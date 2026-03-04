Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
04.03.2026 14:02 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Berger and Green Supports United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley in 6th Annual Match Madness Campaign

Firm Commits Up to $15,000 to Double Community Donations Across Seven Counties

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Berger and Green is proud to once again sponsor the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley's Match Madness campaign - committing up to $15,000 in matching donations throughout the month of March. Every dollar donated this month will be matched dollar-for-dollar, doubling the impact for the more than 30 local programs serving families across Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Tyler, and Belmont counties.

"Our connection to the Upper Ohio Valley runs deep. We work alongside families in this region helping them navigate their Social Security disability cases, and we are honored to further support this community through the United Way's incredible Match Madness campaign," said Amanda Bonnesen, Managing Partner at Berger and Green.

This year's Annual Campaign, "Building Bridges. Connecting Communities.", emphasizes community and connection. To make a donation and take advantage of the Match Madness campaign, visit UnitedWayUOV.org or mail contributions to:

United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley 1425 Chapline St. Wheeling, WV 26003

About Berger and Green

Berger and Green is a Pittsburgh-based law firm proudly serving clients across Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. For over 40 years, Berger and Green has fought for Social Security disability claimants across the region, handling every stage of the process from initial application through appeals and hearing. The firm is committed to supporting the communities and families it serves.

Media Contact:

Nicole Meta
Berger and Green
412-661-1400
nicole@bergerandgreen.com
Bergerandgreen.com

SOURCE: Berger and Green



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/berger-and-green-supports-united-way-of-the-upper-ohio-valley-in-1143286

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.