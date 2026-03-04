Nexxen International Ltd.: Nexxen Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Expanded into AI-resilient growth channels through enhanced mobile in-app capabilities and the release of Nexxen's industry-first programmatic Smart TV home screen ad activation solution, which is now integrated with V (formerly VIDAA) and The Trade Desk's Ventura Ecosystem

Launched expanded V partnership, strengthening Nexxen's competitive advantages and differentiation while enhancing the Company's long-term CTV and data revenue opportunities

Guides to 2026 Contribution ex-TAC and programmatic revenue growth of approximately 8% and 10- at the midpoint- Q1 2026 Contribution ex-TAC and programmatic revenue to date have exceeded management's initial expectations

NEW YORK, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) ("Nexxen" or the "Company"), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, announced today its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Q4 2025 Financial Highlights

Contribution ex-TAC of $97.8 million, down 7% year-over-year (-1% excluding political)

Programmatic revenue of $94.3 million, down 4% year-over-year (+2% excluding political)

CTV revenue of $30.1 million, down 19% year-over-year (-12% excluding political)

CTV revenue reflected 32% of programmatic revenue, compared to 38% in Q4 2024

Programmatic revenue increased to 94% of revenue, from 88% in Q4 2024

Adjusted EBITDA of $33.9 million, down 23% year-over-year, representing a 35% Adjusted EBITDA Margin on a Contribution ex-TAC basis (34% on a revenue basis), compared to 42% on a Contribution ex-TAC basis (39% on a revenue basis) in Q4 2024

Video revenue represented 72% of programmatic revenue, compared to 75% in Q4 2024

$133.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, no long-term debt and $50 million available under the Company's undrawn revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2025



Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Record Contribution ex-TAC of $353.1 million, up 3% year-over-year (+6% excluding political)

Record programmatic revenue of $340.6 million, up 5% year-over-year (+8% excluding political)

CTV revenue of $109.4 million, down 4% year-over-year (relatively flat excluding political)

CTV revenue reflected 32% of programmatic revenue, compared to 35% in 2024

Programmatic revenue increased to 93% of revenue, from 89% in 2024

Adjusted EBITDA of $115.1 million, up 1% year-over-year, representing a 33% Adjusted EBITDA Margin on a Contribution ex-TAC basis (32% on a revenue basis), compared to 33% on a Contribution ex-TAC basis (31% on a revenue basis) in 2024

Video revenue represented 71% of programmatic revenue, compared to 72% in 2024

Contribution ex-TAC retention rate of 92%, compared to 102% in 2024

Contribution ex-TAC per active customer increased to approximately $563,000, from approximately $526,000 in 2024



"We met our updated 2025 guidance and are off to a strong start in 2026, with Contribution ex-TAC and programmatic revenue exceeding our initial expectations to this point in Q1, driven by broad-based strength across our programmatic business lines," said Ofer Druker, Chief Executive Officer of Nexxen.

Mr. Druker added, "Looking ahead, we believe we are well-positioned for success in 2026 and beyond. Our increased focus on our enterprise DSP and supporting product ecosystem, V partnership, growing adoption of our industry-first programmatic Smart TV home screen solution and our expansion into mobile in-app are strengthening the Company's long-term growth opportunities while creating a more durable and diverse revenue base resilient to AI disruption. Nexxen's Smart TV home screen solution represents a powerful differentiator that is expected to drive meaningful value for both sides of the ecosystem and has been adopted by strategic partners including V and The Trade Desk, with others expected to follow. We believe our additional nexAI launches and sales initiatives in 2026 will help accelerate enterprise adoption, and we are ready to capitalize on the vast opportunities ahead."

Financial Guidance

Nexxen provides the following financial guidance for full year 2026:



Contribution ex-TAC in the range of $375 - $390 million (approximately 8% year-over-year growth at the midpoint) Programmatic revenue in the range of $367 - $381 million (approximately 10% year-over-year growth at the midpoint) Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $122 - $132 million (approximately 10% year-over-year growth at the midpoint, representing a 33% Adjusted EBITDA Margin at the midpoint of Contribution ex-TAC and Adjusted EBITDA guidance)





Contribution ex-TAC impact from reduced spending by one DSP customer, as noted in Q3 2025 earnings, is expected to remain isolated to Q4 2025 and not affect 2026 performance. The customer has increased its year-over-year spend with Nexxen to date in Q1 2026.

