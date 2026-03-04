Volatus Aerospace Inc.: Volatus Aerospace to Achieve Full Ownership of Synergy Aviation and Consolidate Commercial Aircraft Operations

MONTRÉAL, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT | OTCQX: TAKOF | FSE: ABB.F) ("Volatus" or the "Company"), a Canadian aerospace and defence company delivering integrated uncrewed systems and mission-critical operational services, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire the remaining minority interest in Synergy Aviation Ltd. ("Synergy"), resulting in Volatus holding 100% ownership of Synergy, subject to approval of the Company's Board of Directors and the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V").

The consideration will be satisfied through the issuance of common shares of Volatus based on the 30-day volume weighted average price prior to closing. The valuation framework applied in this transaction is consistent with the Company's original majority investment in Synergy. In 2025, Volatus increased its ownership by 7.47% (to 58.47%) through the issuance of approximately 2.13 million common shares. The remaining 41.53% interest will be acquired through the issuance of up to approximately 2.59 million common shares. Closing is expected on or about March 15, 2026. The transaction is an arm's length transaction. No finder's fees are payable.

The acquisition enables Volatus to fully consolidate its commercial aircraft operations under the Volatus Aerospace brand, eliminating minority interests and aligning governance, financial reporting, and capital allocation. This alignment strengthens the Company's integrated aviation platform by improving coordination across crewed aircraft, remotely piloted systems, training, engineering, and manufacturing activities.

This consolidation complements Volatus' previously announced expansion of its operational aviation base in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which is scheduled to commence commercial aircraft operations later this month in support of the U.S. oil and gas sector. Separately, the Company continues to advance centralized engineering and domestic manufacturing initiatives in Canada as part of its broader aerospace strategy.

Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Volatus Aerospace, stated: "Completing this step allows us to operate with greater alignment across our aerospace platform. Bringing our aircraft operations fully under Volatus strengthens how we integrate crewed and uncrewed capabilities and positions us to execute with greater consistency as we continue growing in North America and internationally."

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace Inc. is a Canadian-based global aerospace and defence company delivering crewed and uncrewed aerial systems, manufacturing, advanced autonomy capabilities, and mission-critical operational services. The Company provides aerial intelligence, inspection, logistics, surveillance, training, and autonomous aerial solutions supporting infrastructure, energy, public safety, healthcare, and government operations.

