026 financial highlights include:

Sales of $181.9 million, 21.6% growth from $149.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025

Operating income increased to $1.9 million, compared to operating loss of $3.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025; adjusted operating income 1) was $4.0 million, compared to $1.2 million in the prior-year quarter

was $4.0 million, compared to $1.2 million in the prior-year quarter Operating margin as a percentage of net sales was 1.1%, compared to an operating loss of 2.4% for the third quarter of fiscal 2025; adjusted operating margin 1) as a percentage of sales was 2.2%, compared to an adjusted operating margin 1) of 0.8% in the prior-year quarter

as a percentage of sales was 2.2%, compared to an adjusted operating margin of 0.8% in the prior-year quarter New orders for products and services rose to $201.1 million 2) for the quarter, compared to $186.9 million from the third quarter of fiscal 2025, up 7.6%

for the quarter, compared to $186.9 million from the third quarter of fiscal 2025, up 7.6% Product backlog increased to $342.3 million2) for the quarter, up 25.3% from $273.2 million at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2025



Ramesh Jayaraman, Daktronics' President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our team continued to execute well during the fiscal third quarter, driving year-over-year revenue growth of 21.6 percent and more than tripling adjusted operating income through value-based pricing and operational efficiencies. The quarter unfolded as we expected, with efficient order conversion to revenue and the commencement of five MLB stadium projects with planned installation this spring. New orders grew 7.6 percent, supported by order growth in High School Parks and Recreation, particularly through video scoreboards, record order bookings in Transportation led by the aviation sector, and continued success in stadium projects."

Outlook

Daktronics' product backlog of $342.3 million at quarter end provides continued strong tailwind for future revenue growth. The Company has moved through the seasonally slower third fiscal quarter with strong year-over-year growth and continued momentum leading into the final quarter of fiscal 2026.

Daktronics remains agile and ready to implement measures to maintain profitability in the dynamic global trade environment. We continue to monitor the evolving tariff landscape and inflationary electronic component cost landscape and are taking actions accordingly in pricing, supply chain and contractual protections.

Mr. Jayaraman added, "Over the past several quarters, Daktronics has further strengthened its unique position in the dynamic audiovisual space by building trust and reliability through continued innovation and sophistication, enhanced service delivery, and is firmly on a path of accelerating execution. We enter the fourth quarter in a solid position and will focus on closing the year on a strong note. The executive team and I very much look forward to sharing the next phase of Daktronics' strategic growth at our Investor Day in April."

Third Quarter Results

Orders for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 increased by 7.6 percent compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Order volume for the quarter reflected growth in the High School Parks and Recreation and Transportation business units, partially offset by lower order volume in the Live Events and International business units.

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 increased by 21.6 percent as compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Howard Atkins, Daktronics' Acting Chief Financial Officer, noted, "The main driver of the net sales increase in the quarter was the efficient fulfillment of the backlog coming into the quarter which we see continuing into the final quarter of fiscal 2026."

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 24.0 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 as compared to 24.6 percent a year earlier with the benefit of fixed cost operating leverage on the gross profit margin offset by revenue fulfillment mix, particularly with a higher percentage of mix in the Live Events business unit.

Operating expenses increased slightly to $41.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 as compared to $40.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. During the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company incurred $2.1 million of expenses related to management transition, advisory costs, and legal expenses in connection with an acquisition. Last year, during the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company incurred $4.8 million of consultant related expenses associated with its strategic and digital transformation initiatives and corporate governance matters. The Company remains focused on maintaining cost discipline while continuing to target investments in innovative product development.

Operating margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was 1.1 percent as compared to an operating loss of 2.4 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Excluding the above-mentioned $2.1 million of management transition, advisory and legal expenses and excluding the $4.8 million of consultant related expenses, adjusted operating margin1) for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was 2.2 percent as compared to an adjusted operating margin1) of 0.8 percent for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The impact on operating income from higher sales and well-managed costs offset the additional tariff expense between fiscal 2025 and 2026.