Contribution ex-TAC and programmatic revenue to date in Q1 2026 have exceeded management's initial expectations, driven by broad-based strength across Nexxen's programmatic business lines.

Management expects growth in CTV, self-service and data products revenue in 2026, supported by the Company's traditional sales efforts, its exclusive TV data and media partnership with V and growing adoption of its programmatic Smart TV home screen solution.

In 2026, management intends to continue shifting sales, product and commercial resources toward Nexxen's DSP and data platform, while increasing nexAI investments. These initiatives are expected to drive deeper enterprise adoption, expand end-to-end revenue opportunities and reduce reliance on third-party DSP partners.

Management also expects to continue driving adoption of Nexxen's programmatic Smart TV home screen solution and to pursue new and expanded scaled mobile in-app partnerships in 2026 to strengthen resilience to AI-driven industry disruption and support long-term growth.

The Company will continue evaluating strategic options for its non-core, non-programmatic business lines, following weakness in Q4 2025 that has persisted in Q1 2026.

Operating expenses are expected to decrease modestly as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC in 2026 compared to 2025. Research and development expenses are expected to remain relatively consistent as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC, depreciation and amortization and sales and marketing expenses are expected to decrease slightly as percentages of Contribution ex-TAC and general and administrative expenses are expected to increase as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC. Stock-based compensation expenses are expected to rise modestly in 2026 compared to 2025.



Q4 2025 Operational Highlights and Recent Developments

Launched extended and expanded partnership with V, granting Nexxen exclusive third-party video and native display monetization rights across V's North American CTV media, along with exclusive global access to V's automatic content recognition ("ACR") data through at least 2029. This collaboration is attracting significant interest across both sides of the advertising ecosystem and is expected to strengthen Nexxen's TV data and media differentiation, supporting long-term growth across its enterprise, data and CTV revenue streams.



Increased adoption of Nexxen's industry-first solution for programmatic Smart TV home screen ad activation, which initially provided direct access to scaled native inventory across Hisense and other V-powered CTV OEM brands via the Nexxen DSP and SSP. V adopted the solution as Nexxen's first CTV operating system partner and it is now integrated across V-powered devices globally, generating positive early results.



Partnered with The Trade Desk and V in Q1 2026 to bring programmatic access to scaled native inventory from V-powered CTV OEM brands within The Trade Desk's Ventura Ecosystem, leveraging Nexxen's programmatic Smart TV home screen ad activation solution.



Entered data licensing agreement with Yahoo DSP in Q4 2025, making Nexxen's ACR audience segments available for targeting on its platform in the U.S., U.K. and Germany, expanding the Company's TV data partnerships with major DSPs, which includes other leading platforms like The Trade Desk and StackAdapt.



Introduced Nexxen Sports in Q4 2025, a solution suite combining premium live sports inventory with data-driven audience insights, targeting, retargeting and dynamic creative. The offering is designed to help brands drive stronger engagement and performance during marquee live sports events and year-round live sports programming, while enabling advertisers to reach consumers beyond the live window. It also positions Nexxen to capitalize on what is expected to be the biggest live sports advertising year on record, featuring major events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Announced the general availability of Curated Marketplace in Q4 2025, enabling customers to package, activate and monetize premium data-driven private marketplace ("PMP") deals. The solution is expected to improve advertiser outcomes and drive incremental publisher demand on Nexxen's platform.



Introduced measurement and optimization capabilities to Nexxen Health in Q4 2025, including the first-to-market "Auto Allocate" feature in the Nexxen DSP powered by PurpleLab, enabling health and pharmaceutical advertisers to optimize spend in real-time using real-world health signals and verified outcome data, improving targeting accuracy and full-funnel campaign performance. The innovation is expected to further solidify Nexxen as a leading health and pharmaceutical DSP.



