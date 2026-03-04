??HebronSoft and Axonis Partner to Deliver Secure AI for Healthcare and Industrial Enterprises

Full-stack engineering expertise meets Axonis' secure AI platform to operationalize compliant AI across regulated and distributed environments

ARLINGTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / Axonis , developer of federated AI solutions and HebronSoft , a U.S.-based software engineering company with development labs in Eastern Europe specializing in secure full-stack development, artificial intelligence (AI) and nearshore delivery, today announced an elite-level partnership that brings intelligence directly to enterprise data.

Through this partnership, HebronSoft will design, build, and deploy Axonis AI solutions across healthcare, life sciences, industrial automation, and critical infrastructure sectors in the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East. The collaboration combines HebronSoft's end-to-end engineering expertise with Axonis' secure, federated architecture, enabling enterprises to operationalize AI without compromising governance, cybersecurity, or intellectual property protections.

Addressing the Real Barriers to Enterprise AI

Healthcare systems and clinical research organizations manage vast volumes of sensitive patient and research data across distributed environments. Life sciences firms rely on shared datasets across partners and global sites. Industrial enterprises operate across facilities, suppliers, and data centers, where operational data cannot be easily centralized without introducing risk.

The HebronSoft-Axonis partnership addresses these realities by enabling AI to operate securely where data already resides, reducing exposure while preserving governance boundaries and data sovereignty.

"Healthcare, life sciences, and industrial enterprises are under pressure to modernize with AI, but they cannot afford uncontrolled data flows or loosely governed implementations," said Kostiantyn Polosukhin, CEO of HebronSoft. "We see organizations concerned about cybersecurity, governance, intellectual property protection, and data quality. Axonis addresses these challenges at the platform level by enabling secure AI directly where data lives. HebronSoft ensures that the applications built on top of that platform are engineered with discipline, senior expertise, and secure development frameworks. Together, we deliver AI that is not experimental but production-ready and responsibly deployed."

AI Designed for Healthcare, Life Sciences, and Industrial Automation

HebronSoft sees an immediate opportunity in data-intensive sectors where AI must be defensible.

In clinical research and life sciences, organizations must analyze and collaborate on sensitive datasets across hospitals, research institutions, and pharmaceutical partners. AI can accelerate insight, but only when privacy safeguards, regulatory compliance, and secure collaboration frameworks are embedded into the architecture.

In industrial and automation environments spanning infrastructure providers, global supply chains, and intelligent facilities, data is inherently distributed. AI systems must integrate across these environments without disrupting operations or introducing cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Engineering Discipline Meets Secure AI Architecture

As AI development accelerates globally, enterprises face a growing risk: rapidly generated code, inconsistent implementation standards, and architectures not designed for long-term governance. HebronSoft brings veteran engineering leadership, structured DevOps processes, and embedded security practices to ensure that AI-powered systems are durable, auditable, and scalable.

Axonis complements that expertise with an architecture purpose-built for secure model training and inference across distributed data environments, enforcing policy at the data layer and reducing the need for risky data movement.

"Enterprises in healthcare and industrial sectors don't need more AI experimentation; they need trusted implementation partners," said Todd Barr, CEO of Axonis. "HebronSoft understands the operational realities of regulated environments. Together, we're giving organizations a way to deploy AI that respects governance boundaries, protects intellectual property, and supports real-world collaboration across distributed systems."

Together, HebronSoft and Axonis provide enterprises with a practical path from AI strategy to secure implementation, combining platform innovation with engineering execution.

About HebronSoft

HebronSoft is a U.S.-based software engineering company with development labs in Eastern Europe, specializing in secure full-stack development and enterprise-grade implementations. The company provides turn-key solutions consolidating best practices of full-stack, DevOps, cloud infrastructure management, data engineering, and artificial intelligence expertise to organizations across healthcare, industrial automation, and technology sectors. HebronSoft is committed to engineering rigor, cybersecurity discipline, and responsible technology development.

About Axonis

Axonis brings AI to the data, wherever that data lives. Originally developed inside a US government solutions provider to the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, Axonis enables secure, real-time AI on production, operational, sovereign, and edge data without moving the data. Axonis accelerates time-to-AI value while providing zero-trust, data-level security, and enabling cross-organization AI collaboration without sharing data.

For more information, visit axonis.ai .