The increase in interest income (expense), net for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to the same period a year ago is primarily due to higher cash levels invested in interest-bearing accounts. During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, interest expense included interest on the convertible note payable to Alta Fox Opportunities, LP (the "Convertible Note") which was settled during fiscal 2025.

For the three months ended January 31, 2026, the effective tax rate was 14.3 percent compared to an effective tax rate of 3.7 percent for the three months ended January 25, 2025. The lower tax rate in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 is due to the reduction of the Convertible Note fair value adjustment to expense in proportion to the period's decrease in pre-tax income, whereas in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the tax rate was reduced by increases to discrete tax benefits and a reversal of a valuation allowance with no fair value adjustments applicable.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 was $3.0 million, compared to a net loss of $17.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, excluding the management transition, advisory and legal expenses, adjusted net income1) was $4.6 million. For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, excluding the non-operating non-cash debt fair value adjustment, operating adjustment for consultant related expenses associated with business and digital transformation initiatives, and corporate governance matters, adjusted net income1) was $0.5 million.

For the three months ended January 31, 2026, earnings per diluted share was $0.06 compared to loss per diluted share of $0.36 in the same period last year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $144.4 million at January 31, 2026, and $11.1 million of total current and long-term debt was outstanding as of that date, which included $11.2 million of face value and is net of $0.1 million of debt issuance costs.

On November 26, 2025, the Company entered into a new $71.5 million senior credit facility (the "New Credit Facility") pursuant to a Credit Agreement. The New Credit Facility consists of a cash flow-backed revolving line of credit and a term loan that is not collateralized by real estate. The Company believes the New Credit Facility enhances financial flexibility in managing its operations and capital structure by extending maturities and providing committed liquidity. As of January 31, 2026, there were no advances under the loan portion of our line of credit, and the balance of letters of credit outstanding was $1.9 million.

On December 22, 2025, the Company acquired the Display Business from X Display Company Technology Limited ("XDC"), which consisted of intellectual property, equipment assets, technical expertise, contract rights, other personal property and related assets. The acquisition did not materially impact the Company's financial statements.

In the first nine months of fiscal 2026, Daktronics generated $54.3 million of cash from operations and used $10.4 million for purchases of property and equipment. We repurchased 1.3 million shares of common stock in the first nine months of fiscal 2026 at the volume-weighted average price of $17.61, equaling $22.8 million of share repurchases.

At the end of the fiscal 2026 third quarter, the Company's working capital ratio was 2.2 to 1. The Company efficiently manages working capital to support profitable growth while taking into account the seasonal dynamics of its component businesses.

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 31,

2026 January 25,

2025 January 31,

2026 January 25,

2025 Net sales - 181,871 - 149,507 - 630,096 - 583,926 Cost of sales 138,242 112,726 459,570 431,584 Gross profit 43,629 36,781 170,526 152,342 Operating expenses: Selling 15,335 14,471 48,225 44,811 General and administrative 15,844 16,498 43,901 43,771 Product design and development 10,528 9,440 31,643 28,902 41,707 40,409 123,769 117,484 Operating income (loss) 1,922 (3,628 - 46,757 34,858 Nonoperating income (expense): Interest income (expense), net 1,072 508 2,523 710 Change in fair value of convertible note - (14,083 - - (25,369 - Other income (expense), net 518 (613 - (1,683 - (2,612 - Income (loss) before income taxes 3,512 (17,816 - 47,597 7,587 Income tax expense (benefit) 502 (660 - 10,636 8,283 Net income (loss) - 3,010 - (17,156 - - 36,961 - (696 - Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 48,489 47,764 48,696 46,944 Diluted 49,257 47,764 49,528 46,944 Earnings per share: Basic - 0.06 - (0.36 - - 0.76 - (0.01 - Diluted - 0.06 - (0.36 - - 0.75 - (0.01 -

Fiscal 2026 is a 53-week year and fiscal 2025 was a 52-week year. As a result, the nine months ended January 31, 2026, includes 40 weeks of operating results, whereas the nine months ended January 25, 2025, includes 39 weeks of operating results.