Share Repurchase Program and Capital Allocation Updates

Nexxen repurchased 1,440,000 shares during Q4 2025 at an average price of $7.47, investing approximately $10.8 million.

From March 1, 2022, when the Company launched a series of share repurchase programs, through December 31, 2025, Nexxen repurchased 29,794,967 shares, or approximately 38.5% of shares outstanding, investing approximately $258.2 million.

As of February 28, 2026, the Company had approximately $2.0 million remaining under its current $20 million repurchase authorization and has received approval to launch a new repurchase program for up to $40 million, scheduled to begin upon completion of the current program.

After deploying $20 million of its previously announced additional $35 million investment in V during Q3 2025, the Company is expected to invest the remaining $15 million in Q3 2026. Upon full deployment, the Company will have invested a total of $60 million, representing an approximately 6% equity ownership stake in V.

Nexxen is continuing to explore strategic opportunities focused on accelerating programmatic revenue growth and enhancing and expanding its data, CTV and mobile in-app capabilities.



Financial Highlights for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 ($ in millions, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

December 31

Twelve months ended

December 31

2025 2024 - 2025 2024 - IFRS Highlights Revenue 100.7 112.3 (10%) 364.8 365.5 0% Programmatic revenue 94.3 98.7 (4%) 340.6 324.5 5% Operating profit 13.0 24.8 (47%) 32.4 40.8 (21%) Net income margin on a gross profit basis 15% 30% 10% 14% Total comprehensive income 10.4 23.3 (55%) 27.9 35.4 (21%) Diluted earnings per share 0.18 0.37 (50%) 0.41 0.51 (19%) Non-IFRS Highlights Contribution ex-TAC 97.8 105.2 (7%) 353.1 343.5 3% Adjusted EBITDA 33.9 44.3 (23%) 115.1 114.6 1% Adjusted EBITDA Margin on a Contribution ex-TAC basis 35% 42% 33% 33% Non-IFRS net income 19.0 32.4 (41%) 59.9 65.2 (8%) Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share 0.33 0.48 (31%) 0.98 0.93 5%

Forward Looking Statements

Use of Non-IFRS Financial Information

In addition to our IFRS results, we review certain non-IFRS financial measures to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness of investments in technology and development and sales and marketing, and assess our operational efficiencies. These non-IFRS measures include Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-IFRS Net Income and Non-IFRS Earnings per Share, each of which is discussed below.

These non-IFRS financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or as superior to the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and review the reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to their most comparable IFRS measures and the reasons we consider them appropriate. It is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-IFRS financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-IFRS financial measures used by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Revenue to Contribution ex-TAC," "Reconciliation of Total Comprehensive Income to Adjusted EBITDA," and "Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-IFRS Net Income," included as part of this press release.

Contribution ex-TAC: Contribution ex-TAC for Nexxen is defined as gross profit plus depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenue and cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) minus Performance (non-programmatic) media costs ("traffic acquisition costs" or "TAC"). Performance (non-programmatic) media costs represent the costs of purchases of impressions from publishers on a cost-per-thousand impression basis in our non-core, non-programmatic Performance activities. Contribution ex-TAC is a supplemental measure of our financial performance that is not required by or presented in accordance with IFRS. Contribution ex-TAC should not be considered as an alternative to gross profit as a measure of financial performance. Contribution ex-TAC is a non-IFRS financial measure and should not be viewed in isolation. We believe Contribution ex-TAC is a useful measure in assessing the performance of Nexxen because it facilitates a consistent comparison against our core business without considering the impact of traffic acquisition costs related to revenue reported on a gross basis.



Adjusted EBITDA: We define Adjusted EBITDA for Nexxen as total comprehensive income for the period adjusted for foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, tax expenses (benefit), financial expenses (income), net, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expenses, other expenses, net, and delisting related one-time costs. Adjusted EBITDA is included in the press release because it is a key metric used by management and our Board of Directors to assess our financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of the underlying business.



Adjusted EBITDA Margin: We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC.



