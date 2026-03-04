Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026
PR Newswire
04.03.2026 13:14 Uhr
FG Imperii Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing March 9, 2026

ITASCA, Ill., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FG Imperii Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: FGII) (the "Company") announced today that, commencing March 9, 2026, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering completed on January 20, 2026 may elect to separately trade the ordinary shares (the "Ordinary Shares") of the Company and the warrants included in such units on The Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq").

The Ordinary Shares and warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "FGII" and "FGIIW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "FGIIU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Ordinary Shares and warrants.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. ThinkEquity acted as sole book-running manager for the offering and EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. acted as co-manager in the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About FG Imperii Acquisition Corp.

FG Imperii Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While FG Imperii Acquisition Corp. will not limit its search for a target company to any particular business segment, FG Imperii Acquisition Corp. intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the separation of the units. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SOURCE FG Imperii Acquisition Corp

© 2026 PR Newswire
