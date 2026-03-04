Anzeige
04.03.2026 14:02 Uhr
Ablexis, LLC: Ablexis Reports 33 AlivaMab Mouse-Derived Human Antibodies Now in Clinical Development, Further Validating AlivaMab Mouse Transgenic Platform

80% year-over-year increase in human antibody drug candidates, with the two most advanced now in pivotal Phase 3 trials

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Ablexis, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company advancing human antibody drug discovery through its AlivaMab Mouse platform, today announced that licensees have advanced at least 33 AlivaMab Mouse-derived antibody drug candidates into clinical development. Notably, at least two of these drug candidates have progressed into pivotal phase 3 clinical trials, marking a significant step toward potential regulatory approval and underscoring the growing clinical and commercial momentum of theAlivaMab Mouse platform.

"The patented AlivaMab Mouse is engineered for high efficiency in human antibody drug discovery and development, addressing the risks and limitations inherent to display technologies and other transgenic platforms that make "full human" and "reverse chimeric" antibodies," said Larry Green, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Ablexis. "Leading pharma partners have independently validated that our newer AlivaMab Mouse generations substantially increase hit rates and expand the diversity of unique antibody clonotypes and epitope coverage while retaining inherent drug-like qualities, raising the probability of success for difficult targets and reducing timelines. Crucially, because antibody discovery typically precedes clinical entry by several years, the 33 clinical candidates reported today reflect the productivity of earlier AlivaMab Mouse generations. The continuous improvements we have made mean the clinical pipeline built on today's AlivaMab Mouse technology will be even more robust."

Ablexis offers the AlivaMab Mouse platform to partners for in-house use under flexible financial terms. AlivaMab Biologics provides integrated antibody discovery and engineering services using AlivaMab Mouse on a milestone- and royalty-free basis.

About Ablexis, LLC

Ablexis, LLC develops and licenses AlivaMab Mouse, a patented, next-generation suite of transgenic mice serving as a foundational platform for human antibody drug discovery and development. More than two dozen companies - including 13 of the world's top 25 global pharmaceutical companies - have licensed AlivaMab Mouse for antibody drug discovery. Ablexis' sister company, AlivaMab Biologicsprovides an integrated antibody therapeutic discovery and engineering platform using the AlivaMab Mouse technologies. For more information, visit www.ablexis.com or contact info@ablexis.com.

###

Media Contact:

Maya Tanaka
mtanaka@ablexis.com

SOURCE: Ablexis, LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/ablexis-reports-33-alivamabr-mouse-derived-human-antibodies-now-in-clinical-developme-1143150

