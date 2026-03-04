Berger and Green Supports United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley in 6th Annual Match Madness Campaign

Firm Commits Up to $15,000 to Double Community Donations Across Seven Counties

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Berger and Green is proud to once again sponsor the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley's Match Madness campaign - committing up to $15,000 in matching donations throughout the month of March. Every dollar donated this month will be matched dollar-for-dollar, doubling the impact for the more than 30 local programs serving families across Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Tyler, and Belmont counties.

"Our connection to the Upper Ohio Valley runs deep. We work alongside families in this region helping them navigate their Social Security disability cases, and we are honored to further support this community through the United Way's incredible Match Madness campaign," said Amanda Bonnesen, Managing Partner at Berger and Green.

This year's Annual Campaign, "Building Bridges. Connecting Communities.", emphasizes community and connection. To make a donation and take advantage of the Match Madness campaign, visit UnitedWayUOV.org or mail contributions to:

United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley 1425 Chapline St. Wheeling, WV 26003

About Berger and Green

Berger and Green is a Pittsburgh-based law firm proudly serving clients across Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. For over 40 years, Berger and Green has fought for Social Security disability claimants across the region, handling every stage of the process from initial application through appeals and hearing. The firm is committed to supporting the communities and families it serves.