Non-IFRS Net Income and Non-IFRS Earnings per Share: We define non-IFRS earnings per share as non-IFRS net income divided by non-IFRS weighted-average shares outstanding. Non-IFRS net income is equal to net income excluding amortization of acquired intangibles, delisting related one-time costs, stock-based compensation expenses, and other expenses, net, and also considers the tax effects of non-IFRS adjustments. In periods in which we have non-IFRS net income, non-IFRS weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate non-IFRS earnings per share include the impact of potentially dilutive shares. Potentially dilutive shares consist of stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock units and performance stock units, each computed using the treasury stock method. We believe non-IFRS earnings per share is useful to investors for evaluating our ongoing operational performance and trends on a per share basis and also facilitates comparison of our financial results on a per share basis with other companies, many of which present a similar non-IFRS measure. However, a potential limitation of our use of non-IFRS earnings per share is that other companies may define non-IFRS earnings per share differently, which may make comparison difficult. This measure may also exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Non-IFRS earnings per share is a performance measure and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Because of these limitations, we also consider the comparable IFRS measure of net income.

We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-IFRS financial metrics because reconciling information is not available without an unreasonable effort, such as attempting to make assumptions that cannot reasonably be made on a forward-looking basis to determine the corresponding IFRS metric.

Reconciliation of Total Comprehensive Income to Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended

December 31 Twelve months ended

December 31 2025 2024 - 2025 2024 - ($ in thousands) Total comprehensive income 10,411 23,279 (55%) 27,867 35,402 (21%) Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations 125 1,575 (2,824) 35 Tax expenses (benefit) 3,448 (533) 12,216 3,095 Financial expenses (income), net (961) 435 (4,810) 2,289 Depreciation and amortization 16,256 14,621 63,124 58,676 Stock-based compensation expenses 4,595 2,782 18,048 11,460 Other expenses, net - 16 - 1,504 Delisting related one-time costs - 2,094 1,520 2,094 Adjusted EBITDA 33,874 44,269 (23%) 115,141 114,555 1%

Reconciliation of Revenue to Contribution ex-TAC

Three months ended

December 31

Twelve months ended

December 31

2025 2024 - 2025 2024 - ($ in thousands) Revenue 100,711 112,284 (10%) 364,780 365,477 0- Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (15,461) (17,068) (54,979) (61,020) Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenue (13,143) (12,139) (50,912) (47,372) Gross profit (IFRS) 72,107 83,077 (13%) 258,889 257,085 1- Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenue 13,143 12,139 50,912 47,372 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 15,461 17,068 54,979 61,020 Performance media cost (2,939) (7,122) (11,651) (21,976) Contribution ex-TAC (Non-IFRS) 97,772 105,162 (7%) 353,129 343,501 3-

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-IFRS Net Income

Three months ended

December 31

Twelve months ended

December 31

2025 2024 - 2025 2024 - ($ in thousands) Net income 10,536 24,854 (58%) 25,043 35,437 (29%) Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,914 5,409 23,616 23,359 Delisting related one-time costs - 2,094 1,520 2,094 Stock-based compensation expenses 4,595 2,782 18,048 11,460 Other expenses, net - 16 - 1,504 Tax effect of Non-IFRS adjustments (1) (2,054) (2,800) (8,375) (8,630) Non-IFRS net income 18,991 32,355 (41%) 59,852 65,224 (8%) Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted (in millions) (2) 57.5 67.8 61.1 70.1 Non-IFRS diluted earnings per share (in USD) 0.33 0.48 (31%) 0.98 0.93 5%

(1) Non-IFRS net income includes the estimated tax impact from the expense items reconciling between net income and non-IFRS net income

(2) Non-IFRS earnings per share is computed using the same weighted-average number of shares that are used to compute IFRS earnings per share