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

January 31,

2026 April 26,

2025 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents - 144,424 - 127,507 Accounts receivable, net 114,326 92,762 Inventories 103,596 105,839 Contract assets 48,314 41,169 Current maturities of long-term receivables 3,599 2,437 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,929 8,520 Income tax receivables 608 3,217 Total current assets 425,796 381,451 Property and equipment, net 64,208 73,884 Long-term receivables, less current maturities 1,862 1,030 Goodwill 3,710 3,188 Intangibles, net 3,371 568 Debt issuance costs, net - 1,289 Right of use, investment in affiliates, and other assets 17,077 9,378 Deferred income taxes 30,352 32,104 TOTAL ASSETS - 546,376 - 502,892

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets(continued)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

January 31,

2026 April 26,

2025 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt - 1,150 - 1,500 Accounts payable 63,571 46,669 Contract liabilities 65,847 69,050 Accrued expenses 45,790 41,705 Warranty obligations 12,514 12,706 Income taxes payable 2,684 375 Total current liabilities 191,556 172,005 Long-term warranty obligations 24,884 23,124 Long-term contract liabilities 19,985 18,421 Other long-term obligations 6,224 6,839 Long-term debt, net 9,902 10,487 Deferred income taxes 87 85 Total long-term liabilities 61,082 58,956 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred Shares, $0.00001 par value, authorized 5,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value, authorized 115,000 shares; 53,565 and 53,030 shares issued as of January 31, 2026 and April 26, 2025, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 195,552 189,940 Retained earnings 164,871 127,910 Treasury stock, at cost, 5,272 and 3,979 shares as of January 31, 2026 and April 26, 2025, respectively (62,536 - (39,759 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,149 - (6,160 - TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 293,738 271,931 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY - 546,376 - 502,892

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended January 31,

2026 January 25,

2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) - 36,961 - (696 - Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,738 14,707 Gain on sale of property, equipment and other assets (167 - (118 - Share-based compensation 3,645 1,623 Equity in loss of affiliates 1,767 2,594 (Reversal of) allowance for credit losses on affiliate loan (545 - - Provision for (recoveries of) doubtful accounts, net 774 (481 - Deferred income taxes, net 1,787 877 Change in fair value of convertible note - 25,369 Change in operating assets and liabilities (4,638 - 30,964 Net cash provided by operating activities 54,322 74,839 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (10,395 - (14,668 - Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other assets 553 212 Loans to equity investees (5,150 - (3,326 - Acquisition, net of cash acquired 44 - Net cash used in investing activities (14,948 - (17,782 - CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings on notes payable 1,400 - Payments on notes payable (2,596 - (1,733 - Principal payments on long-term obligations (104 - (310 - Payments for common shares repurchased (22,777 - (9,016 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,496 5,056 Tax payments related to RSU issuances (607 - (591 - Net cash used in financing activities (23,188 - (6,594 - EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 731 28 NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 16,917 50,491 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: Beginning of period 127,507 81,678 End of period - 144,424 - 132,169

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Sales and Orders by Business Unit

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) January 31, 2026

January 25, 2025

Dollar Change



Percent Change January 31, 2026

January 25, 2025

Dollar Change Percent Change Net Sales: Commercial - 43,506 - 37,976 - 5,530 14.6 - - 140,425 - 115,614 - 24,811 21.5 - Live Events 74,911 46,072 28,839 62.6 236,192 231,887 4,305 1.9 High School Park and Recreation 31,649 29,367 2,282 7.8 136,963 125,444 11,519 9.2 Transportation 15,273 18,789 (3,516 - (18.7 - 53,122 62,757 (9,635 - (15.4 - International 16,532 17,303 (771 - (4.5 - 63,394 48,224 15,170 31.5 - 181,871 - 149,507 - 32,364 21.6 - - 630,096 - 583,926 - 46,170 7.9 - Orders: Commercial - 41,454 - 40,983 - 471 1.1 - - 127,958 - 127,653 - 305 0.2 - Live Events 73,370 78,132 (4,762 - (6.1 - 254,817 199,555 55,262 27.7 High School Park and Recreation 39,177 34,549 4,628 13.4 138,109 116,834 21,275 18.2 Transportation 31,790 13,838 17,952 129.7 67,775 48,819 18,956 38.8 International 15,320 19,402 (4,082 - (21.0 - 50,130 47,803 2,327 4.9 - 201,111 - 186,904 - 14,207 7.6 - - 638,789 - 540,664 - 98,125 18.1 -

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended January 31,

2026 January 25,

2025 Net cash provided by operating activities - 54,322 - 74,839 Purchases of property and equipment (10,395 - (14,668 - Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 553 212 Free cash flow - 44,480 - 60,383

The table above reconciles free cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In evaluating its business, Daktronics considers and uses free cash flow as a key measure of its operating performance. The term free cash flow is not defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). It is not a measure of operating income, cash flows from operating activities or other GAAP figures and should not be considered alternatives to those computations. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less payments for property, plant and equipment, plus proceeds from the sale of, insurance recovery for and grants for property, plant and equipment, if applicable. Our definition of free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled definitions used by other companies. Free cash flow is intended to provide information that may be useful for investors when assessing period to period results because it provides them with additional information in assessing our liquidity, capital resources and financial operating results.



Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income*

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 31,

2026

January 25,

2025 January 31,

2026

January 25,

2025 Operating income (GAAP Measure) - 1,922 - (3,628 - - 46,757 - 34,858 Management transition expenses 1,668 - 2,045 - XDC acquisition, advisory and legal costs 417 - 449 - Consultant related expenses associated with business transformation initiatives - 2,130 - 6,054 Corporate governance expenses - 2,711 - 2,944 Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure) - 4,007 - 1,213 - 49,251 - 43,856

In evaluating its business, Daktronics considers and uses adjusted operating income as a key measure of its operating performance. The term adjusted operating income is not defined under GAAP and is not a measure of operating income, cash flows from operating activities, or other GAAP figures and should not be considered alternatives to those computations. We define adjusted operating income as operating income (loss) plus management transition expenses, acquisition related expenses, consulting related expenses related to our business transformation initiatives, and corporate governance expenses related to legal and advisory costs of reincorporation and shareholder relations. Management transition and acquisition related expenses incurred during the first and second quarters of fiscal 2026 were immaterial and, accordingly, were not previously disclosed as adjustments. These expenses became material during the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and are therefore reflected in the nine-month adjusted operating income calculation. Management believes adjusted operating income is a useful indicator of our financial performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations. Our definition of adjusted operating income may not be comparable to similarly titled definitions used by other companies. The table above reconciles adjusted operating income to comparable GAAP financial measures.



Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income*

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 31,

2026 January 25,

2025 January 31,

2026 January 25,

2025 Net income (loss) - 3,010 - (17,156 - - 36,961 - (696 - Management transition expenses 1,234 - 1,513 - XDC acquisition, advisory and legal costs 309 - 332 - Consultant related expenses associated with business transformation initiatives, net of taxes - 1,576 - 4,480 Corporate governance expenses, net of taxes - 2,006 - 2,179 Change in fair value of convertible note - 14,083 - 25,369 Adjusted net income - 4,553 - 509 - 38,806 - 31,332

The table above reconciles adjusted net income to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. In evaluating its business, Daktronics considers and uses adjusted net income as a key measure of its operating performance. The term adjusted net income is not defined under GAAP. It is not a measure of net income or other GAAP figures and should not be considered alternatives to those computations. We disclose adjusted net income as a non-GAAP financial measure in order to report our results exclusive of items that are non-recurring, unique, or not core to our operating business. Our definition of adjusted net income may not be comparable to similarly titled definitions used by other companies. Management believes presenting this non-GAAP financial measurement provides investors with a consistent way to analyze our performance.