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Audited- December 31 2025 2024 Note USD thousands ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 10 133,308 187,068 Trade receivables, net 8 196,101 217,960 Other receivables 8 6,116 4,579 Current tax assets 1,809 3,373 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 337,334 412,980 Fixed assets, net 5 18,033 15,727 Right-of-use assets 6 27,005 31,500 Intangible assets, net 7 318,376 336,768 Deferred tax assets 4 9,407 17,800 Investment in shares 18 45,000 25,000 Other long-term assets 918 738 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 418,739 427,533 TOTAL ASSETS 756,073 840,513 Liabilities and shareholders' equity LIABILITIES: Current maturities of lease liabilities 6 13,287 14,340 Trade payables 9 207,020 228,514 Other payables 9 41,282 38,526 Current tax liabilities 441 4,677 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 262,030 286,057 Employee benefits 213 300 Long-term lease liabilities 6 18,644 22,857 Deferred tax liabilities 4 515 445 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 19,372 23,602 TOTAL LIABILITIES 281,402 309,659 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: 15 Share capital 324 377 Share premium 278,510 362,507 Accumulated comprehensive income (loss) 348 (2,476) Retained earnings 195,489 170,446 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 474,671 530,854 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 756,073 840,513

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATION AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Audited) Year ended

December 31 2025 2024 2023 Note USD thousands Revenue 12 364,780 365,477 331,993 Cost of Revenue (Exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 13 54,979 61,020 62,270 Research and development expenses 58,059 49,992 49,684 Selling and marketing expenses 122,975 112,227 105,914 General and administrative expenses 14 33,194 41,237 51,051 Depreciation and amortization 63,124 58,676 78,285 Other expenses, net - 1,504 1,765 Total operating costs 277,352 263,636 286,699 Operating Profit (loss) 32,449 40,821 (16,976) Financing income (7,010) (6,657) (8,192) Financing expenses 2,200 8,946 10,200 Financing expenses (income), net (4,810) 2,289 2,008 Profit (loss) before taxes on income 37,259 38,532 (18,984) Tax expenses 4 12,216 3,095 2,503 Profit (loss) for the year 25,043 35,437 (21,487) Other comprehensive income (loss) items: Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations 2,824 (35) 2,126 Foreign currency translation for subsidiary sold reclassified to profit and loss - - 1,234 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the year 2,824 (35) 3,360 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year 27,867 35,402 (18,127) Earnings per share Basic earnings (loss) per share (in USD) 16 0.42 0.51 (0.30) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (in USD) 16 0.41 0.51 (0.30)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(Audited) Share

capital Share

premium Accumulated

comprehensive

income (loss) Retained

Earnings Total USD thousands Balance as of January 1, 2023 413 400,507 (5,801) 156,496 551,615 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year Loss for the year - - - (21,487) (21,487) Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation - - 2,126 - 2,126 Foreign currency translation for subsidiary sold - - 1,234 - 1,234 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - 3,360 (21,487) (18,127) Transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity Own shares acquired (8) (9,306) - - (9,314) Share based compensation - 19,141 - - 19,141 Exercise of share options 12 221 - - 233 Balance as of December 31, 2023 417 410,563 (2,441) 135,009 543,548

Share

capital Share

premium Accumulated

comprehensive

income (loss) Retained

Earnings Total USD thousands Balance as of January 1, 2024

417 410,563 (2,441) 135,009 543,548 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year Profit for the year - - - 35,437 35,437 Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation - - (35) - (35) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year



-



-



(35)



35,437



35,402 Transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity Own shares acquired (49) (61,690) - - (61,739) Share based compensation - 12,510 - - 12,510 Exercise of share options 9 1,124 - - 1,133 Balance as of December 31, 2024 377 362,507 (2,476) 170,446 530,854

Share

capital Share

premium Accumulated

comprehensive

income (loss) Retained

Earnings Total USD thousands Balance as of January 1, 2025

377 362,507 (2,476) 170,446 530,854 Total comprehensive income for the year Profit for the year - - - 25,043 25,043 Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation - - 2,824 - 2,824 Total comprehensive income for the year



-



-



2,824



25,043



27,867 Transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity Own shares acquired (62) (100,784) - - (100,846) Share based compensation - 16,353 - - 16,353 Exercise of share options 9 434 - - 443 Balance as of December 31, 2025 324 278,510 348 195,489 474,671